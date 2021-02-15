Daily Horoscope: 15 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very stressful day for married life. Disagreements on something may cause you to argue with your spouse. You must respect each other's feelings, otherwise, the distance in your relationship may increase. On the economic front, the day is good. There is a possibility of getting a big financial benefit. Your income may increase. The burden of working today may bother you. Also, some domestic troubles will also be on the mind. Your children can ask for more time from you today. You better not disappoint them. To keep yourself energetic, do a little exercise every day. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do not give enough time to your spouse then problems in your marital life can increase. You also have to take care of their happiness. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. To get rid of debts at the earliest, you have to focus more on savings. Support from friends and family will boost your confidence. Today is a favourable day for students. Any obstacle in your studies can be overcome. The workload will be lighter today. After a long time, you will be able to get extra time for yourself. Try to avoid such foods which have high cholesterol. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Avoid connecting with people who can hurt your reputation. Your marital life will be happy. Love will increase with your spouse. You will spend more time with your beloved and make them feel how special they are to you. This will make your relationship even stronger. Your negligence can cause major damage to the office. You do your work carefully. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit. Today you are advised to control your anger. Avoid doing something that gets you into trouble. If you talk about your financial situation then today is going to be normal. Avoid spending too much. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is a good day on the economic front. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will get good results. On the work front, the day will be very busy. You may have to do extra work in the office today. However, you will be able to handle all your tasks in a better way with all hard work and understanding. There will remain compatibility in your married life. Your relationship will be strong and your love will increase. Today is not a good day for people working from foreign sources. You will feel disappointed. Some stress is possible in your personal life. You may have a conversation with a member of your family. You may face many difficulties in explaining them. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a good day for you on the family front. You will get blessings and support from parents. Relationship with your spouse can also improve. Employed people may face some problems. You will not get the support of superiors in the office. Businessmen are advised to be vigilant in legal matters. Talking about money, money loss is possible today. Do not do any major work related to money today. Today, chronic disease can cause discomfort. You must not be negligent and get your treatment done properly. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your personal life will be happy. You will spend a very good time with your family today. You can also plan a small party at home. All disputes with your loved ones will also be away. Financially, today will be auspicious for you. You will get a chance to earn extra money. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Your family issues or complicated work-related issues, you will get full support from your beloved. If you work, then your seniors in the office can get your opinion about some important work. You must speak with confidence. Businessmen can get a big economic benefit. Talking about your health, there will be no problem today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 12:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You have to choose your words very thoughtfully, otherwise, you can get involved in controversies today even if you don't want to. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid unnecessary expenses. The day is also not good for doing economic transactions. If you do a job, then do not pay much attention to things here and there. Do all your tasks on time, otherwise, your boss can take any strict action today. Businessmen who trade gold and silver can benefit quite well today. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere at home will be calm. There will be an improvement in the health of your father. It is better that you keep them away from stress. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have a job, today you will work hard and seniors too will be satisfied with your work. Your marital life will be happy. Better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace and prosperity to your married life. If you talk about your financial situation, today will be a good day. You have to strike a balance between your income and expenses. Businessmen are advised to avoid going into a partnership business. It is possible that the partner tries to take advantage of you. You will be very angry with yourself due to your autocratic behaviour. You are advised to control your anger. On the other hand, one can get a gift from your elder brother. Also, any of their advice will prove to be very beneficial for you. Talking about your health, you need to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The difficulties of businessmen seem to be increasing. Due to the slowdown in business, you will be very worried today. You may also face financial problems. Although you are not disappointed, this problem will soon go away. The days of employed people will be very busy. Today, there may be a story with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you. Do not vent the anger of others on your beloved. Do not let negative thoughts dominate you and you change your mind, you will feel that things are turning in your favour. Whatever you do today, you will feel regret after thinking otherwise. In the evening you can get a chance to spend some time with friends. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your luck will remain strong and you will get success in your efforts. Employment is becoming the sum of the progress of the people. Income is also likely to increase with the attainment of high office. Your financial condition will be good. However, for big benefits, you have to take your financial decisions carefully. There will be happiness in your personal life. If bitterness is going on in a relationship with a spouse, today their anger can be calmed. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you today. The search for your spouse may end today. Today your mood will be very good and physically you will be very healthy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your positive thinking will give you good success. Love and support from your family members will boost your morale. There may be some misunderstanding from a colleague in the office. You must work in peace and keep your behaviour balanced. Apart from this, whatever work you are assigned today, try to complete it fast. Negligence can prove to be harmful. Today will be normal on the economic front. The atmosphere of your house will be somewhat tense. Respect your parents' feelings. Your wrong attitude is making them sad. Your spouse's health may decline. You better take good care of them. Talking about your health, your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:30 pm