Daily Horoscope: 14 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you live far away from home, today you can get a chance to go to your home after a long time. Your happiness will increase by spending time with family, especially with the love and affection of your parents, all your stress will be removed. Money will be good and you can shop fiercely for your loved ones. Conditions will be favourable at the workplace. You will be successful in settling your pending work. Employed people can get good results of their hard work. Maybe today you will be given a chance to handle a big and important project. However, it will be a huge responsibility for you, so it is better that you do not make any kind of mistake. Talking about your romantic life, your relationship will be good. The love between you two will remain. At the same time, today will be a good day for married people. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your marital life will remain compatible. Your life partner's behaviour will be sweet and both of you will be able to spend a good time together. On the economic front, the day is not very beneficial. Along with the increase in expenses, your financial loss is also possible. It will be better to pay attention to your budget before spending today. There may be a big problem in some of your work in the office today. If you work wisely, then you will not have much trouble. In such a situation, you can also take help of your seniors. Today, your family members will be angry with your careless attitude. You must appreciate their feelings. Pay attention to your words while talking to important people, otherwise you may be unnecessarily in trouble. In the evening you will get a chance to spend time with your friends, which will reduce your stress significantly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you need to be careful on the economic front. It will be beneficial for you to invest only with proper advice. Also, think carefully before giving any transaction today, otherwise you may have to regret it in future. Due to the troubles of your married life, you will feel mentally pressured. Your spouse's tough attitude is turning the communication of both of you into bitterness. Talking about work and today you will complete your work with full energy and honesty. May your performance please the seniors as well. Today will be a busy day for you. Due to disagreement with a close one, there can be debate and it will prove to be annoyance for you. In such a situation, you can stay calm and avoid this problem. Maybe today you will also be worried about your father's health. Today is auspicious for the students. Any big success can be achieved. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, the day will be very beneficial. Your stars can give you some big financial benefit. Also, today you can get a great opportunity to earn money. You need more attention on your married life. Try not to hurt your spouse by any thing or work you do. Today is a very good day on the work front. Today your working style will improve. Seeing your hard work and dedication, everyone in the office will praise you today. Today will be a very special day for loving couples. Both of you will be able to spend some romantic time at your place of choice today. If you are planning to start a new task then the day is auspicious for taking decisions related to it. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi and your financial efforts will be successful. On the other hand, any work you do, you have to avoid doing it in haste, otherwise your work can get spoiled. Today will be very romantic for your married life. Your life partner can express his love to you in a beautiful style. Not only this, to make the day even more special, today they can also give you a surprise. You better do something good for your loved one too. Today, your interest can increase in religious work. Maybe today you can donate some money or clothes to the needy. Today one can get benefit from father or any other member of the household. Today will be a day of enjoyment and entertainment with your family members. In the office today, with the help of your seniors, your stalled tasks will be completed. Your health will be good. Today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September At this time you need to pay attention to your health. It is not right for you to put too much work pressure on yourself. If you do this, then your health can be further weakened. Do not ignore even the smallest things related to health. Money will be good, but today expenses may increase. Suddenly children can make a big request. Today it may cost too much to fulfill family responsibilities. Avoid making any big investment if you trade. This time is not appropriate for making important business decisions. On the other hand, the jobbers will be normal. However, today you will be busy in completing pending tasks. Traveling suddenly can affect your health today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You may face odd situations in this field today, but you will be able to face the biggest problems easily due to your tolerance and ability. Keep working hard and trying to get good results in future. Today you are expected to get financial benefits. If you act a little prudently, then you will be successful in strengthening your financial position. There can be estrangement with your life partner today. You are advised to control your speech. Parents will get support and today you will be able to spend some time with them. Due to being busy with work for some time, you cannot give them time. Today your health related matter will not be that good. It is best that you take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be very happy and will experience positivity. People around you will be greatly impressed by your joy and splendour. Talking about the work, you will complete your work with full hard work and honesty even if the work is more. Today your boss will be in a very good mood. If you are thinking of doing something important, especially if you want to say something about your salary, today is a good day for it. At the same time, some of the business people get stuck in the middle due to paper bottleneck in their work, but such a situation will not last for long. Soon your problem will be solved. The day will be good in terms of money. Today you will be able to focus on savings, as well as you can take any important decision to strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 2:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be stressful for you on the family front. To maintain peace in the family, you need to interact with your family members. Also, keep your feelings towards everyone good. You will feel that the householders are beginning to understand you. Apart from this, you also need to control your anger. Sometimes your uncontrolled anger makes you difficult. The day is good for clearing misunderstandings with your spouse. It will be better to accept your mistake with a cold head and end the matter by apologizing to your beloved. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. Money will be received but today you may face many obstacles. However, you have to understand that the more effort and effort you put in this time, the better success you will get. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do not control your speech, you may have a close relationship today. Today your mind will be distracted and you will feel restless. Today is not very profitable on the economic front. There may be more expenses than income, in addition to those who invest today will have to take their decisions carefully. On the other hand, there will be some improvement in the home environment today and love and unity will be seen among your loved ones. There may be differences with your life partner, but you will be able to handle the situation with your understanding. Today will be a great day for the businessmen. There is also a possibility of getting your stalled money with increase in profit. Some physical suffering is possible. It will be better to pay attention to your health as well. The day is nothing special to handle court related matters. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 1:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some tension is possible in romantic life today. You will feel that your partner is not too serious about the relationship between the two of you. In such a situation, your feelings may get hurt. In such a situation, you have to work with courage, you have to understand that life does not stop for anyone, so you must also move forward. If you are married then today your spouse will have a good mood. Today they can go for a beautiful place to hang out with you. Apart from this, you can also get a special gift from them. Relationships with parents will be good. You will get their support if needed. Today your interest in religious works can increase. It is possible that you take part in some religious program today. The situation will be favourable in this field. Seniors in your office will increase your enthusiasm and you will complete your work with full responsibility. If you want to start your own business, today your plan will move forward. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm