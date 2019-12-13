Daily Horoscope 13 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will work diligently in the office today simply by relying on your capacity. Your seniors have trusted you with an important work, it will be better that you complete it with sincerity and honesty. There can be some improvement on the economic front. It is possible that today's journey will be financially beneficial for you. Your marital life will be blissful and today you will experience love like before in your relationship. You need to be careful in the second part of the day. Do not get into any debate, otherwise you may get caught in the court cases. The time is favorable for the students as they will be interested in studying and the support of their teachers will also be there. Your emotional health will be good too and therefore, you will feel happy. Good color: Maroon Lucky number: 14 Good Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, you may get good results today. Today you may receive a good amount of money, but don't get too excited while handling money related matters as it may harm you. Conditions in the workplace will be favorable too. Today you will be busy preparing for an important meeting. If you work hard like this, then your progress is certain in the near future. Toay, businessmen can get reasonable benefits. Personal relationships will be blissful and your bonding with relatives will be good. In the case of love, you are advised to avoid being overly rash. If you face any adverse situation then you need to act very wisely. Good color: purple Good score: 2 Auspicious time: 7 am to 6 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is not a good day for the students. If you want good results, then this is the time you need to pay special attention to your studies. Do not waste your precious time by unnecessarily getting into things. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Members of the house will be angry with you today. Money related matters can cause you trouble and you may end up spending more than your budget. It is also not a favourable time to speak with your boss regarding your salary. Today will be a good day for traders. Your business will grow further. Talking about romantic life, today you will spend a very good time with your partner. Away from the quarrels, only love will be between you both. Health matters will not be right today. Apart from work, you need to take adequate rest as well. Good color: Green Lucky number: 1 Auspicious time: 9:20 am to 6 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Conditions will be favorable in your romantic life. Today you will get full support of your partner, you will find yourself full of enthusiasm. Your closeness with each other will increase. Talking about the work, you may be a little disappointed today. You will feel that even after a lot of hard work, you are not getting proper results. Particularly people in the service industry may have to face the tough attitude of the seniors. In such a situation you need to work very calmly. You have the ability to achieve success in the field, so do not be discouraged, but keep trying hard. Money situation will be normal. Spending too much can burn a hole in your pocket. Today your health will be somewhat weak. You will feel some discomfort. Good color: red Auspicious number: 11 Good Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August After a long time you will be at mental peace today. Today you would like to spend more time among your loved ones. You can go for a picnic with friends or family. You will be very happy to be with your loved ones. Speaking of work, today you can work on an important plan. This day is very important, especially for traders. There are also some concrete decisions you can make to take your business forward. Employees will have a normal day. Today you can get any major success in terms of money. If you have applied for a loan in the bank, you can get some good news today. Health related matters will be good. Good color: blue Auspicious number: 27 Auspicious time: 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, your luck will be strong and you can get tremendous success in your efforts. The mind will be happy and today you can think of doing something good. It is possible that you should spend more time with friends today to make your day memorable. Conditions will be favorable in the field. Seniors will be impressed by your performance and you may get some important workload. You may be made the head of a new project. On the economic front, this day is good. You will be able to repay your small loan today by getting the money you received as expected. A special surprise from your spouse will make you very happy today. While walking on the road stay focussed and calm so that you can avoid accidents. Good color: Cream Auspicious number: 10 Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will find yourself stress-free due to improvement in money situation. There is a strong possibility of getting your money stuck for a long time today. However, you may face some adverse situations for this. If you are planning to invest then investing in property or land will be beneficial for you. There may be some difficulties in the field. The seniors may not be satisfied with your work. If you keep making small mistakes like this, then your job may be in danger. Talking about your married life, there may be some differences with your spouse. When talking to your beloved, use your words in a subtle manner. Today, your father may not agree with you on anything, but you must try to understand his feelings. Even after a busy day, you will find yourself energetic and full of refreshment. Good color: orange Auspicious number: 8 Good Time: 3:30 pm to 10 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It is very important for you to take care of your health, you have to understand that only by staying healthy you will be able to achieve your goal. On the family front it will be a good day. You will feel happy by spending good time with your family. You will be relieved by seeing mutual love and unity among all. Emotionally, you will be very strong and you will be able to dominate your enemies. Today there is a chance of getting a big success for people who are already employed. Your honest hard work will give you fruitful results, probably more than you expected. The day will also be very profitable for the traders. Days are good for starting a new job. Today will be a boredom for married life. You may be disappointed due to lack of support from life partner. Good color: blue Auspicious number: 4 Auspicious time: 12 noon to 3 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the workfront, you may get some good results because there are signs of some positive changes there. Your desired transfer or increment will be fulfilled today. Today you can get rid of any old court cases. The economic situation will be good for you. If you are involved in import and export then today you can get a big benefit. Apart from this, you will also be able to earn some extra money today. If you want, you can also make a small investment today. Investing in property or land will be beneficial for you. Problems can occur in personal life. Today, poor health of spouse can increase your anxiety. Your spouse will need your love, support and care. You will feel quite good if you go for a walk in the evening. Good color: white Auspicious number: 12 Good time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Money related matters may become worse than the present situation. It would be better to pay a little attention to spending as well as savings so that you can avoid big financial crisis in the coming time. To get rid of the hassles of personal life, you need to change your behavior. Your fiery nature is driving you away from your loved ones. On the work front, the day will be fantastic. You will work hard and give your best. Today is going to give mixed results for the traders. It is possible that you will organize a small party with your friends today. You will also spend quality time with your spouse. Also, you can get beneficial advice from your beloved. Avoid taking any decision in haste today. Cheer up because your health will be fine too. Good color: red Auspicious number: 38 Auspicious time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be very mentally disturbed today. Stress in family life can disturb your mental peace. In such a situation, you have to hold patience. Otherwise, your poor attitude can be severely criticized. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Expenses will increase, but you will not face any financial problem. It is possible that any old matter related to work will be resolved today. If you do business then today you can get small fat benefits. However you may have to work harder for bigger benefits. Married life will be normal. Today will be a very romantic day for loving couples. A special gift from your boyfriend / girlfriend will make your day even more beautiful. Some people today may confuse you by giving incorrect information. Good color: Cream Auspicious number: 6 Good time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm