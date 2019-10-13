Daily Horoscope: 13 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It is expected to be a bright and beautiful day on the family front. You are likely to take important decisions with elder's support. Your spouse will be extremely supportive and may suggest you regarding something important. You will perform exceptionally well on the work- front, which will make you feel proud. You may be assigned a tricky task, as your knowledge will cope up with the standard. It will be a satisfying day overall, as your contented nature will make things easy. You may help a needy or a stranger. Your parents will be proud of your achievements. Your sibling may seek financial help from you. Going for an excursion with your beloved will be a wonderful idea. This is the best emotionally growing phase for the newlywed couple. Health will be normal, but you are advised to stay hydrated. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a joyful day overall and you will start your day with something interesting. It will be a normal day on the financial front, but you need to be cautious in terms of saving and spending. Your planning for the investment will be put on hold, as you may incur loss somewhere. Avoid sharing your secrets with a close relative- who may blackmail you in the future. Someone on the work- front may reveal your documents, which will make you feel irritated. Those in the corporate sector may plan to switch their job. You may lack coordination with your partner on the family front, making things go rough. Maintaining peace of mind will keep you away from the stress. Students may participate in the debate. Spending quality time with elders will fetch you some experience and will make you feel relaxed. Avoid travelling a long distance. Kindly monitor your health on a regular basis. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your wait is finally over for the result, as you've come up with flying colours. You will wind up your office task in a speedy way, as your boss will get impressed by this. your way of doing the task with perfection will be appreciated. Those in the public sector can expect promotion and hike in the salary. Your calm and polite nature will fetch you success. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Businessmen will make the profit by evening, as a major deal will come their way. Students will be busy- preparing for competitive exams. Parents will be busy in fulfilling their responsibilities on the family front. A small get- together by a close friend/ relative will make your day, as you may feel relaxed. Those suffering from hypertension need to monitor their health and avoid oily and spicy food. You may get annoyed with your beloved on some serious issue. Health is expected to fluctuate. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 11:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Stars are favourable today, but you need to be a little more careful towards things. It will be a favourable day for the newlywed couples, as they might plan an abroad trip. Your partner's support will make you feel confident on the family front as you will get away with the major issue. it will be a favourable day on the financial front- as you may make a profit. Businessmen will have a normal day. You will be able to clear your previous debts. It will be a rough day on the work- front as you may face unexpected challenges, which will de-motivate you. You need to ignore certain things and move forward- as this is the key to success. You will get over previous issues with your beloved, making things normal. Mother's health will show improvement, making everyone feel comfortable. Spending time with loved ones will be rejuvenating. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Stop expecting anything from others. Just do your part and forget. You will feel disturbed because of domestic turbulence, which will bring differences in the family. Be patient as things will be back to normal. You may ignore certain responsibilities on the family front, which will make your spouse argumentative. Those in the public sector may get transferred. A certain important decision on the corporate front will keep you on your toes. Businessmen are expected to make a huge profit and will subsequently plan for things. It will be a difficult day on the financial front. Those who are facing legal charges may get relieved. Your back pain will make you feel irritated. Be careful while walking. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September This is the high time to realise your faults and move on instead of merely wasting your time and energy. Get over your past to make your life normal. You may go through physical and mental stress on the family front. Your stubborn nature will make things unfavourable overall. The sudden increase in the expenses will disturb your budget. Your anger will create differences with your beloved- which you may repent later. A long drive with beloved after rift will be a pleasant surprise. Things will be normal on the business front. Those into sports will have a bright day, as you will be awarded for your excellence. Spend time with elders. Some of you may encounter a minor injury. Start your day with meditation. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Things are expected to be favourable overall. It will be a successful day on the business front- especially those new to the field. Those in joint business may plan for an alternate establishment. It will be a busy day on the work- front as a new project may knock your door. People will seek your advice as your experience will be useful. Don't feel proud of your achievements, as you may lose things shortly. It will be a prosperous day on the family front, as you will spend quality time with your loved ones. Elders will feel satisfied as their health will show improvement. Your partner will be busy within their domain. Students associated with dance will perform brilliantly. Elder brother may plan another setup with your support and guidance. Avoid travelling a long distance. You are expected to face severe headache and migraine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A surprise is expected to come your way in the morning, making you feel special. It will be an occupied day on the family front and you may travel related to some uncertainty. Your spouse will be supportive and caring. Kids will understand their role and responsibility. Those in the family business will make a huge profit. You will work upon your relationship with your beloved and will get over your weakness. Work-related to the professional front will be hectic and demanding as your boss will be over- expecting. Evenings will be peaceful as your best friend/ relative may surprise you. Avoid comparing your life with others as this will fetch you disappointment. You are expected to feel after a prolonged illness. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a favourable day for businessmen as they are expected to make a huge profit. It will be a profitable day overall in terms of finances as well and you will get away with pending payment. Certain things may test your patience on the work- front, as your colleague will backstab you. You need to act wisely, as being aggressive will be harmful. You will resolve a major issue on the family front with the support of your elders. Spending quality time with kids is required. Students will enjoy their vacations. Investment planning is on the cards. It will be a normal day for businessmen. Your beloved's health will be a matter of concern. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 8:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be upset for an unknown reason and will not feel comfortable sharing with anyone. You may face difficulties on the personal front, as your spouse may cheat upon you. It will be a difficult time as your partner will be reluctant and adamant. Avoid taking decisions. You may lend money to someone close. Those in the public sector need to work harder to get recognition on the work- front. Those in the corporate sector will be under stress as they couldn't achieve the set target. It will be a great social evening with close family members, which will be a stress buster after a long time. Students are expected to enjoy the holiday- homework and projects. You are expected to feel better by evening and may prefer a long walk with your partner. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:40 pm to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Newlywed couples are expected to plan for a short trip with the family. You will wind up your pending ask at the office front, as things will be tough to manage. Those into the legal sector will be busy. Doctors are advised to take a break from their hectic schedule and spend quality time with the family. Academicians and artists will be experiencing something new and interesting. You may achieve your dreams on the family front. Purchase of new property is on the cards. Shopping with a close friend will change your mood. It will be a favourable day overall. Start your day with exercise to stay fresh. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 10:30 pm