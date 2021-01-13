Daily Horoscope: 13 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, today you are advised to be careful. Due to the negative effects of the planets today you may feel laziness and lethargy. You will not feel much at work. Business-bound people may have to run a lot today. If your work is related to import-export, then you can miss any major work that is on hand. It is better that you work patiently. Soon all your problems will be solved. Talking about personal life, there will be fierceness in the life of your spouse. You can also have a debate on something. You are advised to keep a check on your speech, otherwise it may increase significantly. Money situation will be normal. Talking about your health, there may be stomach upset due to eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Dark yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and recently you have suffered a big financial loss, then you do not have to worry because today you can get an opportunity from which you can make up for your loss. Today is going to be a very important day for the working people. You can get news related to your progress in the office. Talking about personal life, the relationship with the elders of your family will be good. However, with younger members you are advised to treat them softly. You will spend a great time with your spouse today. An old memory of you may be fresh once again. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life can cause discord. It is possible that you can be very tense. In such a situation, if you take your step forward wisely instead of being sad or worried, then it will be better for you. Be fair and make your decisions. The working people are advised to take full care today. At the same time businessmen have to keep a good rapport with their customers. Their resentment can cause great harm to you. Today you will see mixed results in terms of finances. Your income will be good, but increasing expenses can spoil your budget. Talking about your health, there may be some problems due to the changing weather. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may get good results on the work front. You will complete all your work with hard work and honesty. Your boss will also be impressed by your dedication to work. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today, especially if your work is related to finance, then you can get tremendous success. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today you can go for a walk with your family members. If you are married then try to keep your behavior with your spouse right. Your dryness can hurt the feelings of your beloved. You need to understand their side. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you can get a precious gift from someone, which will double your happiness after getting it. Talking about the work, do not be in any hurry while doing any office work, otherwise today you may have to face the displeasure of your seniors. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly. Your journey will be extremely tiring. However, you are very likely to get a fair result. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You will spend thoughtfully and according to your budget. Love will remain in a relationship with your spouse. You will also get emotional support of your beloved. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like fatigue, insomnia, headaches etc. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very busy day for you. It would be better to plan all your tasks in advance so that now you can avoid haste and panic. You may have a conversation with your seniors in the office. In such a situation, you are advised not to get angry but to work in peace. If you do business and are thinking of furthering your business, then there can be a big obstacle in your path. Conditions in your personal life will be volatile. Maybe your father is very angry with you for some reason. In such a situation, you must try to find out the reason for their displeasure through conversation. The money situation will be fine. The day is not right for spending anything big. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is not a good day in terms of money. You need to curb unnecessary expenses otherwise you may face a big financial crisis. Speaking of work, at this time you need to focus on your work. Do not waste your precious time thinking negative things. It can also disturb your mental peace. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will be able to spend a good time with children today. You may also make some important decisions related to their studies. Try to spend more time with your spouse. The more time you spend with each other, the stronger your relationship will be. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by cold, cold etc. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about the work, businessmen are advised to take their economic decisions carefully. Avoid lending goods. If you do business in partnership, then try to improve the rapport with your partner. Pique or collision can cause damage. Today will be a mixed result for employed people. The workload may increase, but now you will be able to complete all your work on time. Money will be in good condition. You can spend some money on things of comfort. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get support and blessings from parents. Talking about your health, there can be some problems related to feet today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Problems in personal life are seen increasing. You need to act very wisely at this time. If you have unknowingly hurt someone's heart, then try to end the matter by apologizing for your mistakes today. This will keep the peace of your home and your relationship with your loved ones will also increase sweetness. If you have been worried about your spouse's health for some time, today you can see a big improvement in their health. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There can be a big expense. Talking about work, be it a job or business, you will complete all your work with hard work and dedication. If you do the business of medicines then you can get good financial benefit. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to control your anger. Your uncontrolled behaviour can get you in big trouble today. It is possible that due to your anger today you will also have to bear financial loss. Businessmen can get good success today especially if you do business of clothes then you will get the expected result. If you do a government job, then take care of even the smallest work today. Your slightest carelessness can put you in big trouble. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your house, especially today you will have a very memorable time with your spouse. You can get a beautiful gift from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, do not be negligent if you have shortness of breath. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are preparing for students and any competitive exam, then there can be a big obstacle in your studies today. However, you do not have to be worried as this problem is temporary. With the help of family, friends and gurus, this problem will end. Talking about work, if you are unable to complete your work on time in the office today, then your boss can adopt a very tough attitude. On the other hand, businessmen may have to face economic problems. Your spouse's expensive nature can become a reason for conflict between you today. In such a situation, try to convince your beloved with love. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm