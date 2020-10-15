Daily Horoscope: 15 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are advised to control your anger. Your uncontrolled anger can also spoil the work. You better try to keep your speech and behavior balanced. Talking about your work, if you are working on a big project in the office, then try to keep good rapport with colleagues. You will be harmed by unnecessary debate. At this time you need to focus more on your work. On the other hand, businessmen will have to avoid taking any decision in haste. If you want to start a work in partnership, then take the appropriate decision and take your step forward. Your financial condition will be normal. It will be better if you spend according to your budget. In terms of health, today is the day to stay well. Avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be very auspicious for you. Luck will support you and there is a strong possibility of you becoming a spoiled work. If recently you have completed your studies and are looking for a job, then today you can get a good offer. If you work in fashion, then today will be financially very beneficial for you. To maintain happiness and peace in your personal life, you need to increase mutual interaction with family. You better try to give more time to your family. Your spouse's temper can cause your trouble today. If you work with love then it can become a thing. Today will be a good day in terms of health. You will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There seems to be increasing discord in marital life. Your habit of needlessly suspecting your spouse can cause bitterness between you. If this continues, you can lose the trust of your beloved. The foundation of a good relationship rests on trust, it is very important for you to understand this. Father's health may decline. It is better that you do not lose their care. Today will be expensive on the economic front. However, there will be no major problem regarding money today. Talking about your work, if you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get good news today. At the same time, traders must not take shortcuts or any wrong way in the process of making quick profit. You must follow the rules, otherwise you may get into trouble. Physical fatigue may increase and you will not feel well mentally. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Try to complete your pending tasks in the office today, otherwise your boss may get mercury due to your negligence. Work pressure can increase and your senior officers will expect you to perform well. It is better that you concentrate on your work with full positivity. At the same time traders are advised to refrain from entering into economic bargaining. If your work is related to property or transport, then you have to be careful. You can get caught in legal betting. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. Your relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. In the evening, you may meet an old friend or relative. As far as your health is concerned, avoid eating fried or roasted foods. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business and you are not getting the expected results then you need a good and right plan. If you take your decisions wisely, you will get good benefits soon. On the other hand in such cases, if you do not close your eyes and trust anyone, it will be better. If you have recently been interviewed for a job in a big company, today you can get a positive answer. Your spouse's mood will be warm today. There may be differences between you on small matters. In such a situation, you need to keep your mind calm. Try to spend more time with parents. You also have to understand their feelings. Your financial condition will be fine. Your stalled money can be obtained. Talking about your health, today there can be any problem related to eyes. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to be very balanced. There will be irritability and annoyance in your nature. In such a situation, you may be estranged from the people around you. Whatever be the situation, do not use wrong words for anyone. Be steady and focus on your work. You are advised to take care of time. Today will be a challenging day for businessmen. Your work may get stuck in the middle due to financial problems. Time is advised to avoid taking any risk. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of your family members under adverse circumstances. Talking about your finances, it will be good, but your expenses are seen increasing. Talking about your health, a morning walk will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If the workload increases in the office, then do not get upset, but try to fulfill each of your responsibilities with honesty and hard work. Your hard work will surely bear fruit in the coming days. If you do a government job, today is going to be a very busy day for you. You may have to work hard to complete an important task. People related to import-export business can benefit well. Talking about your finances, your income will be fine, but you will be under pressure to pay some pending bills. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Your spouse's careless attitude can make you unhappy. It will be better to have an open conversation with your beloved. Talking about your health, you may feel some weakness. Do not be negligent in eating and drinking and get enough rest. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On this day you are advised to be careful. Some people may try to confuse you by giving incorrect information. It will be better not to believe what you heard. If you do a job and you are not getting the results according to your hard work, then you do not have to be frustrated. Things will look in your favor when the time comes. Keep your own business in the office. You have to avoid talking more with colleagues. Traders can benefit financially. Students are advised to focus on their studies with hard work. Do not waste your precious time on useless things. Your concern about money may increase. Your attempt to increase income may fail. Talking about your health, today you will feel physically and mentally weak due to more stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Try to keep a distance from people who have a habit of always being unhappy. These types of people will eliminate your positivity and negativity may dominate. If there is a fluctuating situation in your personal life for the last few days, then today will prove something better for you. You will get a chance to spend more time with family. Take advantage of this opportunity by forgetting the past and try to improve your deteriorating relationship with your loved ones. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today you can spend a lot of money on things of comfort. Talking about your work, the employed people are advised to complete their work fast. Workload in your office may increase. Businessmen will have a normal day. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front you will get good results. The working people can get the fruits of their hard work. You can be given some important responsibility in the office. However, you have to try to give your best on your behalf so that your dream of progress can be fulfilled soon. If you do the business of medicines then today you can get a big financial benefit. Your financial condition will be strong. You can also do any financial transaction. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasing. Your parents will be very happy with you and you will also get their support. Today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. Your loved ones will treat you with great love. Your health will be good and you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be in a very romantic mood. You will spend a loving day away from the quarrels with your spouse. Today you will experience love as before. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be a profitable day. Wealth is being acquired. Today will be normal for businessmen. The support of superiors in the office will boost your confidence and you will give your best. On the other hand, some colleagues may try to interrupt your work. In such a situation, you have to work very wisely and wisely. To stay fit, do light light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm