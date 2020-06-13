Daily Horoscope: 13 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very busy day for you. If you work and you have more work and less time, then you must not hesitate to take help from your colleagues. On the other hand, you have to try to meditate on all your work. A little carelessness can damage your hard work. If you do cosmetic business then today will be beneficial for you. Money situation is possible to improve. However you need to control your expenses. Differences between family and relatives can be deep. You must keep your anger under control otherwise it can get out of hand. The day will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some problems regarding the work today. Today, your speed will be less and in time you will fail to complete all your work. Maybe your seniors/bosses are not happy with this about you. It is better that you take special care of this matter. If you do business then suddenly you may have to take an important decision. Do not make any hurry. Money will be fine. You will keep a record of your expenses properly. If you get a chance to help a needy, do not let him go by hand. Maybe your little help can change someone's whole life. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of family members. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be something special for you. You will have a great time with your spouse. It is possible that a memory of the old days will once again be refreshed. If you are worried about the health of any member of the household, today this concern will also be removed. It is possible that you will see improvement in their health. With the elder brother's estrangement ending, once again everything will be normal between you. However you are advised to avoid such things in future. It is better that you respect your elders. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Although there may be some big expenses today, there will be no problem. It is possible to meet some old friends in the evening. Maybe you will get some important advice from a friend today regarding your career. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today there will be some mental turmoil. You must meditate on God in this way. This will give you peace and you will work courageously even in fluctuating circumstances. Today will be a better day than usual on the economic front. However, at this time you will have to spend thoughtfully so that you can focus more on savings and there is no hindrance in your future plans. Today there will be fierceness in the life-partner's nature. There can be debate between you and the two on small matters. If you act wisely, then you can avoid the troubles. It will be better to wait till your beloved's anger subsides. There may be some obstacles in the work of office today, but you must not be worried, because this problem will not last long. Soon all your work will be completed. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be mildness in your speech and you will easily handle the spoiled talk. Not only this, even in adverse circumstances, you will show understanding. With this, you will face the biggest problem with full confidence. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results. Your income will be good, but your expensive nature can create problems for you. It will be better to control your expenses in time. Talking about personal life, if your brother or sister has to face any problem today, then you will stand with them and support them fully. You will also have a good relationship with other family members. Talking about health, if there is a minor problem, then it is not right to ignore it at this time. It is better that you take proper advice from a doctor. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be auspicious on the work front. You will impress your superiors with your hard work and great performance. If you are associated with the banking sector, today you will have more work pressure but you will work hard on your behalf. On the other hand, businessmen can get benefits today, especially if you work to buy and sell property, today your hand can get a big deal. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. If you are unmarried, then today a good marriage proposal may come for you. However, do not be hasty in making your decision. Make your final decision only after thinking carefully. Talking about health, you will be very tired today. It will be better if you relax a bit. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You will be devoted to your work. You will complete your every task with patience and calm mind. On the other hand, domestic responsibilities may also increase slightly today. In such a situation, you need to strike a balance between work and home so that you do not feel any pressure. Talking about money, you have to avoid unnecessary expenses. If you do not save, then in the coming time your problem with money can increase. Your spouse's mood will not be right. It will be better that you avoid discussing them on any disputed issue, otherwise there can be rift between you. Talking about health, today will be a better day than usual. You will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today be prepared to say no to those who expect more from you. Do not pressurize yourself for anything. Talking about work, today you may have a golden opportunity which you must not lose. You will get full support of your senior officers and colleagues. If there is any problem then you will get all help on time. If you do business, any of your long-pending work can be resumed today. However, for this you need to work very hard. You may also make some changes in your plans. Your personal life will be happy. Mutual love will grow with family. Today is expected to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Responsibilities can be greatly increased at home or office today. You may have to work harder today than usual. Your seniors/bosses will be very happy to see your great performance in the office. You may get a chance to lead an important project. It will be better if you try to give your best. Today will be very important for businessmen. Any recent loss can be made today. There will be bitterness in speech, it is good that you use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise you can hurt someone's feelings. Talking about health, you may not get much time for yourself today, but you have to take care of your health as well. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The situation will remain favorable in married life. What you were trying to bring sweetness to your relationship again, today it will be seen results. It is possible that today your spouse must also extend a hand towards you with love. You will be happy to see love and unity among your family. If there is any change on the work front, do not panic because you are likely to get a big benefit in the coming time. Business people today may have to work harder. If you work hard in this way, you will get proper results soon. Today will be a good day on the economic front. You need a good financial plan at this time. If you talk about your health then today will be a relief for you. You will get enough rest time. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have had more workload for a long time, today is a good day to have fun by keeping work aside. You must pay attention to your favorite works to bring excitement and excitement in your colorless life. When talking today, choose your words carefully. Your habit of talking without thinking can cause trouble for you. On the work front, the day is quite spectacular. Businesses can get good success today. You will get full support of your parents and your relationship with your siblings will also be good. Maybe you will like to spend more time with family. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm