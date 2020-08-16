Daily Horoscope: 16 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be better if you pay attention to your work by not talking too much here and there in the office. Apart from this, avoid debates with colleagues, otherwise your image may be tarnished. If you do business in partnership, then you must trust the decisions taken by your partner. On the economic front, the day is fine. There will be no problem regarding money today. Your spouse's behavior will be good towards you. Talking about your health, if you have any disease related to heart, then you need to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are planning to buy a precious item for a long time, today is a good day for it. Talking about the work, if you are in a prominent position in the office, then you must keep your behavior with other employees right. You are advised to control your anger. Any major problems of businessmen can be solved. Talking about your personal life, the dispute going on in your house will be solved today. Talking about your health, a chronic disease can emerge, so be careful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel very lethargic. If you want to stay active, then exercise daily and take care of your diet as well. Apart from this, meditation will also be beneficial for you. If you work, then you need to speed up your work. Those who do the business of medicine can get a big benefit. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Your relationship with your family will be good.Your finances will be fine. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your personal life will be happy.You will get the blessings and support of the elderly people of your house. For some time, if your spouse was busy with everyday tasks and can not pay attention to you, then today is going to be a great day for you. Today your loved one can make a surprise plan for you. There is likely to be some improvement in your economic situation. Your responsibilities in the office may increase. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 3:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student, then you need to work hard to get the expected result. There can be an important meeting in the office today, in which you will play an important role. If you do business then you can plan a new deal today. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. If your mother or father is not doing well then today their health can be improved. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are married then you need to add some color to your dull life. You must spend more time with your spouse. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. Your financial problems seem to be increasing. Make your financial decisions carefully. Today will be a very busy day on the work front. If you do a job, today you may have to do many jobs simultaneously. Along with your work, you also have to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very important for you. Today you can get some big work done. This will reduce your stress and give you relief. You will be very active in the office and will focus fully on your work. Students may face some problems. You will not feel much studying. Your financial condition will be normal. Your opponents will be active. In such a situation, you have to be careful. Days are expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day is auspicious. If you do a job, you can get a chance to show your talent. Businessmen can plan to invest in a new business. Today will be a great day for the students. You are expected to have some great success in the field of education. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get the blessings of parents. Talking about your health, do not be very careless in your eating and drinking habits. Today you may have problems with gas, acidity, indigestion etc. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your personal life will be your priority today. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your loved ones and you will enjoy it a lot. Today will be a disappointing day for the working people. If you are going to get promoted then due to some reason, it can be postponed today. You will have to wait for some time. Today will be lucky in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. Avoid sharing your secrets with anyone else, otherwise it may be difficult for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day is not good in terms of health. Work fatigue can affect your health. Your personal life can cause discord. Any concern related to your child's side will haunt you. If you are married and your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then you must start a new one by forgetting old things. On the economic front, the day will be good. The money received will be received as expected. Today you can have a dispute with someone unnecessarily in the office. You better try to avoid such situations. Control your anger today and avoid doing something that will cause you to regret it in the future. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Sudden increase in expenses will spoil your budget. Also, lack of stuck money can increase your problem. Jobbers can get better results. Your ongoing efforts will bring color and you may progress. Today will be normal for businessmen. Talking about your personal life, you will be able to solve any serious domestic issue with your intelligence. The situation will remain a bit tense regarding your married life. Your spouse will be very angry with you. Talking about your health, it will be fine. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm