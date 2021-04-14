Daily Horoscope: 14 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April When it comes to functioning, try to improve coordination with your colleagues in the office. If you work together then it will be good for you. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking risky decisions today, especially in financial matters, do not be hasty at all. Talking about your personal life, if any member of the household is in poor health, then today you need to take extra care of them. If possible, consult a good doctor. Today will be mixed results in terms of money. Your income will be good but expenses may be high. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a better day for you. Today, some of your major problems may end. Talking about your work, the jobbers can be given additional work in the office. In such a situation, it would be better if you do not give much hesitation in taking up responsibilities. The movement of the planets is pointing towards your progress, that's why you work hard. People who do business in the partnership may have to bear some loss today. However, you do not have to worry about it. There are such ups and downs in the business. You just have to make your decisions very carefully. Soon you will be compensated for this loss. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. Health improvement is possible. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you today. You may find a desired life partner. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good and you will spend a very good time with your loved ones. Your pending work in the office will be completed and the workload on you will also be reduced. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in government jobs. You can get some good news in the office today. Those working in the stock market can benefit financially. Avoid lending transactions today. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a day of good results on the work front. All your work in the office will be completed smoothly. Just be very satisfied with your performance. If you are unemployed then there is a strong possibility of getting employment today. Businessmen can get a chance to make any major economic bargains today. Your financial condition will be good. If you are thinking of shopping for yourself then today is a favorable day. As far as your health is concerned, if you have a bad habit like cigarette and alcohol, then you should try to get rid of it as soon as possible, otherwise in the coming time you may come in the grip of serious diseases. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There is a possibility of a dispute with the spouse. It will be better if you do not allow any third person to interfere in your personal affairs. You will behave properly in front of the boss in the office. If they make up the shortcomings in what you have done, then you must accept your mistakes with an open heart. Avoid the feeling of arrogance, otherwise you may be in a lot of trouble. Big traders are advised to be careful with their opponents. Your negligence can cause harm. If you want to start a business in partnership, do not be too hasty. Your financial condition will be fine. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are thinking of furthering your business and there is an obstacle in your path, then this problem of yours may end today. If you move forward with full positivity, you will definitely get success. Avoid sluggishness in the office. Today, you have some increasing responsibilities. There is likely to be a big improvement in your financial condition. Your income may increase. It is possible to meet an old friend in the second part of the day. Today, a good memory of you will be refreshed once again. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your relationships with your loved ones will be strong. As far as your health is concerned, there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very good result for students. If you have recently taken an exam then you can get good success. Apart from this, if you are making any effort to attain higher education, then your effort seems to be successful. The day will be fine in terms of money. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about the work, employed people must not put too much work pressure on themselves. It will be better if you do only one thing at a time. If you do business, then there may be obstacles in your official work. Talking about your health, you may have hyper acidity. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you reach office late daily, then lately your problems can put you in big trouble. This habit of yours can increase the anger of your boss. It is better that you change this habit as soon as possible. Businessmen can benefit financially. You are likely to get stuck profits. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with younger members of your family will be stronger. If you are married, today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. It is possible that you will also get a beautiful gift from your beloved. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are thinking about home repair or any other expenses then today is not the right day for this. Talking about your health, today you may be troubled by headaches. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If there is any important discussion with the boss in your office, then be cautious while giving feedback otherwise you may only go against you. Businessmen are advised to work hard and earn big profits. Today it will be better if you do not do any major work related to money. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. You may have ideological differences with the father. Do not do any work that hurts the feelings of the elders of your house. Domestic discord can also affect your spouse's health. You better take good care of them. As far as your health is concerned, then you should avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are working with your colleagues on an important project in the office, then avoid the feeling of arrogance. You are advised to keep your behavior fine with everyone. If you get success in this work then the credit should go to everyone. Businessmen today can take risky decisions. You can get results as expected in the coming days. There will be a lot of expenses today. Even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a huge amount. Talking about your personal life, today life partner may feel weak. You better try to spend more time with them. Talking about your health, avoid waking up late at night. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be quite a rush for you. Because of this you may feel very tired. However you are advised to take care of your health as well as work. Do not give your seniors in the office a chance to complain and try to give your best. Keep in mind that with hard work you can win over the hearts of your seniors. This will also open the way for you. It will be better to complete even the smallest tasks with complete honesty and dedication. Good profits are being made for businessmen, especially if your work is related to grains, then you can get double benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm