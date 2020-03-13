Daily Horoscope: 13 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you have to keep your mind calm and in odd circumstances, you need to show understanding. Beware of your enemies. Also, the fights must be away from the mess, otherwise, the matter may catch up and you may get stuck in the legal matter for a long time. For the last few days, you have been working hard on your new project but you may get some disappointment due to not getting the expected results. However, you have to be patient and do not think about the result so soon. If you talk about your financial situation, then you will remain worried about money. The financial help you had expected today may not be available. There will be peace in your personal life. In the evening, there may be a sudden arrival of guests in the house. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will feel more emotional. Many kinds of thoughts can come to your mind and you will feel negativity. It is better that you control your emotions and do not bother yourself mentally and physically by thinking about this section. The obstacles that were coming in your way to strengthening your financial position are likely to be overcome today. It is possible that problems related to money can be solved today. You will work together with colleagues in the office and by the grace of your seniors, there are signs of getting a big success soon. businessmen can have a very busy day. You have to run a lot in completing an important task. There will be love and peace in your married life. The sweetness of your relationship will increase and mutual understanding will also increase. Yoga and meditation will be very beneficial for your health. It is better that you include them in your routine as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be more worried about money because today your complete focus will be on finances. For some time, your financial situation has been continuously fluctuating, but today you can make some fresh plans to strengthen your economic aspect. Due to high stress, today your health will also be soft. It is better that you also pay attention to yourself. On the work front, the day will be a bit difficult. There will be more work in the office and pressure to complete them on time will also remain on you. You will not be able to get many benefits even in business. If you want to take an important decision about your business, then take your step forward after thinking carefully and taking advice from your loved ones. your personal life will be normal. However, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. The relationship with your spouse will be good and you will be able to enjoy your married life to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This is a good day in terms of work. Your partners in the business will agree with you and today you can start work on a new project. Maybe today you can make a new bargain too. On the other hand, you can have a dispute with someone today about money, but today you have to stay away from controversies, otherwise, you will create trouble for yourself. You will be very active in the office today and will do all your work with full responsibility. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house and you will feel much better by spending time with your family members. Use your words thoughtfully while interacting with your spouse as well as other people, otherwise, your relationship may deteriorate. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your luck may not favour you. So it is good for you to do every work very thoughtfully. Keep your mind calm and avoid taking any kind of risk. In the case of money, do not trust anyone blindly because someone may manipulate you today. Especially, if you do it in a business partnership then you have to monitor your partner's activities. If you get an opportunity to earn extra money today, do not make a decision immediately. Today you will be very busy with your work. You may have to work hard to complete work in the office. You may face some difficult matters related to your personal life. In such cases, it will be better to work wisely instead of getting entangled. Take any decision impartially. The day is not good in terms of health. You may feel restless due to emotional disturbance. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 9:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a day full of achievements. You can get tremendous success in any examination given recently. Trust yourself and keep working like this. Today stress will reduce your mind in almost everything and you will feel quite good. The day is very important for employed people. Today your career can get a direction today. It is possible that you can get a high position. At the same time, businessmen are likely to get benefits. Today you can plan to expand your business. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Not only this, today you can get some important advice from an experienced person who can give you a big financial benefit. There will be a disturbance in your marital life. It is possible that your spouse tries to hide something from you which can cause bitterness in your relationship. Your health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After seeing the ups and downs in business for a long time, today will prove to be beneficial for you. It is possible that today your work may become spoiled and soon you can get its proper benefits. By handling your unfinished work in the office, you will experience mental peace and your boss will also be happy with you. Some tension is possible on the family front. It is possible that members of the house must be against you today. It will be better to avoid imposing any decision on your family members. If you talk about your financial situation, then you need to rein in your expenses. In this way, you are obstructing your future plans by shedding your money like water. There will be stability in your romantic life. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:25 pm to 6:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are a businessman and want to give tough competition to your competitors, then you have to work hard. Also, your creativity can help you to find success. Talking about money, today is the day to forget all kinds of worries and do something for yourself, so if possible, spend something on yourself today. Go shopping or enjoy a trip with friends. If you are planning to invest then you may get a good opportunity today but you have to keep your plans secret. Don't talk about money here and there. For married life, today will be a great day. Your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm Lucky Number: 12

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your marital life will be blissful today. There will be love in your relationship with your spouse. Not only this, but you will also spend a romantic day with your loved ones. Talking about the work, if you show dedication and enthusiasm in the office, you can get good results today. On the other hand, in some cases you are advised to be careful, especially do not avoid saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. So you have to face criticisms. Your money situation will be fine. Businessmen have to avoid making any major business decisions. Talking about love, make sure to think properly before making any promise to your partner today, otherwise, your relationship may get affected. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a bit difficult for you. Take control of your anger and stay away from any kind of debate today, otherwise, you may get caught in some big trouble. If you become estranged from someone, then do not let the matter grow much, but try to handle the situation wisely. Your financial condition will be normal. Even on the work front, the day is not good. You have to be careful especially to keep pace with your seniors. Do not do any work in zeal that will spoil your image in front of your superiors or talk about your job. your personal life will be normal. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house, but today there will be no cooperation from your spouse as expected. You are losing your mental peace due to stress. In such a situation, you also have to keep your thinking positive. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:10 am to 3:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Money-related concerns may increase. Old debts may bother you today. May be creditors will put a lot of pressure on you today. You will have to be patient this time. Apart from this, you have to make your decisions very carefully in the matter of money. Your irritable nature is your biggest drawback. You need to change your behaviour a little bit. You will feel things turning in your favour. On the work front, the day will be fantastic. In the office, you will complete your work with hard work and will also get praise for your better performance. You are a good team leader and today your senior and boss will also accept this. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Today will be a good day with family. Health-related matters will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm