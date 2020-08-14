Daily Horoscope: 14 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a wonderful day for you. You may get an opportunity that can bring big and positive changes in your life. If you work, then your hard work seems to be successful. There is a strong possibility of salary increase with promotion. On the other hand, if businessmen want to increase their business, then they need to work on some new schemes. There can be some sweet and sweet experiences in your personal life. If you are unmarried and looking for a suitable spouse, then your quest may soon be over. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This time is very important for you, so do not waste it on unnecessary things. If you work then suddenly you may have to travel today. Apart from this, if you are looking for a new job, today you can get a great offer. Businessmen can get good profit today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be sweet, especially when you get full support from your parents. Talking about your finances, today's day will be somewhat expensive. Household expenses may increase. The day is favorable in terms of health. If you are having any stomach problem then you can get relief today. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you may get good results today. If you have interviewed in a big company, you can get good news today. Merchants may face huge profits. However, do not make any hurry in your business matters at this time, especially avoid borrowing goods. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Today will be a lot of fun with your family. If you are married, you can get some good news from your spouse. Talking about your health, if you have even a small problem at this time, immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is the day for you to be mixed. If you do a job, then you may have to face adverse situations in the office. Your boss may get a lot of mercury due to any mistake. It is better that you do your work carefully. On the other hand, business people can get success today after hard work. Your interaction with a member of your household may deteriorate. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. To maintain the peace of your home, you need to soften your behavior. Your financial situation will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, avoid eating spicy food, otherwise your health can deteriorate today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you can get a great honor for your great performance at your office. At the same time, today will be normal for the business people. Talking about your finances, at this time you are advised to spend according to your budget. If you keep spending likewise without thinking, then your future plans may get hampered. Today some improvement can be made in the home environment. You will feel better today by sharing your mind with your spouse. Talking about your health, due to change in weather, there may be health problems. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Stress can be the reason for your health deterioration. You better try to keep yourself worry free. For this, you can resort to entertainment. The day will be good for the employed people. Your seniors will be attained and all your works will be completed fast today. On the other hand, the business people are advised to keep good relations with their customers. Apart from this, you do not need to make financial plans at this time. Talking about your personal life, if your mother's health is not going well for a few days, then you have to take more care of them at this time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a good start to the day. Today you will have a great time with children. Talking about work, if you do the job, then do not put excessive pressure on yourself to please your seniors. Working under stress can cause your performance to decline. Apart from this, it can also have a bad effect on your health. If you do business related to finance, today you can make a big profit. From an economic perspective, today is the day for you to be mixed. You need to balance your income and expenses. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be favorable in terms of health. Today you will feel very good not only physically but mentally as well. If you keep following the regular routine then it will be good for you. In the office, you will do all your work diligently. If you do business in partnership then you need to keep good rapport with your business partner. At this time any kind of debate between you can become a big loss in business. You may argue over small issues with your spouse. However soon everything will be back to normal among you. Your financial situation may improve. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The atmosphere of your house will not be good. You need to maintain good relations with your parents. Pique on small things can increase the distance in your relationship. If you are married then the harsh behavior of your spouse can make you sad, it will be better if you try to know their mind by talking to them. If you work, then you have to keep pace in your work in the office. Apart from this, also keep in mind that there is no mistake from you otherwise it can be difficult. Merchants may face challenges. Stuck cases can be dense. Your finances will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very tired today due to high run-off. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is expected to be mixed on the work front. Despite hard work, there may be some obstacles in your way today. Be it a job or business, you may face some challenges. Your stress about money can increase. Excess of income can cause your financial situation to decline. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially with the love and support of your spouse, your courage will remain even in adverse circumstances. Talking about your health, if you have breathing problems, you need to take more care of yourself at this time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, there will be a wave of happiness in your house due to some very good news. You will share your happiness with your family and friends and have a lot of fun. If you do business, avoid making any big deal in haste otherwise you may have to suffer financial loss. On the other hand, employed people will have to work very hard today to complete an important task. The day is good in terms of money. You may get something valuable. Talking about your health, today is a good day for you. However, you are advised to avoid haste and panic otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm