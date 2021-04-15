Daily Horoscope: 15 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. You are advised to behave very balanced. The behavior of senior officers in the office will not be right towards you. They may look somewhat dissatisfied with your performance today. You better try to give your best. Today, it is advisable not to make any haste in terms of money, especially if you are a big bargainer, then you need to be completely cautious. Talking about your personal life, worry about the future of your family may haunt you. As far as your health is concerned, there is a possibility of declining health due to high stress. Nothing will be gained just by worrying. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be good for you in terms of health. However, you have to be completely careful while exiting the house. Do not forget to use the mask. If you are thinking about any change in the job then you are advised to avoid it, especially if you want to change the job, then you need to make a decision carefully. Businessmen related to clothing industry can be of good economic benefit. There is a strong possibility of a big order on your hand. Talking about your personal life, you will be worried today due to increasing domestic discord. You may have to make some important decisions to maintain the peace of your family. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. You may have to run a lot, whether job or business. Businessmen have to be cautious while dealing with big customers, otherwise your work may get spoiled. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly big expenses can occur. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. The stubborn nature of children can cause a lot of trouble for you today. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems due to dehydration. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Competition in the office can increase significantly. In such a situation, you are advised to work very hard otherwise you will be left behind. If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting any benefit, then you need some concrete strategies. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you are trying to increase your income then you will have to try more quickly. You can get success soon. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from parents. You will get an opportunity to go on a trip with your spouse today. Talking about health, you may be troubled by back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a day of good results on the work front. You will get the support of senior officials in the office. You will also benefit from the guidance of your boss. Business people may suddenly get a big economic benefit. If you have recently made an investment, you are likely to benefit double. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be strong, especially with siblings, you will have a great time today. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. If you want to give a gift to your beloved then the day is favourable for it. The day will be normal in terms of health. However you are advised to pay attention to rest as well. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Auspicious time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Some stress is possible in family life. You are advised to control your anger, especially with younger members of the house. You need to be gentle. Your unnecessary anger can spoil the home environment. Your life-partner's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid discussing the contentious issues. Your financial condition will be fine. If you pay more attention to savings, you will get rid of your financial problems as soon as possible. Responsibilities in your office may increase, but all your work will be completed on time. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly for a long time today. This journey of yours is going to be very pleasant. Talking about your health, if you are having any problems related to the ears, then you need to consult a doctor immediately, otherwise your discomfort may increase. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are feeling some tension then you need to do devotion to God. If possible, go to some religious place today. You will feel better and your financial condition will be normal. There may be some problems due to non-receipt of stuck funds. Talking about your work, you will get a big relief by completing any important work on time today. Not only this, senior officers will also be very satisfied with your performance. Businessmen may get mixed results. You may also have to work very hard today. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. As far as your health is concerned, avoid excessive carelessness in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Happiness will come from your child's side. He can get any major success in the field of education. The mind will be happy and you will feel very proud of their achievement. On the other hand, if a household member is not in good health, you are advised to be cautious. In the case of money, days are expected to be expensive. Today you can spend any big. Promotions may open up for employed people. Work hard on your behalf. On the other hand, the business people are likely to get the results as expected today. Your business will grow. You will be in good health. Today you will be very strong physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10: 45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student, then you will have to avoid misbehavior. This time is very important for you, so you should focus your attention on your studies. The completion of a work that has been stuck for a long time will relieve your anxiety. Financially, today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You can get money. Employees will have a busy day. Today you may have to do many tasks at once. On the other hand, the business people can get a great opportunity to further their business. Conditions in your marital life are expected to remain stressful. There will be fierceness in your nature. There may be a needless fight between you. Talking about health, if you are having problems like colds, colds, phlegm etc., consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will spend a great time with the members of your house. You may also have a discussion on some important domestic issues with the elderly today. Talking about your work, today is going to be very auspicious for the employed people. If you want a change in job, then the day is good for this. Today you can also get a great offer. Businessmen are advised to take their business decisions very wisely. If you are thinking of doing something big, then take your decision only keeping in mind the current situation. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Today you can help any needy person financially. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your slippery tongue can cause trouble for you today. Avoid using the wrong words, otherwise you can hurt your feelings inadvertently. If you are having trouble with your spouse, then you should try to resolve the matter in peace. Try to strengthen your trust in each other, otherwise your marital life can increase discord. Today will bring some great relief for you in terms of finances. Your financial efforts are very likely to succeed. Today will be normal for you on the work front. If you do work related to the property then you are advised to be cautious. If you have been suffering from headache for a long time, seek advice from a good doctor. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm