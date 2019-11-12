Daily Horoscope: 12 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Family life will be happy. Today you will spend a very joyous day with family members. A religious event may be organized at your home today which will make the atmosphere even better. Today you will be able to understand that even small things in life can give immense happiness. There will be love and happiness in the relationship with your life partner. Today, your loved ones may buy a special gift for you which will increase your happiness. Talking about money, small expenses are possible today. However, your budget will be balanced. Suddenly there may be a problem in the workplace, but with the help of high officials, your problems will be solved. If you do business then you will not get any big profit today. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 5:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your habit of taking tension over small things is not only disturbing your mental peace but also affecting your health. You need to change the habit otherwise it may cause you problems. Your aggressive nature can become a reason for a fight today. It will be better if you control your words otherwise, it may distant you from your loved ones. Spouse will remain depressed today due to your rude behaviour. If you want happiness and peace in your life, then think positively. Financial conditions will be good. If you use your funds intelligently, you may get good results in future. The day will be normal on the work front without any hindrance. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Continuous work at the office may bore you today leaving some of your tasks incomplete. Take a short break, if you feel boredom. If possible, spend some time with friends or family. This will make you feel very refreshed. Today some big expenses are possible on the economic front. You may have to repay any old loan or debt today. If you intelligently make your decisions in financial matters, you may avoid borrowing money from someone. Also, avoid spending money with a more open heart. The atmosphere of the house will be good. With the support and affection of family members, you will be full of confidence. You will also get full support from your spouse even in adverse circumstances. Talking about health, you will feel a bit tired today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be very lucky for you on the economic front. You are likely to get financial benefits which will remove your problems related to money. All these are the result of your constant efforts and hard work. Today, your health will be perfect and you will feel quite energetic. Take advantage of your energy and complete unfinished tasks today. The environment at the office will be good and there will be excellent coordination with the seniors and colleagues. For traders, the day will be normal. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Also, the mutual understanding with the life partner will improve. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 9:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. Seeing your hard work and dedication, today your boss may give you some good news related to salary hike or promotion. Keep working in such ways. Some problems in personal life may arise due to your anger. In this type of situation, you need to act very wisely. Avoid using abusive words as there may be bitterness in your married life. Today you will be disappointed due to lack of support from your children. Try to understand them in such a situation. Financial conditions will be good. You may spend freely today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The atmosphere at home will be good today. Some of your relatives from another country may come. After a long time, spending time with them will make you feel good. If you are unmarried, then today a good marriage proposal may come. You may not be mentally prepared for this right now so, it's better to talk to your family on this matter. The day will be normal for married couples. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. At the workplace, a good opportunity may knock the door. If you are planning to change job, then you may get a proposal from a big company. Today, people associated with the business may also get huge economic benefits. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to achieve something in life, forget all the old stuff and start a new life. Living in fear and doubt will disturb your mental peace and may hinder your progress. From the financial front, today you need to spend very thoughtfully. If you will spend more to impress others, then soon you may face a big financial crisis. Today, the poor health of a family member may increase your anxiety and you may have to visit the hospital today. Your life partner's behaviour will not be right towards you. Avoid raising argumentive issues while talking with them. Take less work pressure today and better do one task at a time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Good results are expected today in the family. For a few days, the atmosphere at home was not good, due to which your stress has increased greatly, but today the situation will improve. Better coordination among family members will be seen. You will get full support from your spouse. Today will be a special day in love matters. There's a strong possibility of getting into a new relationship. From the economic front, avoid investing in haste as you may face a big loss. It is better that you make your own financial decisions. Talking about the work, you may be careless. Though you will be able to handle the situation wisely, avoid repeating such mistakes in the future. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to start a new task, today is a very auspicious day as you may get the expected result. The problems of married life will be solved and you will see a change in the behaviour of your spouse. So maybe, today is the best day to forget all the bad feelings and extend your hand with love towards them. Relationships with parents will be good. With their blessings and love, you will be full of courage and confidence, even in adverse circumstances. On the economic front, the day is good. Some of your financial efforts may be successful, which will give you a lot of benefits. If you do business, a big change is expected to happen today for good. You will feel refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:40 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A very busy day at the office is expected today. You are working really hard for a new project and it is likely to give you a big success. People related to the business of iron may get a huge profit today. There will be happiness and peace in the family and your relationship with them will remain stronger. If you get stuck in any trouble today, then you will get full support from your family as well as friends. The economic situation will be better than normal. You are likely to benefit from a lottery. Talking about health, you may feel pain in any body part. Don't neglect it and get it treated soon. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 10:25 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may have to travel today due to official work. This may make you tired but you will get good results for your hard work. There will be no financial problems today and you may earn some extra money with your hard work and understanding. Also, today you can get something precious. Some differences are likely to arise with the spouse, so keep your words under control as much as possible. Continuous work at the office will may you both physically and mentally weak. In such a situation, take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm