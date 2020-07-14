Daily Horoscope: 14 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed day for you. First of all, let's talk about your health today because of your poor health. If you are trying to find a new job leaving your current job, then today you will be under a lot of stress. You may not get the results you expected. On the other hand, the business people can get profit today after a lot of hard struggle. Your financial situation will be normal. Avoid spending too much on anything today. To maintain happiness and peace in your personal life, you need to give more time to your family, especially if your spouse needs your emotional support. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student and studying online, today your education may face some obstacles. It will be better for you to try to study with full concentration. Talking about the work, the employed people may have to work very hard today to complete the pending works. Stress may increase due to the economic profits of the business people being stuck. Nothing will be right at home. Today you can have your feelings with your father regarding money. It will be good for you that you keep calm and try to handle the matter. Talking about your health, if you are suffering from diabetes then you are advised to stay well. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 2:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, the conditions are going well, you just keep working on your mind. If you do the job, then don't give any chance to the higher officials to complain and try to give your best. You are very likely to get a good business offer today. You may have some differences with your spouse today. It is possible that your dear ones must be angry with you about something said in jest. It is better that you use your words very thoughtfully. Keeping this global epidemic in mind, you are advised to take more care of your health, especially you must avoid consuming cold things. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you are advised to be careful in financial matters. Avoid taking any risk regarding money today, otherwise you may lose money in the process of making quick profits. If you are feeling emotionally distracted then you must stay away from negative thoughts. You must pay attention to your health, otherwise even a little carelessness can prove harmful to your health. Today will be normal on the work front. If you do a job, then today you will complete all the tasks you do. The work of people associated with business will go on smoothly. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you have a chance to help someone at home or work today, do help them. Your boss's mood in the office will not be right today. You better focus on your work. Avoid chatting with colleagues or talking around. On the other hand, today will prove to be a relief for businessmen. If you are worried about your business for the last few days, then today you can get good results. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. You will get the support of the elders of your house. Talking about your health, today is the day for you to be normal. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. Be sure to wear gloves and masks while stepping out of your house. Talking about the work, due to the high workload on the jobless people, they may face some problems today. However, you do not have to worry much because your tasks will be completed on time. Business people can get a good chance to make a profit. Today you may have a stuck deal final. The atmosphere of your house will be good. There will be harmony in your relationship with your family. Today it is possible to benefit from father. Your spouse may be angry with you today about something. You better try to convince them with love. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:40 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front you need to show understanding. The harder you work, the sweeter the fruit you will get. Do not let negative thoughts come to your mind. Soon you will realize that your reputation at the workplace is increasing. There will be a situation of fluctuations in personal life. Any concern related to children may haunt you. At this time you need to take more care of their health. Talking about money, today will be a good day. The expenses will be less and your budget will also be balanced. If you do business, the day is good to invest. In the evening there will be an opportunity to spend some time with some friends. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Employed people can get good results today. If you are going to have an important conversation with your superiors today, there is a strong possibility that you will get positive answers. Business people can also get tremendous profits. If you are feeling more work pressure for the last few days, then try to find time for yourself today. Do something that makes you happy. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The health of the parents will be very good. Today will be a very fun day with siblings. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will do your best to remove the tension going on in your house. May you succeed in this endeavor and enjoy a happy personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Today you can discuss future plans with your beloved. If you take an important decision then you will get full support of your beloved. You do not need to worry too much about work because things seem to be trending in your favor. If you do the job, today you can get a big chance. If you take advantage of this opportunity, then your career will get a new direction. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work in property, do not be hasty while making any bargain today, otherwise you may incur losses. On the other hand, the working people can get some good news today. However, at work you are advised to keep your behavior fine otherwise your loud voice can get you in trouble today. The troubles of personal life are increasing. If you continue to ignore your domestic responsibilities in the same way, discord in your house may increase. It is better that you keep balance in your personal and professional life. As far as you are concerned. Today, while using the vehicle, you are advised to be careful. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 3:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If we do business then today will be very auspicious for you. You can get a big financial benefit. Employed people who do business in the partnership are advised to avoid debate, otherwise their bad head may fall on your business. If any important work is entrusted to the working people today, then try to complete it timely and carefully. Keep in mind that today's hard work can open the way for you in the coming days. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. However today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family. If you are married, you can get a beautiful surprise from your spouse. This will strengthen your relationship even more. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:20 pm