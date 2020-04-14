Daily Horoscope: 14 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very special for you, especially in the case of love, you will get good results. Today your love life can take a beautiful turn. It is possible that your partner will propose to you for marriage. In such a situation, your happiness will know no bound. If you are married, today will be a good day with your spouse. The love between you two will increase. Mother, father, brother, sister will all support you and you will enjoy your personal life to the fullest. Your finances will be in good condition. You will spend wisely so that today you will be able to focus on saving money. If we talk about work then today will be normal. Your work will go on smoothly and you will give your best. The day is favourable in terms of health. You will feel mental peace. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get rid of money related problems. Today, you will get big relief due to sudden economic benefit. It is possible that you will be able to fulfill your responsibilities today without any hindrance. Some stress is possible in your personal life. You will be worried about some domestic matters. Differences between family members may deepen, which will disturb the home environment. Though you will try your best, you will not get proper results. You will be busy with work. If you do business then today will be disappointing for you. You will not get the benefit you are hoping for. To maintain love and peace in married life, you need to pay more attention to your spouse. You must try to know the mind of your beloved. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you have to use your words very wisely, otherwise your behaviour can cause trouble for you. It is possible that something may come out of your slipped tongue that may cause a dispute with someone close to you. In such a situation, maybe you can handle the situation. Workload and family issues can increase your stress today. Today you will feel quite stressed. Avoid making any important decisions today. At this time, you have to make your decisions wisely, not by being emotional. If you have a dilemma about something, then share your problems with someone. If possible, spend more and more time with your spouse today, this will reduce your stress. The day will be fine in terms of money. Today you can make a new economic plan. Talking about health, today you must focus more on rest. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will remain compatibility in marital life. Spouse's sweet behavior will attract you towards them. You will feel how much your loved ones love you. Today you will also spend some romantic time with each other. On the other hand, you may have differences with any members of the household. In such a situation, keep yourself calm so that the matter does not move much further. If you do not behave properly you may face criticisms. Talking about money, today some can get benefits. However, it is better not to do money related transactions at this time. There is a need to act wisely in the case of love. Try to build trust in your partner. Health related matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will get very good results in terms of money. Today you can get a new source of income. Income will increase so that some of your stalled work can be completed. The day will be challenging on the work front. If you do a job then you need to control your anger otherwise you will not be able to concentrate on your work by getting involved in unnecessary disputes. You may have to bear the brunt of this in the coming times. You will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. You will be very busy with your work. Happiness will come from the child's side. If you do business then today will be fine for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today suddenly you can get in touch with your old friend. It is possible to have a conversation with this friend, who has been apart for a long time, through your phone or internet. Today many of your old memories will once again be fresh. You will be very strong mentally today and your mind will be happy. Spouse's loving behavior will make you feel special. Today will also be a good day for couples in love. Today your meeting will be possible. If any of your important work is stopped, there is a strong possibility that it will be completed today. Working people will be able to focus on their responsibilities and goals. Even if there is additional work, you will be able to complete it easily. If you are not getting good results in financial terms then do not be disappointed. The situation will improve soon. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Good day to spend time with your family members. It is better that you do something that will strengthen your relationship with your family. In the case of love, you will get good results today. Today, with the help of your partner, you will be able to solve any complicated matter. This will strengthen your trust in your partner even more. Your finances will be in good condition. On the other hand, if you do business in partnership, you can get good profit today. Today will be a difficult day for the students. Your attention can be distracted by studies. Keep your mind calm and focus on your goal. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be full of stress for you. Today in many cases you will not get good results. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in your life. In such a situation, you must keep your thoughts positive. Today is not a good day on the economic front. There may be a problem with money. It will be better to spend only on the things needed today. Today you have to keep your speech and behaviour balanced, otherwise your behaviour can make your spouse miserable. Apart from this, you must not put pressure on your family about anything, especially treat the younger members of the house with love. There will be some turmoil in your romantic life. Your partner will be very angry with you, today is not right for you in terms of health. Today, you will feel physically tired due to some hard work. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is an auspicious day in terms of money. After a long time, today you can get any big financial benefit. However, at this time you need to take decisions in your economic matters so that your financial position remains strong. Today is not good for you in terms of health. You will find yourself entangled between work pressure and family responsibilities, so that you will not feel good both physically and mentally. If you do a job tenacity try to complete your pending tasks slowly. There may be some problems in your romantic life. Some discord is possible with your partner. In such a situation, you have to control your anger. Suddenly you can get some good news in the evening, which will make the atmosphere of the house quite good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work then today you will be better off if you work. Do not get too much affected by the words of others, you know your good and bad. If you are thinking of changing jobs then time is not favourable for this. Today some people can be the reason for your annoyance, ignore such people. They may try to mislead you. If you do business then today you need to be very careful, especially to stay away from your competitors. There will be happiness in married life and you will get love and support from your spouse. There will also be love in your romantic life. The relationship with your partner will remain in harmony. If you talk about money, do not be in a hurry in your financial matters because guessing today can prove to be harmful. The day will be fine in terms of health. Control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your mood will be quite good. Even if you face a big problem, then you will be able to solve it with your understanding. Talking about your married life, today you will get an opportunity to spend more time with your spouse. It is possible that you make a special plan to make your day special. Seeing your love, your dear ones will consider themselves lucky. Today will be normal on the economic front. You will spend by keeping your budget in mind. If you do business and if you are worried about a business matter, then today your worry will be removed. It will be good if you will stay away from unnecessary things and concentrate all your work. If you talk about your health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am