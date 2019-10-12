Daily Horoscope: 12 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You ought to be careful today. Stars are favourable overall but minor ups and downs will be a part of your day. A minor argument with a family member will be turn- off for all, and parents will also be worried about the same. Nothing to worry as things will be normal soon. Controlling your anger would be a blessing in disguise. Work on your behaviour before it is too late. The situation will be smooth on the work- front as your boss will be favourable. It will be a mixed day for those in the corporate sector as the monthly target will be pressurized to the extreme. Things will be smooth on the financial front as you will manage your budget wisely. The personal front will be rejoicing along with a romantic outing by evening. Taking unnecessary burden will ruin your health. Start your day with a morning walk to stay fresh. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 6:25 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Things will be smooth overall but you need to be cautious on the work- front. get over the habit of postponing the task. You need to handle things with patience. Your colleague will feel jealous as you will be awarded for your hard- work. You may find obstacles in the new business startup, as financial crunches may come your way. Your spouse may plan for the second source of income to balance the financial condition. A change of job is on your mind. Those in the public sector will feel comparatively relaxed and will rejoice the time spent with colleagues. It will be a smooth day on the family front, as you will spend quality time with the kids and elders. Kids will be busy with new activities. You may face skin related problem. Drink maximum water to protect yourself from such heat. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have a normal day and will be occupied with commitments everywhere. You may seek elder's advice on some important issues. You will confess your mistake in front of your loved ones, which will make you feel relaxed. Your honesty will reward you. Those in a relationship may get good news on the financial aspect. It will be a day full of surprise for the newly married couples- as love is in the air. It will be a beneficial day for those in the insurance sector. Rapid growth in the business will make your day, as you will receive a huge profit. Those who are planning for the new set up will be successful. Your spouse will compliment you, making you feel special. You will be inclined towards religion and spirituality. Improvement in health will be an additional benefit. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 10:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are expected to feel lethargic as weather is unfavourable. Things will improve on the context of the relationship. A minor argument with your partner will be a turn-off but kids will help to sort the issue. Improvement in finances will be relaxing. Your beloved may surprise you with an expensive gift- making you feel special. Going shopping with your friend will be stress- buster. This isn't a favourable time for investment. Businessmen can expect a profit on the work- front. Avoid taking long term decisions single-handedly, as you can land in major trouble. You must start your routine with yoga and meditation. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It is expected to be a slow day as you need to work even harder to achieve success on the work- front as your competitors will let you down. Those who are new to the job will find it difficult to cope up with the office politics. Those in the family business will make a profit. Corporate sector people will be occupied in achieving their targets. Avoid wasting your effort and energy over the people you dislike. The work-related trip will keep you occupied. Be prepared for your money getting locked as the person may not return you on time. Things will be smooth on the personal end, as your mutual understanding will work wonders. Kids will be busy with the new project. Think before you speak or express yourself publically. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 6:10 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is expected to be a profitable day for the businessmen as a new deal will come your way. Additional benefits to those who are in the joint business. Your hard work will pay you, making you feel relaxed. You will get an outstanding result as your positive nature will make things simple. You may suggest to your colleagues about something important related to the project. You will get free time after ages to spend with your family and dear ones- making them feel special. Today is the day of overspending. You will express your feelings to your beloved and will propose them for marriage. The day will be stressful for the students, as competition is tough. You will enjoy the vacations with cousins. Parent's health is expected to get better. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:20 pm to 7:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It is expected to be a slow day today. You will feel low and irritated as prolonged illness will keep you occupied. Those facing heart- issues need to be cautious. Your hyper nature on the work- the front will make your relationship bitter. It will be a normal day on the financial front, though you need t to monitor your budget. Those in the corporate sector may plan to take rest from the work. You may lend money to a close relative/ friend. You may lack coordination with your partner which will lead to the minor argument. Start your day with exercise to stay energetic. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Things will be positive overall as your stars are favourable and you will enjoy the time with your loved ones. You will achieve success on the work- front as your boss will be supportive. Work-related travel will keep you occupied. Hike in salary will make your mood as you will be able to plan for further investment. The day will be profitable for the businessmen as returns will be much more than expected. Financial benefits will be a surprise today. The family front will be smooth as you will handle things maturely. Your partner may get annoyed over something silly, but you will tackle the scene. Kids will perform brilliantly on the academic front. Stop comparing your lives with others. Some of you may undergo surgery. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is predicted to be a busy day overall. Some of you may feel turbulence in marital life as your spouse may suspect you. You have created some serious problems for yourself. Financial crunches will be a major reason to be unwell. Discard what others think about you as you just need to focus on your life. People will be jealous of the work- front as your appraisal report and your rapport with the boss will work wonders. It is a perfect day to take decisions on important matters- and also seek elderly advice for better results. Parents health may deteriorate, which will be a concern of worry for the family. Kids will be confident and independent on the academic front. Do not advice strangers, as this can create a ruckus. Health is expected to be normal. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 7:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Things are expected to be normal after a while. Things will be beneficial on the financial front, as your previous investment will be fruitful. You are expected to help someone close in terms of finances. You may consider your saving for an expensive purchase. Things will be normal on the business front. Students may lack confidence in the academic front. A long drive with some special moments with your beloved will make your day. Your partner will be supportive and understanding of certain important matters. You may be a part of some family function by evening. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 2:25 pm to 6:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a joyful day overall but a hectic day on the work- front as you may face a tricky assignment. Things will be depressing for those in the public sector as a monotonous task will make you feel irritated. You may guide your subordinate as your experience will be useful in certain aspects. Things will be normal on the financial front as you will go as per planning. It will be a peaceful day in terms of a personal affair. Spending quality time with the family will make you stress- free. The newly married couple will enjoy their initial phase. A small family get- together will be a great idea for the weekend. Students need to work over their silly mistakes on the academic front. Start your day with meditation for desired results. Lucky Colour: Rust Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 12: 30 pm