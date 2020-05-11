Daily Horoscope: 11 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a lazy day for you. Today, you will be surrounded by many kinds of concerns. Conditions at home will be unfavourable. There can be a debate between family members, which will make the environment turbulent. There are ups and downs in life, so instead of worrying, try to adapt yourself according to the circumstances. Talking about money, today expenses may somewhat increase. It is better that you control your expenses as soon as possible. The day will be fine on the work front. The pressure on the people doing jobs will be more, in such a situation, you must do all your work according to the plans. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your health will be very good. You will feel very energetic and your performance will also be good. You will be able to overcome every obstacle that comes your way. Today you can get good results in the world of romance. Your partner may suddenly meet you. If you expect more from your spouse, then they also want the same dedication from you. You better try to understand each other. Bounce is possible in the event of money. You can get a new source of income. If you are a student, instead of having fun, you must concentrate on your studies. You need to understand the value of time otherwise you will regret it later. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You have deep faith in religion and today your focus will be more in the worship lesson. Apart from this, you will get a chance to help any needy. The day will be auspicious for the working people. Your work will be highly appreciated, this will increase your confidence as well as keep you very excited. At the same time, businessmen may suffer from money related concerns. It is possible that due to lack of money, some of your work may get stuck in the middle. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will have a good day with your family members. Talking about health, if you have high blood pressure, then take care of yourself today. Do not take too much stress, just relax. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you plan your day in advance, you will get many benefits. Today you will have many such tasks which will be very important for you to tackle. You can get some benefit in business. You will handle any spoiled business matter wisely. If you do a job, today you may be told by an officer. You better control your anger, otherwise, your job may be in danger. You may feel bad about a member of the house today. It is better that you learn to ignore small things. This will keep the peace of your home. Married people will not get a chance to spend more time with their spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen may have to bear the loss today, especially for those who trade hotels, the day may be heavy. You may have to make some important decisions to overcome the financial crisis. There will be peace in your personal life. You will have a good rapport with siblings. If someone is angry with you at home, then the day is good to convince them. Today, you will get an opportunity to talk lovingly with your spouse. Your beloved's changed style will surprise you. The natives of government jobs can get some good news today. Higher rank may be obtained or desired transfer. Health matters will be normal today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be auspicious for you on the work front. If your work is related to management, then you can get some good news. On the other hand, if businessmen have suffered any loss these days, then you must make some new plans to make up for it. Stay away from negative thoughts, otherwise, it will destroy your power of thinking. Students must focus on practice so that you get the expected result in the exam. Women of this zodiac have to control their anger. Your anger today can disturb the peace of home. Talking about money, today's day will be normal. Expenses will be less. The day will be good from the point of view. You will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be auspicious for you. Students, in particular, can get the right results today. If you are making any efforts in the field of education, then you are very likely to get success. The synergies of the jobbers will be good with the seniors and colleagues and today all your work will be completed smoothly. Businessmen can expect small profits. If you do are a carpenter, sell dairy products or other food items then today will be beneficial for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with family will be strong. Your mind will be happy and physically you will also be healthy. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4: 20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you have to struggle a lot to achieve your goal. Today you will be worried about your financial condition. However, your financial efforts may fail at this time. Not all businessmen must not expect big gains right now. If you do a job, be more serious about your work, otherwise, you may be in trouble. Be clear in your thoughts. Maybe in some case today you fail to keep your point. To regain your lost confidence you have to be positive. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today, there will be some problem with health. You may get upset due to stomach ache. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is auspicious for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of sudden money gains. It is possible that you have finally got the long-pending profit today. On the other hand, if you make any financial transaction today, do not do such work without paperwork. Salary of employed people may increase. At the same time, businessmen may face disappointing situations today. Avoid making risky investments today. Today you will try to spend more time with children. Talking about health, today you will experience mental peace as well as physically you will be very strong. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:50 am to 4:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very busy day for you. If you work in a systematic manner, then by evening all your work will be settled comfortably. Today, higher officials can assign important responsibilities to employed people. You better not disappoint them. Apart from this, you also need to be careful with some of your jealous colleagues. It is possible that they try to interrupt your work today. Businessmen will get some relief today. Your business will grow. To maintain happiness in your personal life, you have to strengthen your trust in each other. Be nice to everyone. Your finances will be fine. It will be good if you spend only on the things you need. There is a need to take more care of health. Have a good sleep to stay fresh. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be full support of family members. The affection and blessings of parents will make you feel positive. Your spouse's ongoing rift will finally end today and your closeness will increase. The day will be very important for businessmen. You can take any new initiative. You may get an offer to do business in partnership today. The natives of the job may have to work very hard today. The burden of pending works will be more. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. However, avoid taking any risk today about money. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm