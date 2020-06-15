Daily Horoscope: 15 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Avoid trusting too many people today, otherwise you will be cheated. You will do your own harm by taking unnecessary stress. It will be better to enjoy your day to the fullest by being happy and forgetting all the worries. Today will be auspicious for you on the economic front. Expenses will be less and your budget will also be balanced However today you are advised to avoid financial transactions. If you do business, then you will be very disappointed because hardly any work is done yet. In such situations your anger may increase. It will be better if you keep your anger under control. You must be patient at this time. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do a job, then you can have a boss discuss with you about an important project. It will be better if you stay active and put your side with full confidence. Avoid taking too much stress about business otherwise you will lose your peace of mind. Also, your home environment can also deteriorate. Avoid spending too much to impress others, otherwise your budget can get messed up. Misbehavior of your spouse can make you sad. You have to solve the problems of your married life as soon as possible otherwise problems of personal life can affect your work too. Talking about health, today you will not feel well physically and mentally. It is better that you give yourself a rest. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are trying to get into the government department then you need to work harder. Utilize time and focus on your goal. On the other hand, if you do a small business, today you can get good benefits. If you continue to take your money after thinking like this, then soon your hand may get a big job. your personal life will be happy. Parents will get affection and blessings. Relationships with your siblings will also be good. If you are married, then today your spouse can be part of a big achievement. You will feel quite proud of them. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are worried about the result of any of your work, then there is no need to take much stress because you will definitely get the proper results of your hard work. You are trying in the right direction, so be relaxed. You need to be careful at this time in terms of money, especially if you want to sell an old property, then you must wait for some time so that you can get good profit. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Your relationship with family will be good. Be honest with your spouse and keep your dealings with them. If you are angry with them, try to talk with love. Your harsh attitude may make your beloved sad. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, your focus will be more on things from here to here. It is better that you do not waste your precious time in such things and complete your work with full diligence. If you are associated with the media, today will be a very busy day for you. Students need to pay more attention to their studies. Avoid laziness and focus on your goal otherwise you will be lagging far behind in studies. Your financial situation will be normal. Today you will spend wisely. At this time you are advised to avoid both borrowing and lending. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Love and unity will remain among the family. If you are married then you will spend more and better time with your spouse today. To get rid of mental stress, you must meditate on God. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Start your day today by worshiping God. Apart from this, take a little time for yourself today and consider your future plans. If you are thinking of making any changes in your house, today is a good day for this. You will also get full support from family members. Today you will be very happy with your parents. Financial benefit from father is possible. Talking about work, if you do a job then suddenly there may be a problem. However with the help of senior officers, your problem will be solved soon. Today, people involved in business can get a big job. Talking about health, even small diseases need to be taken seriously at this time. It will be better not to ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very important on the work front. If you work then today the workload will be more. Your seniors may entrust you with some big task. This can increase the responsibilities on you. It will be better if you are comfortable handling your work and do not forget to cross-check the work done by you. The situation will remain stressful in your personal life. Relationships with younger members of the household may increase bitterness. You need to act very wisely in this way. Avoid getting furious and try to clear all misunderstandings when the appropriate time comes. Any effort going on with money can be successful, especially if you want to take a loan from the bank, you can get some good news today. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Minor carelessness about health can increase your difficulties. It is better that you take care of your health. Avoid eating spicy food that is too strenuous. If your home environment is not doing well, then to maintain an atmosphere of entertainment and happiness at home, make some good and good plans today. It is possible that you will get full support of your siblings. If you are married, you will need to pay more attention to your married life to improve the relationship with your spouse. Children may have obstacles in learning something. You may meet an old friend in the evening. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business then the profit will be less today but you do not need to be worried because the position of the planets is indicating that you will get a big profit soon. is. On the other hand, the working people need to complete their work fast. Negligence towards work can put you in trouble today. Your personal life will be in turmoil today. You may have an argument with a member of the household. Although everything will be normal by the evening, you need to control yourself. Avoid using abusive words in anger. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. Light-weight exercise daily will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are thinking of doing a business in partnership, then you can get a good offer today. It is possible that you will get good benefits in the coming days. Today will be a normal day for employed people. Today there will be no hindrance in your work. There will also be good interaction with senior officials. Talking about money, your expensive nature can create problems for you. It will be good if you use your hard-earned money properly. Talking about health, today will be a good day. There will be some tiredness, but taking rest will also relieve your fatigue. Suddenly in the evening, the atmosphere of the house will be happy due to some good news. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is auspicious in terms of money. The financial transaction done today will give you good results in the coming days. Your income is likely to increase. If you do business then any big problem will be solved today and your business will grow rapidly. You can get in touch with some good and important people related to your area today. At the same time, there is a strong possibility for the employed people to get the proper fruits of their labor. There are signs of your progress. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The health of the parents will be very good and you will get their full support. If you are facing a minor health problem then you can get some relief today. Overall today is your day so enjoy it to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm