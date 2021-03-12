Daily Horoscope: 12 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful and you will get the blessings of the elders. The relationship with your spouse will be good and your love will increase. On the economic front, today will be a good day. Your financial efforts can be successful. Talking about work, the people working in foreign companies can get great success. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you have to intensify your efforts. At the same time, there may be a government obstacle in some important work of businessmen. However, your problem is temporary, so you do not have to worry too much. Soon your problem will end. You will feel better today due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May To stay mentally strong, you have to resort to daily meditation. Also, keep yourself away from negative thoughts. If you think well, everything will be good with you. Avoid dealing harshly with your spouse. Your behavior can increase the distance in your relationship. Talking about work, the days of employed people will be better than normal. All your work will be completed without any hindrance. On the other hand, people engaged in iron business can get good financial benefit. The money situation will be fine. If you are thinking of spending big today, then you are advised to avoid it. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very romantic in the case of love love. Your love will increase and you can also get a beautiful gift from your partner. If you are married then there will be stability in your married life. You will get full support of your spouse. Today is going to be expensive on the economic front. You can spend a lot of money on buying household amenities. However, you should not go far beyond your fixed budget. Today is going to be a very important day for the arts people. If you trade in a partnership then you may get a good chance of making a profit. Your business will also grow. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Discord can increase in your marital life. You are likely to have a big fight with your spouse. You have to avoid such things because it can have a bad effect on your children as well. Try to understand each other. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. Businessmen are advised to refrain from making any major economic transactions today. If you want to get a new job, then this day is not right for it. At the same time, the workload of unemployed people may increase. However, you will be able to complete all your work on time. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid senior food. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. Wealth is being acquired. All this is the result of your hard work and right decisions. In business matters you need to avoid making any kind of haste. If you want to start a new work in partnership, then make your decision thoughtfully. Today will be a very important day for the people working with food grains. Stalled profits can be released. If you do a government job, keep your important documents in the office, otherwise you may get in big trouble. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Talking about your health, you need to be more alert towards the global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be an auspicious day on the work front. If you are in the banking sector then you can get some good news. If your promotion is stopped due to any reason, today your hard work can be successful. A situation of profit is being created for businessmen. If your work is related to the stock market then today you can get good financial benefit. The situation will be a bit stressful in your personal life. You may have differences with your mother. Soon everything will be normal between you but you are advised to take control of your anger and words. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. If you have a migraine complaint then your problem may increase today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very positive and full of confidence. However, in overconfidence, you are advised to avoid making any wrong decision. Talking about the work, the workload in the office may increase. Due to lack of time you will be under a lot of stress. However you are advised not to make any kind of haste. Today will be a good day for businessmen. You are very likely to get results as expected. Talking about money, if you are going to make a big financial transaction, then you have to take complete caution. Today economic losses may occur. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You will be successful in solving a serious domestic issue today. As far as your health is concerned, if you are already ill, keep taking your medicines on time. Also relax and pay attention. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The situation will be almost normal in business matters. Today you will not be of any great benefit. Small businessmen are advised to follow the rules of the government. Today, the boss's mood will not be right in the office. They may not be satisfied with what you have done. It would be better for you that you try to improve your performance as soon as possible, otherwise you may get in big trouble. The money situation will be fine. Today you have to refrain from borrowing and lending. Talking about personal life, you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Your emotional attachment to each other will increase. If you have sugar disease, do not be negligent even today. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in government jobs. Today you will have many such tasks which will be under pressure on you to complete them on time. However, you can get good results from your hard work soon, so try to give your best. The people working in the property can benefit financially. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with parents will be good. If your relationship with your elder brother has not been going well for some time, then everything will be normal between you today. Your spouse's health may decline. You need to take more care of your sweetheart. In the case of finances, the day will be expensive. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January To keep the atmosphere of your house calm, you need to make some changes in your nature. Keep a check on your anger and avoid bad words on small matters. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Go for a picnic with your sweetheart at her favorite place. Money will be in good condition. Today you can shop for any precious item. Apart from this, you can also make small financial transactions. Talking about work, job or business today, you are very likely to get results as expected. Small businessmen can be of good economic benefit. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very tired today due to the high rush. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be a lot of turmoil in your personal life. Coordination with your family members may deteriorate. Stay away from fights and debate. Father's health may be affected due to domestic stress.Your financial condition will be good. If you keep making your financial decisions thoughtfully, then soon your financial problems will end. Talking about work, today is going to be very important for the working people in the software company. There may be a good chance on your hands. There is also a possibility of profit for the businessmen. Those doing business in a partnership can benefit hugely. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm