Daily Horoscope 16 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day is going to be special in married life. You will express your feelings openly in front of your spouse and will be more attracted by the sweet nature of your partner. Time, work, money, friend, relationship - all will be on one side while your love will be on the other. Today you may get a lot of profit in business. Your work will progress very fast and this may also increase your responsibilities. You may also travel long which will make you feel tired. Helping a needy will increase your respect and will give you mental peace today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May After a long time, you will be in the mood for some fun today. You will be filled with enthusiasm and confidence. Your positivity will greatly affect the people around you. In the office, you will work hard and complete your work on time. The day will be full of fun with the family. The day is also good from a romantic perspective. If you are married, there is a possibility of a big change in your married life which will be in your favour. Today you need to control your anger. Avoid being furious when interacting with friends. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Due to financial problems, your mind will remain troubled today. It would be better to keep in mind your expenses as well as your budget. Difficulties can increase in married life. You should try to settle the matter as soon as possible otherwise misunderstandings may get deeper. Talking about your professional life, today may be a bit lazy for you. The business people need to be careful in terms of money. Keep an eye on your partner's activities. Today is going to be a good day for loving couples. Your meeting today will be memorable. Focus on health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In married life, today you will be in the mood for romance. You will also get full support from your spouse which will increase your happiness even more. Avoid criticizing your colleagues in the office. Business-minded people are expected to make some big profits today with the help of their partners. Any advice given by your elders regarding work will be very beneficial for you. The day will be normal in terms of money. You should balance your spending and your budget. Time is favourable for students. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is a good day in terms of health. You will feel strong both mentally and physically. In the office, you will get the fruitful results of your hard work and the seniors will encourage you. Economically, the day will be normal. Avoid spending unnecessarily. Marital life will be happy. After a long time, you will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. You will be full of energy and positive thoughts will help you move forward. In the evening you will spend some good time with your colleagues. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 9:30 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may face some adverse situation in the workplace today. Your boss may treat you more strictly unnecessarily. You are suggested to pay more attention to your work. Today, due to your aggressive mood, a big dispute may arise in the house. Financial situations are likely to improve and you may get financial help from your father for your new business. Some problems may arise due to your child's health. If you are a student, today you may face a big obstacle. Health will be good. Marital life can take a beautiful turn today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Marital life needs more attention. Today, you can plan a wonderful surprise for your beloved. On the work front, you will get the right result. The day will be beneficial for traders. The hard work of the students will bring fruitful results. Carelessness towards health can increase your discomfort. From the financial front, there is a possibility of profit from a long journey. Family life will be happy. Relations with the family will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be tension in married life. You need to behave very wisely. If you lose your temper, a big dispute may arise. A tense situation can also arise in romantic life today. Some disputes with your partner are possible. In financial matters, you are expected to get promising results. You may also have to travel today due to official work. Avoid imposing your opinion on others as you may get into an argument with someone. Your stress will be high today which may decline your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In financial matters, you need to take a careful step. If you want to invest, do not hurry as heavy losses are possible. Marital life will be happy. You will get the expected support from your life partner. Today, you will be able to spend a romantic day with your beloved and relive the old golden memories. You may also go to a place of your partner's choice. girlfriend. Today you can have a relationship with a relative. You should work with restraint otherwise, it can get out of hand. Health matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Financial situations are likely to improve. You are expected to get huge success in your efforts but you will also have to keep an eye on your rising expenses. There will be disputes in marital life today. Bitter words told in anger can cause considerable distance between you. The day is very auspicious for the students. If you are waiting for the result of one of your competitive exams, you are likely to get success. Talking about health, you will feel physically and mentally tired due to a heavy workload. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7.05 am to 3.15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Household issues may bother you today. A situation may arise in front of you where you may face a lot of difficulties in making your decisions. Take your decisions very thoughtfully and carefully. You will be very fortunate today in terms of money. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. A big change in the lives of employed people may come. You can get information about your transfer. There will be happiness in married life. The day is auspicious for the journey. Workout to stay healthy and try to keep it regular. You are advised to avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm