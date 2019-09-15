Daily Horoscope: 15 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your partner will initiate all ways to make the relationship stronger and wiser and you must contribute equally to make them feel special. You must be serious for the responsibilities on the family front. You will be quite pleased to receive the support of your kids and you must ensure to be on par to meet the expectations. The special bond with the sibling will be evergreen and you will rejoice your event. The feel-good factor will be an optimistic thing today. Spending quality time with the family will be special. It will be a profitable day in terms of finances. Businessmen will be busy with their task. A normal hectic schedule on the work- the front will be a part of the day and your staff will be quite supportive. Your beloved will be supportive in important decisions. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will have a mixed day in terms of business and things will be hard to manage. Your superiors on the work- the front will be satisfied with your performance, but your attitude with people will not be accepted. A peaceful atmosphere at home will be relaxing and required since long. Seeking a new direction on the work- the front will be interesting. Those in the public sector are expected to get transferred soon. Small differences in marital life will be a normal phase of life- so nothing to worry. Avoid argument and stay calm. Some changes in the plan will make things simple and life easier. Investment in the new property will be a great idea. Concentrate on health for better output. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is a favourable day for students as your performance will be satisfactory. You will wind up your office task in a speedy way, and your boss will get impressed by this. Those in the public sector can expect promotion and hike in the salary. Your calm and polite nature will fetch you success. It will be a normal day in terms of finances. Businessmen will make a huge profit by evening as a major deal will come their way. Parents will be busy in fulfilling their responsibilities on the family front- as usual. A small get- together by a close friend/ relative will make your day, as you may feel relaxed. Those suffering from hypertension need to monitor their health and avoid oily and spicy food. You may get annoyed with your beloved on some serious issue, but things will be normal soon. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July An abroad trip is on the way for the newlywed couple. Planning for a short trip on vacation will be the best thing and you must go for it. Your partner's support will make you feel confident on the family front as you will get away with the major issue. It will be a favourable day on the financial front- as you may make a profit. Businessmen will have a normal day. You will be able to clear your previous debts. It will be a rough day on the work- front as you may face unexpected challenges, which will be demotivating. You need to ignore certain things and move forward- as this is the key to success. You will get over previous issues with your beloved, making things normal. Mother's health will show improvement, making everyone feel comfortable. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Turbulence on the domestic front will be disturbing and you will find ways to cope with it. Those facing legal charges will be disturbed. Be patient as things will be back to normal. You may ignore certain responsibilities on the family front, which will make your spouse argumentative. Those in the public sector may get transferred. A certain important decision on the corporate front will keep you on your toes. It will be a difficult day on the financial front- so better avoid investing. Things will be normal overall. Meeting your close friend will be a stress- buster. Spending time with elders will be a fun-filled moment. Your back pain will make you feel irritated. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Get over your past to life a healthy and pleasant life. You may go through physical and mental stress on the family front. Your stubborn nature will make things unfavourable overall. Your rude attitude will not be accepted by the family members. Sibling rivalry is on the card- to avoid it. Unexpected trip with your loved ones will be rejoicing. The sudden increase in the expenses will disturb your budget. Your anger will create differences with your beloved- which you may repent later. Things will be normal on the business front and you will be occupied in some important deal. Those into sports will have a bright day, as you will be awarded for your excellence. Spend time with elders. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be a successful day on the business front and work-related trip will be rejoicing- though hectic. Those in joint business may plan for an alternate establishment. It will be a busy day on the work- front as a new project may knock your door. People will seek your advice as your experience will be useful. Don't feel proud of your achievements, as you may lose things shortly. It will be a prosperous day on the family front, as you will spend quality time with your loved ones. Elders will feel satisfied as their health will show improvement. Your partner will be busy within their domain. Students associated with dance will perform brilliantly. Elder brother may plan another setup with your support and guidance. Avoid travelling a long distance and a long drive. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A busy day on the family front will be time-consuming and some uncertain event will be a part of the day. Your spouse will be supportive and caring and you will make them feel special. Kids will understand their role and responsibility and will be supportive. Those in the family business will make a huge profit. You will work upon your relationship with your beloved and will get over your weakness. Work-related to the professional front will be hectic and demanding as your boss will be over- expecting. Evenings will be peaceful as your best friend/ relative may surprise you. Avoid comparing your life with others as this will fetch you disappointment. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Things will be challenging on the work- front and your colleagues will act smart- making your boss against you. You need to act wisely, as being aggressive will be harmful. You will resolve a major issue on the family front with the support of your elders. Spending quality time with kids is required. Investment planning is on the cards. It will be a normal day for businessmen. Your beloved health will be a matter of concern. You must learn to prioritise things so make life easy. Those suffering from arthritis need to take precautions. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Minor difficulties on the personal front will bother you for some time- so just be patient. It will be a difficult time as your partner will be reluctant and adamant. Avoid taking decisions in a hurry. You may lend money to someone close- but do not expect revert. Those in the public sector need to work harder to get recognition on the work- front. Those in the corporate sector will be under stress as they couldn't achieve the set target. It will be a great social evening with close family members, which will be a stress buster after a long time. Students will face a tough time on the academic front. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 2: 30 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Just get over the pending task on the work- front, which has been a question of botheration since a while. Those into the legal sector will be busy. Academicians and artists will be experiencing something new and interesting. You may achieve your dreams on the family front. It will be a normal day on the family front and you will take your spouse for shopping. Purchase of new property is on the cards. Shopping with a close friend will change your mood. It will be a favourable day overall. Start your day with exercise. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 3:00 pm