Daily Horoscope: 15 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Avoid taking any major risk in the case of money, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Today you will be reminiscent of any old you will feel very emotional. Your concern about the education of children may increase some. If you are feeling overworked then at this time you need a break. You better pay more attention to the rest today. Also spend time with your family. Stay positive and try to keep the family happy too. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to trust the decisions you make. Do not be in any kind of dilemma. Coordination with colleagues in the office will be very good. You will feel great pleasure in working. In business related matters, you need to work with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. Treat your customers very politely. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, today once again everything will be normal between you. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. To stay healthy, you must do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Workload will be more in the office. Today you will work hard to complete your work. On the other hand, today will be extremely beneficial for the cloth merchants. Students are advised not to be lazy in terms of studies. You must take advantage of online classes. Your personal life will be happy. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Today, with the help of your sweetheart, a serious domestic issue can be solved. If you are single and your marriage is going on, do not take any decision in haste. It is good for you to investigate thoroughly. Talking about your health, you will be worried today due to headache, fatigue and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are going to travel today then you need to monitor your luggage well. Some of your valuables may be stolen during the journey. Today is going to be a very busy day for the working people. It is better that you prepare your list of tasks in advance in a systematic way. If you have business related to import or export, you may suffer financial loss. Problems in your personal life seem to be solved. Your relationship with siblings will be stronger. Talking about your health, you will be troubled by colds today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for you on the work front. If you work then today there is a sign of a big change. You better not worry too much about this change. Keep your thinking positive because whatever happens is for the good. Businessmen today may face a major challenge. To get out of this problem, you may have to struggle hard. Your personal life will be turbulent. Your tough attitude can become a cause of debate with your family members. Days are expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not trust others excessively, otherwise today you may be in trouble. The situation in the office will remain tense. Today you have to take special care of time. Also do not be hasty in doing any task. Today, if you do stationery business, you may get small profits today. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You are advised to be more alert towards health. Your small carelessness at this time can cause a huge decline in your health. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you do not have to be disappointed if you do not get the results you expected. You have to understand that not every day is the same. If your performance in the office is not going well, then you must make a fresh start with new energy. You will definitely get success. Businessmen are advised to take precautions otherwise there may be economic loss. Differences with your spouse can be deep. The careless attitude of your beloved can cause discord between you two. Besides this, you need to rest as well. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Responsibilities can increase in your personal life, due to which you will feel quite burdensome today. You need to balance your professional and personal life. Employed natives are advised to be careful today. Make sure to double-check everything you have done, otherwise today your small mistake may be overshadowed by you. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid taking a big loan, otherwise it can cause your mental stress. Today, your father may feel sorry for money. Today, you use your words very thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you can get rid of any big worry. The mind will be happy and you will feel quite good. Your personal life will be happy. The day will be very fun with siblings. To maintain the peace of your married life, you have to understand the feelings of your beloved. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. Suddenly, money may be stuck. Talking about the work, you will be very busy about any important meeting in the office. You will have good rapport with your seniors and you will get their support. Do not be too careless about health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be more careful while completing any of your important tasks, else even a small mistake can drain all your hard work. If you trade footwear then today you can expect good profit. Talking about your personal life, today it is possible to benefit from your spouse. Your relationship with your parents will also be good. Money situation will be satisfactory. However, if you are in a big spending mood then the day is not favorable for it. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do the job then you will get proper guidance from your seniors. You will see improvement in your performance and you will be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, businessmen may have to travel for work. This journey will prove very beneficial for you. The happiness and peace of your personal life can be disturbed. An old domestic issue may emerge. Children can get any major success in the field of education. To stay healthy you need to organize your cluttered routine. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm