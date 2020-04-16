Daily Horoscope: 16 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will enjoy your romantic life to the fullest. You will openly talk about your problems with your partner. It is possible for your partner to be in a very good mood today. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the full support from your family members. If you want to start a new work then the day is good for taking the blessings of parents. Conditions at your workplace will be favourable. However, today you may have to handle some additional workload. It is going to be a mixed day for the businessmen. Talking about your married life, today will be a very beautiful day. You will be surprised to see the romantic style of your spouse. Your financial position will remain strong. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Speaking of work, today you can get good results with less effort. If you are employed, then you have to work hard and it will be completed easily with the help of your seniors. On the other hand, any impaired commercial matters of businessmen can be made today, and you will get reasonable benefits soon. There will be peace in your married life today. Today, by improving your relationship with your spouse, your worries will be removed. After a long time, both of you will spend some good time away from the quarrels. Today will also be a very fun day for loving couples. You will feel that your partner loves you from the bottom of the heart. Today will be auspicious for you on the economic front. Your financial situation is likely to go away today. Talking about health, today you can be troubled by the problem of gas or indigestion. It will be better to take care of your food. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be many obstacles in your way today, but in this difficult situation, you will show understanding and you will face all problems with courage and intelligence. Employees will have a good day. You will work hard and your performance will be good. On the other hand, it is possible to meet some prominent people of the society today. It is possible that the praise from them will increase your enthusiasm and enthusiasm. There will be happiness in the family. Your relations with everything will be good. For some time, you were worried about your father's health, but today you will see a big improvement in his health. Today, your spouse can also demand to spend more time with you. The day will be fine in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a bit difficult for students. There may be an obstacle in your studies. It will be better for you to focus on the goal instead of focusing on the things here. You must not be careless about your studies at this time. There will be strife in your married life. There may be a fight between you and your spouse, which will spoil the home environment. Anger and ego is not good for any of your relationships, so you have to take care of it otherwise you may have to regret it. If you work, it is good for you to keep your business. In the case of your colleagues, you have to avoid putting a leg on it. Your financial condition will be normal. Today, you spend it thoughtfully. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will bring unnecessary stress in your life. First of all, talk about your personal life, but today small things can be discussed among family members. You will feel that there is increasing discord in the house. Even after many of your efforts, you will not be able to handle the situation today. In such a situation, mental troubles will dominate you and you will not mind in any work. You have to avoid making any decision today. If you take the decision in this spirit, then in future it can be very heavy on you. On the economic front too, the day is not good. Money will be stuck somewhere. You may face a lot of difficulty in completing everyday tasks. You need to pay more attention to your health at this time. Do not be careless at all. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today suddenly you can meet a special person. You can be very impressed by them. However, in case of love, you have to avoid hurrying. At this time you should focus fully on your work. If you are married then today your spouse will be in a very good mood. It is possible that today they fulfill any such demand that you have longed for. The atmosphere of the house will be calm today. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Today will be a good day on the work front. Today all your work will be completed without interruption. Whether it is a job or business, you are likely to get the desired results. The money situation will be fine. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. If you have been stuck with any financial profit for a long time, then there seems to be a strong possibility of meeting it today. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Today you will work without any pressure. In particular, the jobless people will have some good experiences today. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today you will have a good time with your family. There can be some problem in your marital life. Today, the spoiled words of your spouse can increase the tension between you. You better keep yourself calm and try to convince your sweetheart. Today will be normal today in the case of love. Your love for your partner will deepen. The day will have mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Auspicious time: 9:50 am to 3:40 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want a happy married life, then you have to respect your spouse. No matter how much you quarrel with them, do not forget how much you love each other. You better take care of their likes and dislikes. If you behave balanced in adverse conditions today, you can avoid many problems. Talking about money, today you can spend more money on important things. Work honestly at your workplace, today luck will definitely support you. Do not talk too much here and there, something may come out of your slipped tongue today for which you will have to repent later. Talking about romantic life, treat your partner properly otherwise it can be difficult today. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial situation may become difficult. Today suddenly you can get some big financial success, which will boost your confidence. Today the situation will be tense in your personal life. You may have a debate with your household members. If you show a little sense, then it can be prevented from deteriorating. At this time, you must give importance to the thoughts of your elders. You will be able to understand the real meaning of your married life today. Today your spouse is going to do something for you which will increase your emotional attachment towards them. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the second part of the day. This meeting will be very fun. If you trade then beware of your opponents today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:15 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be bickering in your marital life today. Do not try to dominate your spouse. You need to control your argumentation habit. If both of you do not get views on something, then do not undermine your relationship by arguing unnecessarily. Today is not a special day even for loving couples. You will feel that your partners are ignoring you. In this type of situation you must talk to your partner. Today will be a disappointing day for your students. If you are waiting for the exam results, then your wait may be longer. To keep yourself healthy, pay attention to comfort with food and drink. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business then today you can get great relief. If you were trying to start a new job, but for some reason your work was stuck, today things seem to be building. However, you may have to work very hard at this time. If you do a job, today your seniors will be unhappy with your work, it is possible to tell you some of their shortcomings, it is better that you accept your mistakes with an open heart and do not repeat them in future. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Any money related work can be completed today. Your personal life will be happy. There will be unity among the members of the house. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:00 pm