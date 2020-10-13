Daily Horoscope: 13 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be quite happy and you will get a chance to spend a good time with your family. You will also be able to give full time to the children. Will get support from your spouse There may also be an important discussion with your beloved today about the future. Money will be in good condition. Your budget will be balanced. There may be sudden receipt of money in the second part of the day. Talking about the work, there will be a lot of work in the office, but despite this you will be able to complete all your work on time with full responsibility. You will try to complete your unfinished tasks. If you do business then this is the favorable time to pursue your new plans. Your health will be good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Money will be in good condition. Today you can shop for any precious item. Family happiness matters a lot for you, so maybe today you can buy gifts for your loved ones too. You will get full support of colleagues from the office. Your boss's eyes are on you at this time, it is better that you do not be negligent at all. For businessmen, the day is likely to be mixed. Today is a day of hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially when you will get full support from parents. If you make an important decision today, your parents will support you. With the improvement in the health of your spouse, your big worry will go away. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to work courageously under adverse circumstances. If you are excited then you may suffer the wrong result. It is better that you show understanding. Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. Today you can attend a big seminar or conference. You will get a chance to connect with some new and iconic people. In this case, you must put your side with confidence and do not hesitate at all. If you do work related to the property then you can get good benefits. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. Some family members will be unhappy with you. You better try to keep your speech and behavior balanced. You may have issues with your spouse regarding money. The expensive nature of your beloved can cause problems for you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very busy day for you. It is better to plan your entire day in advance. If you work in finance, you are advised to be more careful otherwise you may incur losses. If you have recently joined a new job, then at this time you need to work hard. Try to fulfill whatever responsibility you are entrusted with honesty. This will soon progress you. Your financial condition will be normal. It will be better if you spend thoughtfully. Your spouse's mysterious behavior can make you nervous. Maybe your dear ones are very angry with you. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very expensive and stressful for you. Your rising expenses are weakening you financially. It will be better to focus more on savings so that your future plans are not hampered. Elderly people may criticize your careless attitude. Do not ignore the words of your elders, you have to understand that they want your good. If you are married, then you must try to spend more and more time with your spouse in order to maintain your passion and enthusiasm in your married life. Today will be normal for you on the work front. There will be no hindrance in any of your jobs, business or business. Your health will remain weak and you will feel very burdened. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 2:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there will be sadness in your mind and you will feel negativity. It will be better to stay away from such thoughts and move forward towards your goal with full positivity. This time is very important for you, so do not destroy it unnecessarily. Today will be a good day for the working people. All your work in the office will be completed fast. Your bosses will be pleased with your work. On the other hand, if you do business and you have borrowed a big one, then you must start repaying it. It will be better to consider your financial plans. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about your health, you will feel lonely today. If you do light exercise everyday, it will keep you fresh and agile. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. The mind will be happy and you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. You may also plan to go for a walk with your family members today. However, you are advised to take all necessary precautions while going out of your house, because the health of you and your family is equally important. In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. Do not make the mistake of spending more than you can otherwise get into big trouble. Talking about the work, you will complete your work with hard work in the office and your performance will be commendable. If you are a retail trader, today will be beneficial for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be better if you keep your work in the office. You are advised to avoid confrontation with your boss or superiors. If for some reason you are planning to change your job, then you must not hurry. In such cases, it is beneficial to take a decision by thinking only. Small businessmen today may get decent profits. If you are planning to start a new business then the time is not right for that. You wait a bit. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you pay more attention to savings, soon you will get rid of all your financial problems. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People of Sagittarius will get good fruit today. If you are worried about money for some time and many of your tasks are stuck due to financial problems, then today you can get great relief. Today, the attainment of wealth is being made, which will strengthen your financial situation. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be happy. If your spouse is a serviceman then today they can get some great success. You will feel very proud of this achievement of your beloved. If your work is connected with transport then today you can get good benefits. Your health will be good and today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is not a good day in terms of health. You will be very upset due to the emergence of some chronic disease. Do not be careless and take care of yourself. On the economic front, the day will be normal. If someone is thinking of spending big today, then time is not favorable for this. On the work front, the day is good. You may have discussions with high officials regarding a major project. Some of the suggestions given by your bosses may be considered. They will also be highly impressed by your efficiency. On the other hand, businessmen can get a big order today. Your social circle will increase. You will get a chance to join some new people. If you talk about your personal life, due to your small mistake, peace of home can be disturbed today. You better be careful. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your day will be full of happiness for you away from stress. If you work, then you will have good rapport with your bosses and colleagues and you will get the benefit. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Make your financial decisions thoughtfully and avoid getting stuck in useless schemes. There will be stability in married life. You will be very strong mentally by getting support from your spouse. Time is favorable for your students. Your health will be good and you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm