Daily Horoscope: 13 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, if you are not getting the expected results, then you do not have to be disappointed. Keep working hard on your part and keep trying continuously, soon you will get good success. Employed people are advised to avoid changing jobs at this time. Today, the business people will also have to refrain from doing any major work related to money. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You may have an argument with a member of the household. It would be better to use your words very carefully. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Talking about romantic life, your date can be in a particular place. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and want to start a new work, you are advised to wait for some time for this. Avoid hurrying. Today is expected to be a very good day for the working people of furniture. You can benefit tremendously. Employees are expected to have a normal day. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will pay more attention to savings. The ongoing rift with your spouse may end today. It would be better to treat your dear kindly. Your quick temper can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Talking about romantic life, avoid putting pressure on your partner for anything today, otherwise, the distance between you may increase. Will your health be good Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, you are advised to work hard. Now, the more you work, the better fruit you will get, so use your time well. In the case of money, today is expected to be somewhat expensive. Household expenses may increase somewhat. You need to run according to your budget. There will be some curiosity in the behaviour of life partner today. You may have heard between small things. You better try to keep your behaviour right. Conditions will be favourable in romantic life. Your partner will be in a very good mood today. Today will be a good result on the work front. If you do a job, then your entire focus will be on your work. With the help of your bosses, your important work can be completed on time. There will be an increase in the business of people associated with the trade. Talking about your health, today you may have stomach problems. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for the working people. You can get the fruits of your hard work as a promotion. Business people may have to travel suddenly. Your journey is going to be very profitable. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. You will get full support from parents. If your spouse is angry with you about something then today is a good day to convince them. Talking about romantic life, you need to respect your partner's feelings. The money situation will be fine. Today, you will have to avoid spending anything big. As far as your health is concerned, avoid haste and panic. You are likely to get hurt. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your negative attitude can affect not only you but also the people around you. It would be better to try to find happiness in small things and to discard the thoughts of this way of positivity. Proceed with. In business matters, you are advised to be vigilant. If you get a new business proposal, then make your decision carefully. Today, the job load will be more on the employed people. Try to keep a good rapport with your boss. Talking about personal life, do not make the mistake of ignoring the life of your spouse, because he wants your good. In the case of love love, today is a very romantic day for you. Talking about your health, you are advised to keep more fibre in your diet. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not come to overconfidence and take any decision that you have to regret in future, especially on the work front, you are advised to take all your decisions very wisely. Follow the rules of the office if you work, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Today is going to be very auspicious for the students of this sign. If you have recently given any of your exams, you can get tremendous success. Money will be fine. Today there is no major problem. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. The relationship with the parents will remain in harmony. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, the day is good to talk to your family on this subject. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid arguments with colleagues in the office. At this time you are advised to focus on your important tasks. Today is going to be a great day for the working people associated with a hotel or restaurant. You are very likely to get results as expected. Iron businessmen can also benefit financially. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will have a great time with your children. Love and familiarity will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Some stress is possible in romantic life. Today, the mood of your beloved will not be right. There may be a big quarrel between you on a small matter. The money situation will be normal. Today you are advised to avoid borrowing. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be auspicious for you in terms of money. You can get a double benefit of any investment made in the past. Talking about the work, you are advised to be careful in the office today. Your boss's mood will not be right. They may be dissatisfied with what you have done. People who trade in food commodities may benefit well. Talking about personal life, today the atmosphere of the house will not be right. Suddenly an old domestic issue may emerge. There may be some changes in the behaviour of your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. Today is going to be normal in the case of love. Talking about your health, pregnant women of this amount are advised to remain alert. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Start the day by worshipping Lord Shiva. You will get good results. Avoid laziness in the office and try to complete your important tasks on time. Today is going to be a very busy day for the bankers. If you do business now and there is a hindrance in any of your work for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of it going away today. Today you may also get financial benefits stuck. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a blissful day with your family, especially with siblings. Relationship with spouse will increase sweetness. You will also get emotional support of your beloved. Conditions will be favourable in romantic life. Today, your partner can take you for a walk to your favourite place. You should also take sufficient rest with work to keep yourself fresh. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is the day for you to be mixed. First of all, talk about your job or business today, you will try your best. There is a strong possibility of job-seekers getting the proper results of their hard work. On the other hand, business-related people can also get good financial benefits in the second half of the day. After a long time today, you will tell a very good day with friends. You may also go for a walk. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If your father's health is not going well for some time, today he will see a big improvement in his health. However, they need good care at this time, so take full care of them. Talk about love love, avoid confrontation with your partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a better day for you. Time is favourable for pursuing new schemes. If you do your work with strong morale and confidence, then you will definitely get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can get a chance to earn extra money. You will have good mental and physical health, which will give you full benefits. You will complete your work fast. Businessmen can benefit financially. Married life will be happy. The loving treatment of your spouse will make you feel special. Conditions seem to be normal in romantic life. Love will grow between you. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm