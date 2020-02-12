Daily Horoscope: 12 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Stress is possible in your personal life today. You are getting angry with your family members on small issues and due to this, a big controversy can arise in the house. In such a situation, you will be mentally disturbed. It is better to keep yourself under control so that the situation doesn't become worse. Your marital life will be normal. Today your spouse will be very busy. Maybe today both of you will not be able to spend enough time for each other. Talking about work, your efforts were failing for a few days, but today you can get good results. If you are a businessman, then you will receive a good profit today. At the same time, any difficult task of the employed people will be completed on time today. The day will be fine in terms of finances. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 10:25 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be very busy, especially if you are about to start a new job. Today you will be busy making your plans throughout the day. Today you will work hard to get proper results. Making contacts will help you in the process. Your financial condition will be in good. If you want to become stronger financially, then you need to take your decisions carefully, especially before thinking about something new and big. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get some good news from your spouse. Your health will be good. You will feel better and stronger emotionally. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to change your current job, then this is a good day. It is possible that this will give a new direction to your career. You just keep working hard and you will soon get success. On the other hand, if you want to start a business, today is a good time to talk to your father about this. It is possible that you win their trust and you get all possible help from them. Financially, the day will be great. Today you will receive a lot of wealth. If you use these funds properly, then you can get good benefits in the future. Your marital life will be blissful. There will be freshness in your relationship. Maybe today you like to spend more time with your sweetheart. This day is favourable in terms of health. Today you will be healthy physically. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a normal day for you. If you do not remain emotionally stable then there may be some problems. First of all, let's talk about your financial situation, if you are thinking of doing any new work related to finances, then it will be better that you keep your budget in mind. You have to avoid borrowing or taking loans at this time, otherwise, your problems may increase in the coming days. You keep your work in the office diligently, but at the same time, you are advised to keep good relations with your superiors. If you make mistakes, then accept it with an open heart, you will do your own harm by arguing. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get relief from some improvement in your mother's health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about romantic life, today you are advised to be very careful. Especially if you are going to make a love proposal in front of someone, then today you have to take your step thoughtfully, otherwise, you may get into trouble or say that time is not favourable for it. At the workplace, treat women employees in the office properly, otherwise today you will find yourself surrounded by controversies. It is possible a situation will be blown out of proportion if you are not careful. You may face financial loss today. If you don't do any big financial transaction today, it will be good as well keep an eye on your expenses. Your personal life will be normal. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your family members. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you don't feel like working today then it is a good day to stay at home. If you are determined to reach your goal as soon as possible, no one can stop you. Just stay positive, work hard and you will get results as expected. If you are a businessman, then suddenly you are likely to get big financial benefits. In order to reduce mental stress, you must concentrate more on spiritual lessons, and you will definitely feel better. On the economic front, this day will be fine. Today there will be no problem regarding finances. It is possible that you will make up your mind to buy a gift for your parents today. Take care of health as well. Stay refreshed by taking a walk in the open air daily. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time today, you will get a chance to spend a good time with your love partner. Now it depends on you how you will make your day memorable. Surprise your partner with a wonderful gift today. If you are married, today your spouse will be very busy at work. Today you are going to miss them a lot. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Today, your feud with family members will finally come to an end and they will understand you. At this time you need to pay more attention to your children. The day is not good in terms of finances. You will not be able to generate finances for any important work, which can increase your stress. It is better that you work with patience. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you must focus more on your personal life. Try to visit relatives whom you have not met for a long time. You need a break anyway. Also, this can be a good option to keep yourself fresh. If you work continuously, it will make you tired. Your relationship with your parents will be good. And your marital life will be happy as well. Mutual love and love will increase with your spouse. Today you can buy a precious gift for your beloved. If you have recently received a love proposal, then today you can accept it. He or she can be that one person for whom you have been waiting for a long time. This day will not be so good in terms of finances. You will have money but expenses will also increase as well. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be some challenges at the work front today. However, you will not lose courage under any circumstances and will face every trouble firmly. You know that you have the ability to solve such problems. If you are in any industry related to iron, clothing, cosmetics or computer then today you can get success. The day will be beneficial in terms of finances. There may be an increase in income, which will handle your increasing expenses. The environment of your house will be quiet. Today you will have a lot of fun with your family members, especially with younger brother or sister. Today will be a very beautiful day full of adventures. Your health will be good and you will be surrounded by positive energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very good for you at the work front. Today, you will get success only with little or no work. If you are employed then your stalled work will be completed today. For your hard work, you will receive appreciation from your seniors. On the other hand, if you are a businessman, then any government business can be completed today. Therefore, you will be stress-free today. Your financial situation will be strong. Today, you can spend a lot more on household products. There can be some arguments with your spouse. It is possible that today they will be very angry with you. In such cases, instead of arguing, you must try to convince them with all your love. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:10 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be very important in terms of finances. If you have recently suffered a financial loss, then you must take a risky decision to make up for it otherwise there will be more loss. Do not take any decision in haste but wait for the right time and opportunity. Today will be very stressful for you at the work front. Your boss in the office can treat you very strictly. Maybe today you do some big mistake, which can provoke their anger. You better not make such mistakes in the future. Your personal life will be normal. You will get love and blessings from your parents. Your spouse will need special attention because they are not well. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm