Daily Horoscope: 12 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are a reliable person but you know the art of disguise too. People who are looking for a job will surely find one but there is no hurry. So think before you accept the job offer. You must not push yourself into something that you are not sure about. Research well before going forward and stay informed. Check out other possibilities because it will have an impact on your future. You may hit upon something else that you have been waiting for a long time. Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to plan your day well because you will be quite productive. Make a to-do list before you start working on it. You need to finish all your pending tasks today to minimize potential repetition. When it comes to your personal life, you will spend quality time with your family and loved ones. Keep all the electronic gadgets at bay and just focus on having fun with people around you. Your social media updates can wait because living the moment is more important than capturing it. Lucky Colour: Bright Blue Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your stars are shining brightly today so you have a reason to smile. You are a luminary so don't even think of dimming that brilliant light of yours. Be brave and bold when adding your insights and opinions to conversations. Don't self-censor yourself and speak your mind out. You may be captivated by leadership roles. In case you feel uncertain about your skills then build on what you already know. It is important that you accept that you're on a learning curve. You need to forge alliances with people who can help you along the way and accelerate your own process of finding success. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 05:00 am to 07:00 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are a compassionate person and that makes you a reliable friend as well. You are always ready to help others and give them much-needed support in the time of crisis. This will make you feel really good. You are sensitive, no matter who you are with, be it friends, colleagues or someone you're just getting to know, you care for each one of them. But, it is essential that you know your boundaries and act accordingly. Don't take the situations personally, it is just a phase and it will pass. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You have to entertain certain people to get along, but don't do that today. If you feel strongly about something, then express it openly. It doesn't matter if others do not agree with your choices. Also, if you feel passionate about a particular cause, go for it and don't look back. You can spread word through social media platforms about your new ventures. You need to control your rage issues if you want to keep your audience engaged. Even if your anger is justified, you need to stay calm and get the work done. You must back up your argument with solid facts and figures so that people believe you. Eventually, you will see that your loyal audience is growing. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Even if it is one of your most arduous journeys, you need not worry, for your dreams will be fulfilled. You have high ambitions and that can be fulfilled because of your hard work. You are on a quest for success but remember not to be self-centred. It is essential that you see everything from everyone else's perspectives. You need to proceed carefully because there can be some people who want to pull you down and strip your success, but all do not have evil intentions. Find good people and work with them to take your company to great heights. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Honesty is something you need to rely on today. You need to soften your nature and close open wounds of the past so that you can live a happy life. You can make people understand your ideas without being annoying. Do not crave for attention as it will do more harm than good. If you want people to support you or your project then make sure that you explain to them properly about the benefits they are about to receive. Take charge of the situation and keep discussions productive by focusing on the solutions. You must take the focus away from the problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You have a charming nature and you will be able to boost this side of yours today. Don't second guess your hunch. You may find the person of your dreams today and therefore, you need to take this relationship to the next level. If you are attracted to someone take some time to know more about that person and only then think about commitment. Also, you must spend some quality time with yourself today and this will help you to make the right decisions for yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 01:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman, there will be a lot of potential collaborators around you. Your financial condition will be great and you can make a lot of profit if you invest in the right place at the right time. Your stars will activate the law of "opposites attract", be it business or pleasure. You may meet someone who is completely different to you but possess skills and qualities that will benefit you and blend with yours. You need to make sure that you nurture those bonds. You need to keep a check on the feedback in case your colleagues need anything from you. Don't feel like you have to bend over backwards to please them. If you find a way to improve your relationships with the people around you, don't step back. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to take charge of your life else you won't have a track of anything happening to you.If you are a businessman, then you need to get involved in day-to-day operations. This will give you a better grip on the current situations and improve your position as a leader. Besides, your employees will also understand that you are also hard working and a capable leader. Even if you shed some blood, sweat and tears while working, it will be worth it in the end. Lucky Colour: Black Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Don't take things so seriously, life is beautiful and therefore you must enjoy it. Even if you feel emotionally heavy, just try to relax. Don't get sucked into other people's stressful situations, and decide how you can skillfully handle them. Even if there is a crisis, you can stay stable and focussed. Humour is a good way to lighten things up, so look in that direction. When you stay light and become the reason for someone else's smile, things change for the better. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number:9 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm