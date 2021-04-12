Daily Horoscope: 12 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If your mental condition is not going well for a few days, then today will bring some relief for you. Today you will get enough time for yourself and you will feel good. Talking about your work, the conditions in the office will be favorable and you will be able to give your best. Businessmen are advised not to make any haste in the matter of money, especially after making decisions related to investment. There will be compatibility in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. You will get emotional support from your spouse. On the economic front, days are expected to be expensive. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Rhite Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about your work, if you do a government job, then suddenly your transfer can be reported. On the other hand, the business people may get some good opportunity to pursue their business. If you do business in partnership, then avoid spoiling your relationship with your partner by coming to the talks of others, otherwise you may have to suffer the bad consequences. There is likely to be a big improvement in your financial condition. Today's new source of income can be found. To keep your married life happy, you need to strengthen your trust in your spouse. Disturbances can increase the distance between you. Talking about your health, you may have gastric problems today. Avoid being negligent in terms og food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business and want to make big profits then you are advised to work harder. On the other hand, the working people may face adverse situation in the office. Avoid joking with colleagues or talking here and there, otherwise there is a possibility of dispute over a small matter. If you are a student then you need to avoid being over confident. A little carelessness can prove harmful to you. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today the expenses will be reduced slightly. Talking about your personal life, you are advised to respect your elders. Some health will remain weak. Today you may have a cold or a fever. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will get rid of any big worry. The mind will be happy and you will feel positive. On the work front, the day will be good. If you are associated with your father's business, you can achieve good success with your hard work. Employed people can get some good news in the office. Your boss will be very satisfied with your work. Your financial condition will be strong. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your deposit capital. Talking about your personal life, ideological differences with children are possible. It will be better not to be angry but to work in peace. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work in finance, then on this day you are advised to be more careful. Negligence can cause harm to you. You need to keep your behavior polite in the office. If senior officials give you any advice, then you should listen to them calmly. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will get full support from your parents. Today, your life-partner's mood will not be right. In such a situation, you must make some good plans for them. As far as your health is concerned, if you have problems like cold, cough, etc., you must consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you are advised to be more careful. There is a possibility of theft of some of your valuable items. If you work and are currently doing work from home, then do not let the communication gap with your seniors happen at all. Keep them informed about your work from time to time. Businessmen can get a chance to make good bargains. If you do business of clothes then today is going to be very beneficial for you. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Ideological differences are possible with a brother or sister. However, soon everything will be normal between you and your sibling. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home. In such cases, avoid hurrying now, your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are complaining of high blood pressure then today you are advised to avoid more anger and stress otherwise your health is likely to decline drastically. There may be some improvement in the situation of money. You will get great relief from sudden receipt of money. Talking about your married life, there will be some softness in the behavior of your spouse. If possible, try to clear the misunderstandings between you by talking. The loss will be yours due to the mess. Employed people are advised to take care of time in the office, especially if you reach office late, change this habit as soon as possible. People who trade in gold and silver can have tremendous economic benefits. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good start to the day. You will be very happy to get some good news in the morning. You will get a chance to spend a very good time with your loved ones, especially with the blessings of parents, you will feel positive. Talking about your work, if you do business in partnership, then you have to be transparent. Debates and estrangement can cause great harm. Employees will have a normal day. If you are looking for promotion, then you need to work harder on your part. Your financial condition will be in good condition. You can also shop for any precious item. As far as your health is concerned, you will remain strong mentally and physically. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some trouble is possible from the progeny side. You may be very worried about his health today. If there is even a minor problem today, you should consult a doctor. Days are expected to be expensive in terms of money. Today, even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a huge amount. Businessmen can get mixed results. On the other hand, if there is a big responsibility given to the employed people in the office, then try to fulfill it on time, otherwise the responsibility given to you can not go back either. These kinds of things are not good for your career at all. This can stop your progress. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen can get good financial benefits today. Your customer network will be strong. Apart from this, if some of your work has been stopped for some time, then it is likely to be completed. Employed people will get appreciation from your boss's office. Today you will be able to complete any difficult task very easily. Your finances will be in good condition. If you are going to take a big decision related to money, then take your final decision only after consulting your well-wishers and experienced people. Speaking of your personal life, the harsh behavior of your spouse can make you unhappy. As far as your health is concerned, today fatigue will be more. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be a good day for you in terms of love and love. There may be some problems in your romantic life. The situation will be tense due to a dispute between you. Do not do anything in anger that will make you regret later. On the other hand, married couples will also have to be careful today. Do not make your spouse unhappy but try to understand their side as well. On the work front, the day is nothing special. If you want to start a new work, then time is not favorable for it. Your financial condition will be normal. Talking about your health, today you will feel very tired and weak. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:45 pm