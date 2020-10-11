Daily Horoscope: 11 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your bosses in the office expect more work from you, so you need to focus more on your work. Do not make the mistake of ignoring the words of senior officials and do all your work with honesty and dedication. If you do business in partnership, then treat your business partner well. Avoid using profanity today, otherwise you will be harmed by the debate. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. You will get emotional support from parents. You may have an important discussion with your father about money. Talking about your health, mental stress can affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. You may get some new responsibilities in the office. This is the right time to bring out your hidden talent, so take full advantage of this opportunity. Work hard and try to live up to the expectations of your boss. Businessmen are advised to use caution in money related transactions. If your work is related to petrol, diesel, ballast sand etc. then today will be very beneficial for you. The situation will remain stressful in your personal life. Your habit of tempering on small things can worsen the home environment. Health will be good and you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your slip of tongue can put you in big trouble today. Use your words very much. In the case of others, avoid hindering the leg and it will be better if you keep your business. You may have a conversation with a colleague in the office. In such a situation, you need to act wisely, not with anger. Anger can make things worse and your job may also be in danger. Businessmen will have to make all their business decisions wisely. You can get caught up in clever financial schemes. Money will be fine. If you pay more attention to savings then your financial problems will end soon. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you proceed with positive thinking then you will get good success. Worrying unnecessarily will not solve your problems, rather it can have a bad effect on your health. If you work and are looking for a promotion, you need to work harder. Today will be an auspicious day for the media people. If you have a small business, you need to make decisions related to your finances. For profits you need to make some new plans. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. You will get an opportunity to spend more time with your family. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It is very important for you to follow the rules of your office. If you reach the office late, try to improve your habit as soon as possible. Also, do not be a little negligent towards work. Today you may feel lazy. If there is any decrease in hard work, you may suffer the negative consequences. If you work with stationery then today will be a good day for you. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Love and unity will remain among the family. Better understanding with your spouse and love will grow between you. Your child may bring some good news for you. Today, you will see improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will find yourself full of confidence and enthusiasm. Even under adverse circumstances, you will act wisely and face every challenge with courage. Your performance in the office will be appreciated and your boss will be very happy with you. Cooperation with your colleagues will be good. Businessmen can get the proper results of their hard work. There is a strong possibility of financial gain from the completion of your stalled work. If you are thinking of making a big investment, then you can step in this direction by taking appropriate advice. Your personal life will be happy. The health of the parents will be very good. Today, you can get a gift from your father, which will make you feel very emotional. To stay healthy, take a daily morning walk. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a normal day for employed people. You will get full support of your boss and your work will be completed on time. Businessmen need to make some changes for good profits. If you are thinking of new stock then the time is favorable for this. Your financial condition will be good. Sudden wealth can be achieved. If you move forward thinking in financial matters, you will definitely get good benefits in future. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your relationship with your family will be better. Your life partner will be very happy with you and you will get their support. Today will not be very special in terms of health. It will be better if you do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Avoid disagreements with your family on small matters. To keep the atmosphere of your house cheerful, you have to control your anger. Father's health may decline today. In such a situation, you will be very worried. You better take good care of them. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Exceeding income can cause your budget to stagger. Talking about the work, if you are thinking of changing the job, then in view of the current situation, you are advised not to take any decision in haste. Businessmen must avoid making big investments. Talking about your health, there may be a disease related to the stomach. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front, if you are thinking of doing something big, then it will be better if you do not do any work without taking proper advice. Keep distance from such people in the office who always have a habit of talking here and there. This can affect both your work and image. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly today. Your journey will prove to be quite expensive and exhausting. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your siblings. If you are married, try to improve your relationship with your spouse. Today is a favorable day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to spend a quiet day, then first you have to control your anger. Your furious nature will not only spoil the atmosphere of your house but can also spoil your work. If you are experiencing mental disturbance then you must pay attention to religious works. You will get positive energy from pooja lessons. Employed people can get some good news in the office. Your long-standing hard work seems to be succeeding. On the economic front, the day will be good. Your financial condition will be good and you will not have any problem. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your financial situation may decline. You will be disappointed by the financial failure. Today, future worries will also haunt you. Do not waste your time thinking about your coming tomorrow, but work hard with positive thinking and move forward. Work pressure will be high at your office. However, you will get full support of your bosses, so do not worry too much. Businessmen will have a normal day. If you are thinking of doing something new, then time is not favorable for it. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from negative thoughts. If you think well, then your health will also be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm