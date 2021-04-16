Daily Horoscope: 16 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There may be some problems in your romantic life. Disputes between you can make the situation tense. In such a situation, you have to work very thoughtfully and with a calm mind. Do not do any work that makes you regret later. On the other hand, married couples will also have to be careful today. Do not make your spouse unhappy. Today will be mixed day in terms of work, if you want to start a new work, then time is not favorable for it. Your financial condition will be normal. Talking about your health, you will feel very cumbersome today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, you will be greatly disturbed by your partner's criticism. If both of you do not get views on something, then in such a situation you should remain calm. By arguing unnecessarily, you will dissolve your mental peace. Also, it will also cause bitterness in your relationship. If you talk about your romantic life, then think well before making any kind of promise to your partner. You will not get the results you expect in the field, but you do not have to lose courage. To get success, you need to wait a bit and exercise restraint. Today you can help the needy. This will strengthen your image in the society. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will have more burden of domestic responsibilities, but the good thing is that you will get full support of your loved ones. This will lighten your burden as well as give you a chance to spend enough time with each other. Happiness will come from your child's side. If you are worried about their health, then today you will see improvement in their health. Your financial condition will be better than usual. It will be better if you spend it thoughtfully. On the work front, the day will be fine. Coordination with colleagues in your office will be better. If you do business and make an important decision then stick to it. Do not doubt your decision-making ability. The day is auspicious for the journey. Today's journey will be beneficial and entertaining. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be a good day in terms of money. You may have to spend more than the income, due to which you may also face financial crisis. Today, make every decision very thoughtfully, otherwise you may get into some trouble. Your marital life will be happy. Your morale will increase with your partner and your love will increase. On the work front you can get good results. The hard work of employed people can be successful. Your boss will be very impressed with your performance. At the same time, there will be an increase in profit for businessmen, especially those who trade food and beverages, can be of great economic benefit. Talking about your health, take care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The economic situation will improve and today you can spend money on things of comfort. If you do a job, try to complete your unfinished business, otherwise your boss's mood may deteriorate. People doing business in partnership need to avoid debate. The rift between you can have a bad effect on your work. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. There will be positive changes in your spouse's nature. Today you will spend more time with each other. You can get some good news in the second part of the day, which will keep you excited. Talking about your health, today there can be a problem related to your throat. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can get rid of health problems. You will experience mental peace. Today is showing good signs on the work front. Though hard work will have to be done, but the result will be as expected, which will not only increase your happiness but also your confidence. In the case of finances, one needs to be careful. Excess income is likely to be incurred. Today you also have to avoid financial transactions. Your marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Sweetness will increase in your relationship. You can get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will feel energetic and better today. In the office, you will complete all your work fast. Businessmen can benefit financially after a hard struggle. Talking about your finances, today your focus will be more on money. You can also take some decisions to strengthen your financial position. Some good things can happen in the family. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. The day will be romantic for married couples. Avoid sharing your secret information with others. If you do this then you may have to regret it. It is possible to meet a close friend in the evening. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get satisfaction by seeing love and belonging among your loved ones. If the health of your mother or father is not well, then because your care, you can see a big improvement in their health. Businessmen can have tremendous economic benefits. If you do business in partnership then you can get double benefit. At the same time, the working people need to work more hard. Talking about your finances, to strengthen your financial position, you have to find new sources of income. If your elder today gives you any suggestion, then definitely consider it. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today there is a chance of getting a big success for the employed people. Your progress can be made. Businessmen will get a chance to travel. You can benefit financially from this journey. Talking about your finances, there is a possibility of sudden money gain, so that you can get rid of money related problem. Today, any serious family related issue can be solved which will bring happiness in your home. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. If you want to give a surprise to your beloved then the day is good. Your health will be good. You will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm To 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very beneficial for businessmen. You are likely to get some big economic profits. Employed people will also get the full support of their seniors today. Your respect and respect in the office will increase and colleagues will be greatly impressed by your positivity. If you talk about your personal life, today you can increase stress in your family. There is a possibility of a dispute in your house. Talking about your finances, avoid spending on anything big today. You need to focus on your savings. Your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You can be given additional work in the office. You can overcome all the complaints of your seniors with your hard work. If you are a trader, avoid using shortcut routes. Do not do any work that causes trouble for yourself. You will be very disappointed and sad due to lack of support from any close. This is not the time to sit on the confidence of others, but to become self-sufficient, so try to tackle your work on your own as far as possible. You will have a lot of fun time with the kids today. If you are facing problems in some important work, then today your difficulty can be overcome and there is a strong possibility of becoming your work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:25 pm