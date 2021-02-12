Daily Horoscope: 12 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You have to be restrained on your anger and speech, otherwise you can get into some big trouble today. You have to take care of this at the workplace. It is possible that you are not satisfied with any decision of your superiors. It will be better not to lose your senses in excitement. Businessmen will not benefit much. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You have been able to pay more attention to savings for some time now, due to which your deposit capital is increasing. You must take your financial decisions wisely. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationships with your family will remain strong. Today, your life partner can help you in your daily work. Your children will bring happy news. Conditions will be normal in your romantic life. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May After a long time you will feel mental peace today. Today you will like to spend more time among your loved ones. You can go for a picnic with friends or family. You will be very happy to be with your loved ones. On the other hand, today your ideological differences with your spouse are possible. However, you will handle the matter soon with your understanding. Talking about love, your meeting today will be very memorable. If you do business then today you can take an important decision. It is possible that you will get good results. Your job will be completed easily today. Also, today you will pay attention to your pending works. Today you can get any major success in terms of money. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will have an opportunity to have fun. You will be very happy and excited. Talking about your finances, you will get luck. Today there is a strong possibility of getting money. You will enjoy your day with your family. On the other hand, happiness will also come from life partner. There will be love and enthusiasm in romantic life. Speaking of work, even the toughest tasks will be completed easily today. Your relationship with your superiors and colleagues will be good. It is possible that you must be given some opportunity to show your talent, which you have been waiting for a long time, so work hard. Wholesale businessmen will benefit well. You will feel much better as your health improves. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do not behave in a balanced manner, then today you can annoy others with your words even if you do not want to. On the work front, the day will be auspicious. Your speed will be good and you will complete your work fast. The seniors will be greatly impressed by your hard work. Businessmen today can get a good chance to make a profit. Your financial condition will be fine. Although there will be no major problem, but you have to avoid wasteful expenditure. Your health may decline. You are advised to eat on time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Love will increase with your life partner. Talking about your romantic life, there may be some misunderstandings with your partner today. The day is auspicious for the journey. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will bring you lots of happiness. After a long time you will find yourself stress free and in a better mood. Today, wealth is becoming profitable, due to which your financial condition will be strengthened. Your family and friends will fully support you. Any positive change can happen in your life due to your spouse. In romantic life, things can turn in your favour. If you have some tension between you, everything will calm down today. In the office, you will pay full attention to the work and you will be able to complete all your work successfully. Employed people are advised to take their decisions carefully. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a mixed result for you. You will feel stressed due to high job or business workload. Today, the people associated with business have to be very careful about money. You need to revisit your big plans. Employed people may have to travel for work today. Today the scope of your contact will increase. It is possible that you will get full benefits in the future. On the economic front, the day is not good. If you are planning to spend on hobby leisure, you are advised to avoid doing so. Conditions will be normal in private life. Any positive change can happen in romantic life today. Talking about health, you must pay more attention to your health at this time. Any stomach related disease can bother you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today can take your exam in some cases. First of all, talk about your financial situation, so today due to some reason your money may get stuck somewhere. You may have taken any financial decision in haste or without thought, which may result in wrong results. Your decreasing interest in married life is turning your spouse away from you. It is better that you take your responsibilities towards them seriously and give them more time. Talking about love, you are advised to control your emotions. There may be some challenges in the field. Today some of your work will remain incomplete. Maybe today even higher officials must be unhappy with you about this matter. Businessmen are advised to avoid making large investments. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today almost all of your work can be completed without any hindrance. The senior in the office can entrust you with some big and new job. All this is the result of your hard work. Business people can benefit from big money. People around you will be attracted to you by seeing your positivity. Not only this, your good behavior and balanced speech among people will also be greatly appreciated. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a good day with your spouse. The romantic life will be full of love and romance. Your financial situation will be better. Talking about health, you will be very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about romantic life, today you have to be very careful. Avoid making any kind of comments on the basis of doubt, otherwise there may be a deep rift in your relationship. You can have a very important discussion with your spouse today. Do not disturb your concentration by indulging in unnecessary things, but concentrate all your work. At this time, your small carelessness can be filled with you. With the help of colleagues in the office today, any of your stuck work will be completed. Businessmen can make any big deal today. Talking about money, do not follow the wrong path in the direction of earning money soon. Any good things can happen in your house today, which will make the atmosphere very happy. You will feel energetic and better today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about the work, today you will get something less with luck. If you work, you will not get good results despite hard work. It is possible that your seniors will find many shortcomings in the work you do. Any work done by businessmen can be spoiled. Talking about your personal life, if there is tension in your house then today you will try your best to fix the atmosphere of your house. Today will turn to be very romantic day. Your financial condition will be normal. If you want to be strong financially, then consider your decisions in terms of money. Exercise daily to stay fit and active. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a difficult day for you. None of your work will be done according to your plan, which will make you feel very annoyed. Also today there will be an excess of anger in your nature. In such a situation, your anger can be unnecessarily passed on to others. You better control yourself. Your mother's health may decline due to which you will be very worried. You have to take more care of them. If you trade then avoid taking any risk today. Your loss is possible. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today, on a small matter, you may have differences with your spouse. Tension may increase in romantic life. Your partner's misbehavior can make you sad. Talking about health, you will feel very weak today. Do not be negligent in eating and drinking. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm