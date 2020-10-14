Daily Horoscope: 14 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, your family must be your priority. Try to spend more time with your loved ones. If you are worried about something, then share your mind with your family members. Maybe your problem will be resolved. Talking about the work, the day will be favorable for working people. You are very likely to get the sweet fruit of your hard work as a promotion. Responsibilities may increase on those who do government jobs. If you want to start your own small business, then today your plan can move forward. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Your income will be good but expenses may also increase. Talking about your health, avoid consuming stale food. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are advised to control your emotions. Being overly emotional is not good for you in any sense. You need to be mentally strong. Any major change is possible today on the work front. If you work then suddenly you may get information about your transfer. On the other hand, the businessmen are expected to get good success. If due to some government hurdle, no work can be done for you. Today, this problem can be solved. Today will be beneficial for businessmen of cosmetics, furniture and stationery. Your partner may have some issues. Whatever the situation, you are advised to control your anger. Your financial situation will be fine. Today will be mixed in terms of health, you must consume more quantity of water. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today any of your stalled work can be completed, due to which you are likely to get financial benefit. It is possible that today you must be successful in repaying any old loan. Talking about the work, employed people are advised to be careful. Carelessness in work can put you in trouble. Apart from this, you also have to avoid confrontation and debate with your colleagues. Businessmen may benefit. If your work is related to finance, today you can get results as expected. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a very fun day with your family. You can get a great surprise from your spouse. Your relationship with your loved one will be strong and your understanding will be better. Talking about health, there may be a skin problem. Take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be positivity and energy in you. Today you will feel quite good. When it comes to work, the workload in the office may increase. However, you will try to complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Along with higher officials, you will also get the support of colleagues. If your work is target based then today your target will be easily met. Small businessmen can benefit today. Your personal life will be happy. The relationship with the members of the house will remain in harmony. Today is a very special passing day with your spouse. Your financial condition will be normal. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3 pm to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is auspicious in terms of money. You can get good results from your right financial plans. Suddenly, there is a possibility of getting wealth, which will solve the problem related to money. Talking about work, you will not be able to concentrate on work properly due to stress in the office. You better keep your mind calm and stay away from negative thoughts. If you are having any problems then you can talk to your seniors. Businessmen are advised to avoid making investment decisions in haste. If you are a big businessman then try to keep good rapport with your employees. You will be harmed by the debate. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. However, you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. The day will be fine in terms of health. Along with work you must also focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about the work, today will be very important for the employed people. If you are thinking of changing jobs, then time is favorable for applying to other companies. On the other hand, if businessmen are thinking of furthering their business but due to financial problems, your plan is stuck in the middle then you can get good results today. There is a possibility of a sudden debate in your house. In such a situation, you need to work with courage and patience. You must avoid losing your temper and try to settle the matter in peace. Take full care of your spouse's health. Negligence can worsen their health. Suddenly some guests may come home in the evening. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about work, your slow pace in the office can increase your difficulties. Better now try to complete your work fast. If you are negligent, you may be withdrawn from important responsibilities. Today will be a mixed day for businessmen. The beginning of the day will be a little slow, but in the second half of the day, you can make decent profits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relationships with your family members will improve, especially the elders of your house will be very happy with you. On the economic front, the day is going to be expensive. If you run according to your budget then it will be good for you. Your child may give you some tough times. Your concern about their health may increase. As far as your health is concerned, do not mess with your health by taking more stress. If you think well, it will be good with you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work and are looking forward to promotion, then you need to increase responsibility and credibility regarding the work. Whatever work your boss entrusts to you in the office, try to complete it first, also do not give them a chance to complain. If you do business in partnership, then there may be some differences with your business partner today. In this type of situation, you have to work with consciousness, not with enthusiasm. Such differences can affect your business. Money situation will be strong. Today you can shop for any precious item. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. You will be very strong mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get a good offer today. You work with hard work and dedication, soon a new turning point is coming in your career. Businessmen are advised to take precautions. Haste can also spoil your work. People running wood related businesses can benefit well. You will get an opportunity to make a big deal. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You can get any good news related to brother or sister. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home. You are advised not to take such decisions in a hurry. Talking about your health, you must avoid eating food outside. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Do not make the mistake of ignoring the boss's words in the office. Focus on your work and follow all the rules. If you work in a hotel or restaurant, then today you can get good benefits. You may also have a desire to change your mind. It would be better if you do not take such decisions in a hurry. Make your final decision only after thinking carefully. Money situation will be satisfactory. Today expenses can be high but there will be no problem. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the affection and blessings of parents, today you can get some financial benefit from your father. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get an opportunity to spend enough time with each other. As far as your health is concerned, today you can catch cold. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be some challenges at your work, but despite this you will get success. The economic profits that the businessmen have been waiting for a long time are very likely to be met today. If you are about to start any new work then you need to focus on your planning. Problems in your personal life can end. You can also make some compromises today to maintain the peace of your home. If you are married, then today your spouse may have to suffer from health related problems. In such a situation, you have to avoid being negligent otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon