Daily Horoscope: 15 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be in a very good mood. You will have a lot of fun at home with your family and friends. Today, some memorable moments can be added to your life. You can get good results in your romantic life. Despite the distance, your relationship will remain strong. However, soon you may get an opportunity to meet your partner. If you are married, mutual understanding with your spouse will be better and you will get their support. Relationships with your family members will also be good. There may be some problems at your workplace. You just keep your confidence and if you are a businessman then today will be a better day for you. Money will be in good condition. Your budget will be balanced. If you keep making your financial decisions in this way, then soon you will get financially strong. The day is fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may face adverse situations at your workplace today. It is possible today that due to high work related pressure, you may feel annoyed due to which you may get upset with your bosses today. If you use bad words, it can spoil all your hard work. You better control yourself. On the other hand, businessmen will feel disappointed today. Today you will not get any special benefit. There will be peace in your personal life. Domestic responsibilities may increase, but with the support of your loved ones, you will get a lot of relief. The day will be fine in terms of money. Today is not a favourable day in terms of health. You need to make time for yourself so that you can pay attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The situation will be favourable at your workplace. You will meet the expectations of your bosses. If you keep working like this, then soon your dreams will be fulfilled. In the second part of the day, one can get a chance to spend time with some close friends today. However, amidst all this, you have to take care of your health as well. A little carelessness can cause problems for you. Talking about love, if you like someone then today things can move forward. If you want to speak your heart out then time is favourable for it. On the other hand, if you are married, then there may be small differences with your spouse, but due to better mutual understanding, the matter will not go further. Today you will get good results in terms of money. Improvement in your financial condition is possible. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Money will be better than normal. Your income may increase. If you do business then today you can get good profit. On the other hand, honesty of hard work and honesty of work can be seen today. Increase in your salary is also possible with the attainment of a higher position. If today is giving some good signs for married couples. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, today the distance between you two may end. Your loved one needs you at this time, so you must support them. Today will be normal in the case of love. If you talk about your health then today you can make some changes in your routine to stay fit. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August your personal life will be happy. Today will be a fun day with your family. You will grow in love with your spouse and you will feel happy with each other. If you talk about your romantic life, it is possible today due to some misunderstanding between you. Before making any decision, it will be better for you to know the truth first. Today will be auspicious in terms of money. Today you can get good results because of your hard work. Any positive change is possible in your life. Talking about work, job or business, today you will work hard and give your best. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do your job, then you will breathe a sigh of relief from the work you were working for a long time. On the other hand, if you do business, then at this time you must take your important business decisions thoughtfully. Today, parents will get full support. With the help of your father, any problem can be solved. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You can look at some options to increase your income. Conditions will remain stressful in your romantic life. Today the bitter words of your partner can hurt your feelings. At the same time, today will be quiet for married people. Talking about health, you will be very energetic and refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very worried about business. Your work will be slow due to which you will not get the expected results. In such a situation, you can make a very helpful decision today. However, you are advised to do any work within the confines of the law, otherwise your difficulties may increase. If you talk to an elderly person or a close friend, then you can get the right advice. At the same time, the working people will continue to do their work with hard work and dedication. Your financial condition will remain strong. You can spend on something big today. It is possible that you help some needy people. Your personal life will be happy. If you talk about your health, you will feel weak both mentally and physically as your stress increases. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do business then you can get some good news today. Today, you will see the same speed in your business, no matter what the development will happen soon. On the other hand, the employed people need to be patient at this time. If you are facing any problem then talk to your seniors. Do not take any negative decision in haste. There will be some tension in your personal life. You may share an estranged relationship with your siblings. If you do not control your anger, then there can be a big dispute in the house today. Talking about your married life, today will not be a good day with your spouse. It is possible to debate between both of you unnecessarily. Today will be normal on the economic front. Do not spend excessively. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. Today, your mood will be much worse, it is possible that you may get angry at the voiceless people and you may get angry with your family members. In such a situation, you have to avoid using wrong words, otherwise bitterness in your relationships may increase. If you are married then you will feel love and warmth in your married life. If you have any stomach problem, then you have to avoid stale food today, otherwise you may have to go to the hospital. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Today any financial effort will be successful, you will get money. If we talk about work then today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will like to spend more time with your spouse. For some time, you were not able to give each other much time, but today you can do something special for your beloved. Today will be a great day for loving couples. Your love will deepen. Today, the pressure of work will also work so that you will feel good emotionally. If you do the job then the performance will be commendable. At the same time, the business class can also get some relief today. Talking about money, household expenses may increase slightly, which will make your budget unbalanced. However, there is nothing to worry about, you will manage everything slowly. It will be better if you take your important decisions yourself. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If the atmosphere of your house was running turbulent for the last few days, today will be a better day for you. Today, there will be love and belonging in your relationship. Not only this, you will find yourself even closer to your loved ones. Today your mind will be calm and you will feel quite good. Talking of money, you are advised to work very wisely. It will be better to spend only after keeping your budget in mind. Your marital life will be happy. You can enjoy a beautiful day with your spouse today. If you are single then today you can go for a romantic relationship, however first you have to be convinced that it is really love or just attraction. The day will be fine on the work front. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm