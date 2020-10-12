Daily Horoscope: 12 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Work will be more in the office, but you will be stress free and will deal with all your work fast. Your boss will be very happy with your good performance. If you are now unemployed and looking for a job, then you are very likely to get success. Business people can get good benefits from their contacts. Today you can also connect with some new people. Your financial condition will be good. If you are thinking of doing some shopping then today is a good day for this. However, if you shop online at this time, it will be better, because by staying at home you can stay away from diseases. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. If someone comes to you for help today, then you must help them. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9: 45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In case of money you are advised to be more careful. Today is going to be very expensive for you. Household expenses may increase. Avoid lending at this time. Progress is being made possible for the working people. Your salary is also likely to increase with promotion. On the other hand, the business people are advised to take their decisions wisely. If you are thinking of doing any new work, do not be in a hurry or else there may be loss in place of profit. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Parents will be unhappy with you. Your inattentive attitude may be criticized. Today is going to be fine in terms of health. Your fatigue may increase. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be full of zeal and enthusiasm and complete all your work with full energy. Your performance in the office will be commendable and you will get full support of your seniors. Today you can be given some big responsibility. If you are able to complete this task successfully, then you may soon progress. Today, the timber business can benefit well. On the other hand, if we do not hurry while doing any major economic transaction, it will be better. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a blissful day with your family. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. With the support of your beloved, you are expected to complete some important work today. Your financial condition will be good. You will spend thoughtfully and your weight will also be balanced. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel tired and stressed due to overwork in the office. It will be better for you to do your work with a calm mind. Working in haste and stress can cause your performance to decline. If the bosses entrust you with an important task, don't give them any chance to complain. Today is auspicious for the people working in government jobs. Some of your long-pending work can be completed today. The day will be mixed for businessmen. It will be good if you do not make any major business decisions today. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Coordination between members of your household may deteriorate. In such a situation, you have to show understanding and try to settle the matter in peace. On the other hand, under adverse circumstances, you will get full support of your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel mental pressure and will also be physically weak. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is the day for you to be mixed in terms of money. You may have to fight very hard to get money. Although you keep patience, you will get success in your efforts soon. Today the family may spend too much money. It will be better for you to spend according to your budget. Talking about work, your boss will keep an eye on you in the office, so do not be a little careless today. You can also have a discussion with the boss today about an important task. Businessmen may face legal difficulties. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your spouse's mood will not be right. It is better that you do not talk to them on any disputed issue. Your health will remain weak and mentally you will not feel well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In case of health, do not be negligent at all. If you are having any problem, you must consult a doctor immediately. You are advised to take more care of hygiene. In the office, you will be able to complete your every task with full responsibility and for this you will also get the praise of your boss. On the other hand, you are advised to be careful with your competitors. Maybe some jealous coworkers try to interrupt your work. Today is going to be very important for business people. If you are planning to start any new work then today your plan can go ahead. Apart from this, your financial problem is also likely to be resolved. There will be a chance to spend time with friends in the evening. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. The mind will remain happy and satisfied. Some of your long standing problems can be solved. Talking about the work, you must try to complete your pending work in the office as soon as possible, otherwise you may increase the workload in the coming days. If you are thinking of changing jobs then today you are very likely to get a good offer. Businessmen will make profit. You may get stuck in profits which will strengthen your financial position. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationships with your family members will improve. You are careful in terms of money. Avoid spending too much. Your health will be good and you will find yourself dropped from positive energy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Try to help a needy or poor person today, you will definitely get good results. If you have any concern about your spouse, then today your worry can be removed. You will spend a great time with your sweetheart today. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their affection. Your careless attitude in the matter of money can put you in trouble. If you spend on non-essential things, your financial situation may decline drastically. Talking about work, job or business, you will get good results today. The atmosphere of your house will be very good and you will do your work diligently. Traders who have iron related business today may have the opportunity to bargain for profit. The day will be good in terms of health. Today you will get enough time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Any major problem related to functioning can be solved. If you work, then try to improve your rapport with colleagues. You need to work together. If you are working hard for a government job, then you are very likely to get success. Natives trading in partnership must strengthen their trust in their partners. Trust your business plans and decisions, you will surely get success. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family will be deepened, especially with your mother, today will be a good day. If you are unmarried, your marriage can be discussed at home. Talking about health, avoid working on laptop or computer for long, otherwise there may be problems related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are going to be very busy in the office for a meeting. You will play a very important role in this meeting. You will be very serious about your actions and will try your best to give your best. Businessmen are advised to stay away from their opponents. You must be careful otherwise you may suffer big losses. Today is the day for small businessmen to be mixed. You may get decent profits. There will be a situation of sunlight in Your personal life. Some household members will be angry with you. It will be better to keep your behavior and speech balanced. Do not do any work in anger, which will cause you to repent and increase the distance in the relationship. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today your expenses will be less. As far as your health is concerned, carelessness in your food can cause your health to decline. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, then walk in the office according to the advice of your superiors and boss. This will lead to your career progress. Unemployed people of this amount can get good news today. However, at this time you need to work very hard. The natives who do business in partnership can have big economic benefits today. Work related travel is also being made. Your journey will strengthen you financially. The atmosphere of your house will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders and the younger ones will respect you. You can get rid of any anxiety related to your child. His performance in the field of education will be commendable. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. Today some of your old memories will once again be fresh. Your health will be good and you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm