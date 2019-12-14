Daily Horoscope 14 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April: Try to solve marital problems very sensibly. You may have to face stressful situations today. You can have a dispute today with your life partner, there is a possibility of mutual harm between you. You are deviating from your goal by falling into stupid things. To be successful, you have to stay away from negative thoughts. Today the enemy side will be active, you have to be careful on your side. Today will be a day of great ups and downs in your workplace. Suddenly increasing responsibilities will make you feel stressed. Your financial condition will be normal. Good colour: dark red Auspicious number: 22 Good Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a great day for employed people. It is possible that you get the good news of your promotion today. Also, this day will be good for you in other aspects as well. Today will be a normal day for married couples. On the economic front, sudden money gains are possible. Apart from this, you can also take an important financial decision today. For some time, your health was constantly fluctuating, but today you will get a lot of relief. You will feel much better today as your health will also improve. Good color: Green Auspicious number: 42 Auspicious time: 12: 45 pm to 5: 20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For some time, you are unable to pay attention to your family due to work pressure. In such a situation, your relationship may get weak. It will be better if you take some time out for your loved ones too. Just worrying and thinking will not make you successful. Do not waste your precious time and invest your energy in some meaningful work. Talking about money, expenses will increase but there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. Good days on the work front. Today you can get better results only with less labour. You will feel the harmony in the relationship with your spouse, you will realize how important your dear ones are. Talking about romantic life, today any of your particular behaviours can hurt your partner's feelings. It is better that you speak carefully. Good colour: yellow Good score: 5 Good Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be happiness in your personal relationship. Today, all your attention will be on children and family, apart from this, you will be very happy to get support from your spouse. Also, a sense of love and unity will be seen among the rest of the members of your family. You may also visit a religious place with parents today. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. You will be successful in settling your work on time. The day will be great in terms of money. You can get results from your good and better plans. It is possible that there will be a big jump in your financial situation today. Your health will be good today. Good colour: Brown Auspicious number: 11 Good time: 4:30 pm to 11 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August: Due to your negligence, health matters may worsen today. Bad health conditions can ruin your day. Today most of your time will be spent travelling to the doctor and dispensary. If we talk about money then today it is possible that there will be expenses. Even an old debt can bother you. There will be disturbances in the house. You may have a conflict with your mother. Apart from this, due to being busy in work today, even your spouse will not be able to give you enough time. At this time, you need to keep balance between family and work, otherwise your own neglected people will do it, especially your children are in great need of you. You have to avoid travelling. Good colour: orange Auspicious number: 21 Good Time: 12 noon to 9 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September: The atmosphere of the house will be turbulent today. You may have arguments with your family. Stress at home may disturb your mental peace. There are signs of a huge increase in terms of finances today. If you take your father's help or advice, there will increase in money. Talking about the work front, if you do a job, today you will be away from home in connection with work, you may have to take a short journey. This day will be special in case of romance. Today you can be attracted to someone. If you are planning to propose someone, don not take that decision in haste. Marital life will be blissful. Your relationship with your spouse will be very good. You will cooperate fully in fulfilling each other's responsibilities. The day will be fine in terms of health. Good colour: red Good score: 35 Good Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October: Today your health will be very good, you will be strong both physically and mentally. Even if you face any challenge in your work today, no one will stop you from moving forward. You are going to make some great progress in the times to come by your hard work. On the family front, the days are good. For the past few days, due to domestic problems, your nature became quite irritable. You got used to being unnecessarily angry on trivial matters, but today the situation will improve. Only love will remain in your romantic life. On the other hand, a relationship with a spouse is likely to deteriorate. You have to pay a little more attention to them. If we talk about money then financial benefits are possible today. Today you may receive something important. Good colour: white Auspicious number: 18 Auspicious time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November: If you talk about your financial situation, then there will be problems with money today, which will make you very upset. Also, you can have a dispute with someone about money. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will also have good coordination. Relationship with brother and sisters will also be strong. It is necessary that you should have good feelings for everyone so that there is no bitterness in your relationship. It is possible that you get a chance to spend some time with your old friends in the evening. You will feel great by sharing happiness and sadness with friends. Do not be careless about eating, else your health will deteriorate. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 10 Auspicious time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December: Today you will have longing for material pleasures. You will work very hard to increase finances. It is possible that you will get proper results. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, you will find good opportunities. There will be tension due to the misunderstandings in your married life. Try to keep pace with your spouse. You should also value their words. Your rough behaviour will make them very sad, so be careful. You need to be very cautious about your health as well. Talking about love, if you like someone, then today is a good day to propose them. Cheer up because your health will be good as well. Good colour: Maroon Good score: 2 Good time: 4: 20 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January: Conditions will be favourable on the work front. For the past few days, your performance was constantly fluctuating, but today you will be surprised by your ability to do extra work. If you trade then you can expect good profit. You may have to travel today for your new business. You will not get much time to focus on family life today. Your children may be angry with you today. Keep your dealings with your spouse, knowing you are unknowingly hurting their feelings. The day will be better in terms of money. A new source of income will improve your financial situation. Make decisions related to investment today itself because too much thinking will be harmful. Your health will be fine. Good colour: Cream Auspicious number: 12 Good Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February: To avoid the hassles of personal life, you need to control your anger, otherwise today you may have to bear the brunt of this. Especially when talking to your elders, keep your speech and behaviour balanced. There will be love and happiness in married life. Today, life partner will be more than happy with you. You will feel quite good to be with them. You should be a little conscious about financial matters. Today you may face a lot of difficulties in earning money. Also, time is not good for transactions. If you are planning to sell some of your old property, then there can be a big hurdle today. Good color: dark green Auspicious number: 32 Good Time: 6 pm to 10 pm