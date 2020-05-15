ENGLISH

    Daily Horoscope: 15 may 2020

    By

    No matter what comes in your life, happiness, sorrow, success, failure depends on the movement of the planets. If you want to get every important information related to your day, then it is essential that you read your daily horoscope. Find out what the stars of your fate have in store for you.

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    If a wish has been buried in your mind for a long time, it can be fulfilled today. You will be very happy and feel positive. Talking about work, today is a good sign for you. Be it a job or business, your work will go on smoothly. On the other hand, today you have to be very careful. Do not do anything that gets you into a legal bet. If you work and today your boss gives you some advice, then you must definitely look into it. You can benefit greatly from this. Businessmen can get good profits. The day is good in terms of health. Stress will be less and you will be more agile.

    Lucky Colour: Maroon

    Lucky Number: 15

    Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Today the atmosphere of the house will be quite good. You will get a lot of pleasure by spending time with your family, especially you will have a lot of fun with your children. The work of the office will be lighter, so that you will get enough time for yourself. Your financial situation will be fine. Today you are advised to avoid taking a loan. Talking about the work, you will get a lot of benefits from the schemes run by the government or business. Keep pace with your spouse. Their cooperation is very important for you. Talking about health, today is the day to be mixed. You must not be negligent in eating and drinking.

    Lucky Colour: Pink

    Lucky Number: 23

    Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    Today is auspicious for you in terms of money. You can get fair results of investments made in the past. Apart from this, due to sudden return of stuck loans, your financial condition will get strengthened. However, you need to spend this time thoughtfully. You better pay more attention to savings. The day of employed people will be very important. Your boss will be very happy to see your hard work. You may also get some good news from them. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The family will get support, especially parents will support you in your decision. Talking about health, the day is good.

    Lucky Colour: Yellow

    Lucky Number: 11

    Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:20 pm

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    You may have to be ready for any change in your life today. On the work front you can get good results. The natives of the job will be highly praised. However, you will have to avoid arrogance. Also, keep your behavior with colleagues correct, otherwise your harsh words can drain your hard work. Those who are involved in food business can get good profits today. Time is very important for students. You must take advantage of online classes to get the expected result in the exam. The day is not good in terms of health. Ear or toothache may bother you.

    Lucky Colour: Blue

    Lucky Number: 12

    Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 10:00 pm

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    If there is a communication gap with friends due to the lockdown, then take the situation of your close ones today. Say something yourself and listen to them, you will feel good. If you are a government employee, today you can get good benefits. Especially if you are struggling with a money crisis then you are likely to get financial benefit. Today, the clouds of sadness will break and a new ray of hope will arise. To get good success, you have to keep your thoughts positive. There will be happiness in your personal life. Mother, father, brother, sister will all keep pace with everyone. Be cautious in the matter of health, especially if you have a liver problem, then take care of yourself.

    Lucky Colour: Cream

    Lucky Number: 31

    Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12 noon

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    At the office, the workload is going to be more. You may feel pressured and be irritable in your nature. In such a situation, you can be with the people around you. It would be better to focus on your work with a calm mind. Also avoid debates with your colleagues. Businessmen today may have to run more. Your business will continue to have ups and downs. Talking about personal life, you need to keep good rapport with your father and elder brother. You have to understand that they want your good. It would be better to treat them with respect and respect.

    Lucky Colour: Dark Red

    Lucky Number: 26

    Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    There will be something wrong today regarding health. Working continuously while sitting can cause a stretch in your veins. If you work, today you may have to work hard. You will work hard to meet your target. With the help of colleagues and your bosses, you will easily do the difficult work. If you do business then today you can make some important plans for good profit. It is possible that you want to expand your business further. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Although you may worry about the future. Try to pay attention to your married life too. Your attitude is making your spouse miserable.

    Lucky Colour: Grey

    Lucky Number: 4

    Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Today your family will be your priority. You will take full care of the needs of your loved ones. Especially today you will give more time to children. You will help in writing their studies and will also guide them properly. If there is a bit of bitterness in the relationship with your spouse, then the day is good to celebrate your loved one, bypassing your anger. It will be better if you do not take decisions related to your work under the influence of others. If you want to do your own small business and you need financial help, then you will have to wait for some more time. The day is good in terms of health.

    Lucky Colour: White

    Lucky Number: 12

    Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:20 pm

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    If you focus on your work instead of pointing out the mistakes of others, it will be good for you. Anyway, at this time you need to work very hard. Today will be a disappointing day for the businessmen. You will be very worried if you do not get the benefits as expected. There will be a tense atmosphere at home today. You must keep your behavior fine with your family members. Avoid using wrong words in anger. Your financial situation may decline. It may cost more than income. Apart from this, today you will also be worried about your debts. Physical health can also deteriorate due to increased stress.

    Lucky Colour: Cream

    Lucky Number: 16

    Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:30 pm

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. Today you will be able to make some big work with your good speech. The working people will have to do their work with full hard work and understanding at this time. Your coworkers may give you a tough competition. If you want to maintain your image in front of your bosses, then you have to avoid negligence. Students preparing for competitive exams need to pay more attention to studies. Although you keep trying on your behalf, you will get the full support of your elders along with your gurus. Your financial situation will be normal. You will get good results in terms of health. There will be some relief from some chronic pain today.

    Lucky Colour: Maroon

    Lucky Number: 24

    Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:05 pm

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    Today is auspicious in terms of money. You are likely to get a big financial advantage in the second half of the day can be a new source of income. When you talk to your partner contentious issues do not lift it is possible to suffer due to debate between the two of you. You may be worried about his health today. On the work front, the day is not favorable. You will not feel like working, you will experience negativity. Physically and not mentally you feel good. Your fatigue and stress may increase. If you avoid making a fuss about the need if you want to maintain your peace of mind.

    Lucky Colour: Green

    Lucky Number: 12

    Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    The burden of daily work will be light today, so that you will get enough time for yourself. There may be a minor problem in your married life. Your spouse will have some complaints from you. You will be very sad due to lack of support from your family members. There will be many kinds of worries in your mind which will make you feel irritated. Restrain anger and speech. There may be some cases where you may have to compromise even if you do not want to. The day will be normal on the work front.

    Lucky Colour: White

    Lucky Number: 8

    Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020
     
