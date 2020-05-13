Daily Horoscope: 13 may 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to stay away from negative thoughts. Make the beginning of your day laugh. Move forward with positivity and complete your tasks. You need to work harder to get proper results in the field. Today it will be better not to think about any kind of change. To maintain peace in your personal life you need to keep your behavior fine. Avoid getting angry with your family without any reason. Also it is wrong to impose your views on others. Talking about money, you need to take some important steps to increase your income. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student and your mind seems less in studies, then you must meditate daily to strengthen your concentration. Studying with a calm mind will give you good results. People who do business in partnership need to keep good rapport with their partners. Today you can have a dispute. This is the time to put your energy in the right direction, so stay away from useless things, otherwise you will be at a loss. People in service may face some concern today. There will be happiness and peace in your marital life. Life partner will get love and support. Talking about health, your health will be very good, but take special care of the elderly members of your household today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there is any dilemma about the career, today it seems to be going away. If you work then today you may face a big challenge. Maybe your boss assigns you a difficult task. However, you will complete this work successfully with your intelligence and hard work, for which you will also get praise. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. You will share your happiness and sorrow with your loved ones. Financial benefits are possible from father. Today, life-partner's mood will be somewhat uprooted. You must find time for them too. The day is good in terms of health. You will feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be the beginning of your day. The mind will remain calm and you will be very excited. You will feel more in religious work. Most of your time will go to works like puja recitations, donations etc. Talking about work, if you are in some dilemma about your current job, then now you have to be patient. Time is not favorable for taking any important decision. Businessmen also need to take every step thoughtfully forward. Today, you can have a conversation with someone about money. In such a situation, you have to take more care of your words. The day will be better in terms of health. Today you will feel good mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 10:10 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business then the conditions will be somewhat complicated today. Even after many attempts, your confidence today may stagger due to lack of success. You do not need courage because folding is all temporary and you will get proper results soon. Employed people will get full support of their boss. You may also have to do some extra work today. Today you can get a chance to spend a very good time with your family. Some old and good memories will be refreshed today. There will be happiness in married life. The emotional support of your spouse will increase your love. Time is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You need to be more vigilant about health. Avoid cold water, cold drinks etc. Otherwise you may have phlegm problems. Apart from this, also avoid needlessly leaving the house. Your small carelessness can weigh on you. To strengthen your financial position, first of all you change your spending habit without thinking. Keep a record of your expenses properly. The day of working people will be normal. At the same time, businessmen can get good benefit from any work done in partnership. There will be happiness in your personal life. If you are struggling with any problem, today with the help of family, your problems will be removed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very auspicious for you in terms of money. Today you will be able to repay any old debt. This will remove your big worry and you will be very relaxed. The day is good to resume the stuck tasks. Those who do the job can get positive results. Your talent will be revealed to everyone. At the same time, people associated with the stock market can get good benefits. Students may face some difficulties in studies. If you try a little more, then your problem can be overcome. It will be better to seek help from your elders or gurus. Health matters will be mixed day by day. You have to avoid running too much. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will pay more attention to personal life. You will try to calm the turmoil in the mind regarding emotional relations. Today you will love to spend more and more time with your whole family. Maybe the behavior of some people in the house is not good towards you. In such a situation, you have to be patient. Do not be negligent in the matter of money. Carry out financial transactions. If you work then avoid making mistakes with colleagues today. It is possible that you have to be ashamed. If you are healthy, then if you are a patient of the above blood pressure, then avoid getting angry. Today your health can deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you can have a long conversation with friends. Some of your old memories will be refreshed and you will be quite happy. The day will be very important for the businessmen. You can get a great business offer. If you work wisely, you can get good success. On the other hand, if you do a job and have recently done a professional course, then today you can get the benefit. Your financial situation will be strong. You can make a big economic decision. If you stay away from family, today you can miss them a lot, especially you can remember your mother. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Working people will have to do all their assignments carefully. Only after re-examining the work done by you, hand it over to the higher officials, otherwise today there may be a big problem for you. Businessmen may suffer losses. The problem of delivery of goods due to lockdown may cause you to have two or four. Today you will be very worried about anything related to the family, but with the help of your spouse, this problem will be removed. Health of parents will be good and you will get their blessings. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Eat light-hearted meals today. Avoid consuming fluids, otherwise abdominal discomfort may increase. As far as possible, pay attention to comfort. Your health must be your priority at this time. Minor stress is possible at home. Don't worry too much, everything will be normal by evening. Keep your dealings with your spouse, avoid unnecessarily drawing someone else's anger on your beloved. Try to spend some time with them today. Working people may be disappointed if they do not get the desired results. Trust yourself and God. You will surely get success. Businessmen today will avoid making any major and important decisions. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 11:00 am