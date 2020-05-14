Daily Horoscope: 14 may 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be very happy and will do all your work diligently. Employees will have a busy day. You can have an important meeting on call today. The seniors will be satisfied with your performance but you will have to complete your tasks on time. There may be some improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. However, before you take any decision, think carefully. your personal life will be happy. The day will be spent with family. Avoid arguing unnecessarily with your spouse. Those wishing for a love marriage can get good news today. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6: 20 am to 11:25 am

Taurus: 21 March - 19 April You need to control your emotions otherwise it can be difficult today. Today you can help any needy as needed. This will give you a lot of satisfaction. On the work front, the day is auspicious. You can get good results from your hard work. Salary may increase with attainment of a higher post. If you are a government employee, today you may have to work very hard. Businessmen can get a chance to work with a big client today. Problems in personal life can be solved. Talking about health, today you will be stress free so that you will remain strong physically. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today your health should be your priority. The position of the planets is not giving good signs about health. You have to take more care of yourself. If you work, today all your work will be completed on time. Also you will get full support of colleagues. Your relations with your bosses will also be good. Businessmen today can get small fat benefits. However, in the second part of the day, a business case may bother you. If you are a student then you should make the best use of your time. Instead of paying more attention to things here and there, you should study diligently. Talking about money, your expenses will be reduced today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you have to control your anger, especially if you work, you have to be very balanced. Avoid arguing with your boss, otherwise one of your mistakes may be overshadowed by you. Businessmen are also advised to stay away from debate. If you do business in partnership, then try to keep good coordination with your partner. Your financial situation will be normal. It would be better if you do not spend more today. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Ideological differences with father are possible. Do not do anything that hurts the feelings of your elders. Today your health can be affected due to high stress. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, the day will be very tiring. If you work, you may have to work very hard to complete an important task. Apart from this, the burden of pending tasks can also put pressure on you. Small businessmen today may get some relief. There are signs of economic benefits. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Although there will not be a chance to spend more time with family, there will be love and bonding in the relationship. Today you will be worried about the health of your life partner. At this time they need good care. Apart from this, avoid negligence if you have a skin problem. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business, you are advised to avoid storing more goods, given the current situation. You will need to pay more attention to your work today. If you make a mistake, your boss's anger can get very angry. Time is not favorable for investment. Loss is likely. Today your mind will be somewhat depressed. You may have some unknown fear. You have to make some important decisions to improve your financial situation. Your personal life will be normal. Spend time with your loved ones, your stress will reduce. Overall, today will be a bit difficult for you, so you should work patiently. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Conditions in your marital life will be tense. Tightness in speech can lead to a deteriorating relationship with your spouse. Don't get angry and make a decision that you regret later. Personal life troubles can affect your work. You have to keep your mind calm so that your work continues smoothly. Some improvement in Your financial situation is possible. Wealth is being acquired. However, you need to take your decisions very carefully in financial matters, otherwise the debt pressure can increase on you. For mental peace, you should meditate in the pooja lesson. You have to understand that your health is equally important apart from work, so take care of yourself. You can get a beautiful gift from someone close today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Conditions will be favorable at your workplace. Due to hard work, your mind will be happy and your confidence will increase. Businessmen today can get good results for any important decision taken in the past. With your efforts, your business will grow once again today. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, the mind will be relaxed by spending time with parents. Apart from this, your father can also guide you. Intimacy with your spouse may increase. Today, the anger of your beloved will calm down and their behavior will also change for good. You can get a beautiful gift from someone close. Talk carefully while interacting with friends, otherwise it can be a matter of controversy. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and your online classes are going on, then you should take full advantage of it. The position of the planets is auspicious, you will definitely get the right result of your hard work. Businessmen are advised to avoid investing in new business. You may be harmed. Job pressure will be high on the jobbers but you should not leave any loss in hard work. It is possible that your hard work today may open doors of progress for you. There may be a problem in personal life. Today, it is possible for your relationship with a member of the house. You have to handle the situation very wisely. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your fortunes will be strong. Most of your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. You will find yourself full of zeal and enthusiasm and you will feel positive. The day will be auspicious for the working people. There will be support and encouragement from higher officials. You can also get some important advice from them today. Businessmen can get financial support to further their business. However, you have to avoid haste in this matter. There will be peace in your personal life. Any good marriage proposal can come for your younger brother or sister. Your relationship with your parents will be good. Talking about money, today there can be more expenditure than income. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do not get the expected results today, then you do not have to be disappointed and frustrated. You should keep trying. The situation will improve soon. On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, time is not favorable for it. You should wait a bit, especially for the employed people, it is advisable to avoid any change now. On the economic front too, you need to be a little careful. It would be better if you do not spend extravagantly. You will get support from family members, which will reduce your stress significantly. Do not expect more from anyone. You need to become self-sufficient. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm