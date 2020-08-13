Daily Horoscope: 13 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to keep your mind calm from stress then you have to keep your thinking positive. Avoid reacting to small issues. If there is any problem at your office, do not take any decision in haste. You must talk to your higher officials. Businessmen may have to face a financial crisis. Talking about your health, if you have high blood pressure, then take care of yourself more at this time. Domestic troubles can increase your anxiety. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is a good day for you. Although small problems may occur, none of your work will stop. Can get rid of financial troubles. There is a possibility of sudden financial gains. If you are worried about any domestic matter for the last few days, then today you will be able to find a solution. This will improve the home environment. If you are associated with the stock market then you need to invest your money thoughtfully, otherwise big losses can occur. You will be in good health. However, if you have not done routine checkup in a long time, then you also need to pay attention to this. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to rein in your fast-paced attitude, otherwise today your angry nature can put you in big trouble. You better try to soften your behavior. In office, you will be able to do more work in less time today. Your seniors will be very impressed by your speed. If you are a businessman and have been considering a new scheme for a long time, then today is auspicious to start working on it. You are getting signs of good profit in the future. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well, then you must take the initiative today. Your financial situation will be strong. Health will be good as well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you may face any challenge. However, you will be able to get out of this problem easily with your understanding. If you work then some change is possible today. However, this change will be positive, so you do not need to panic. Merchants may benefit. If you are a student and you do not feel much studying, you are advised to be cautious. Do not let your focus deviate from studies, otherwise it can be difficult. The atmosphere of your house will be happy. Talking about your health, there can be problems related to teeth. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your plans may face some obstacles. You will feel quite annoyed due to not completing the work on time. Today most of the time, your mood will not be right. In such a situation, you need to take special care of your behavior. Do not do any work in anger that hurts someone's heart. In the office today, your boss can give you some important advice. It is better that you do not ignore their words. If you are a businessman and are troubled due to financial problems, then keep trying and soon some way will come out. The situation will be normal in family life. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Try to keep good coordination with your seniors/bosses in the office. You may have to work on their terms. In such a situation, if you bring your key in the middle, it can be difficult. You need to show understanding in such situations. Businessmen can get good success. Today you can finalize a new deal. Talking about personal life, today will be a happy day with your family. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. As far as your health is concerned, you need to make some changes in your diet. Eat more fresh fruits and green vegetables. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Negligence towards work in office can get you in trouble today. Try to complete the work which is necessary and pending for a long time. If you want to do a new business then you can get a good offer today. However, you need to make your final decision on this. The atmosphere of your house will be somewhat turbulent. There can be debate between family members. On the economic front your concern may increase. Your money may be spent more on negative things. This time is not going well for you in terms of health. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Workload will be more in the office. However, you will work hard on your behalf and give your best. If you work in the medical store, then today will be very beneficial for you. On the other hand, unemployed people of this amount can get some good news today. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Full support of family members will be given. Today will be a very memorable day with friends. Talking about money, it is advisable to avoid unnecessary expenses. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In the office, keep your mind calm and concentrate on your work. Avoid disputes with colleagues over trivial matters. If you are a businessman then today is not a good day to make any big financial transaction. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. It is possible that today you have to borrow to meet domestic needs. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get their full support under adverse circumstances. Mental anxiety can affect health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If conditions are not going well in the office, then you need to be patient at this time. Soon everything will be normal again. People working in a multinational company can benefit well. If you are a businessman then at this time you need to increase your business contacts. Atmosphere will be quite tense in your house. If your views are not found with the elders of your house, then you need to keep your words in peace and understanding. Do not do any work in anger and enthusiasm which can upset your relationship. Your financial situation will be fine. Lack of money can lead to some disappointment. Talking about your health, if you have diabetes, then take care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Keep distance from people who have the habit of always being unhappy, otherwise negativity can dominate you. Today is an auspicious day on the work front. If you work then today your work will be highly appreciated in the office. Maybe your boss gives you a chance to work on a big project. On the other hand, if you want to join your father's business, then you must try to win his trust. An economic problem can be solved. To keep your relationship fresh with your spouse, you must try to spend more and more time with them. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm