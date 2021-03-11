Daily Horoscope: 11 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. Be it a job or a business, try to do all your work very carefully. A little bit of negligence can prove to be harmful to you today. If you are a student, you need to work hard. You will definitely get a good result from your hard work. Your financial situation will be fine. You can do some shopping for home decoration. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your sweetheart. Talking about your health, this day is expected to be very tired. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very beneficial day for businessmen. You can benefit tremendously. At the same time, the day will also be auspicious for the working people associated with the hotel or restaurant. There is a strong possibility of the people working in government jobs to get the good results of their hard work. You may get promoted or get a desired transfer. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. You can get a chance to participate in a social event today with family members. Money-making effort can fail, which will make you very disappointed. However, you do not have to worry too much because soon things may turn in your favour. You continue your efforts. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you work and are handling an important project in the office, then today is going to be very busy for you. However, you will get guidance from senior officers so that you will be able to complete all your work easily. Businessmen will get mixed results. Today you will work very hard to resume your stalled work. You can also make some changes to your business plans. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with your family members will grow in love. Your spouse's loving behaviour will double your happiness. You are advised to pay attention to children, especially their carelessness towards writing studies can increase their difficulties. Talking about your health, there may be some problems related to the feet. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are not feeling well mentally, then on this day, keep aside the work and concentrate on rest. You will feel better Business people are advised to take their decisions thoughtfully. Keep yourself away from illegal acts. Today is going to be very important for you in terms of money. You may get a chance to earn extra money. Talking about personal life can be difficult with your spouse. Small things will make your mood swing. It would be better for you to control yourself. If you take an important decision today, you will get the full support of your parents. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your health is likely to decline. Suddenly a chronic disease may emerge. It would be better for you not to be careless and take care of yourself. You may have increased responsibilities in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to complete all your tasks with a calm mind and positive energy. Also, keep checking your actions so that there is no scope for the mistake. People connected with business can get great relief today. There is a strong possibility of getting stuck in profits. Situations are likely to remain stressful in your personal life. Your careless attitude can hurt the feelings of your loved ones. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Mentally you will not feel anything good. There will be a lot of turmoil in the mind and you will find yourself surrounded by negative thoughts. If for some time you are not getting the expected result, then instead of getting frustrated and frustrated, you have to intensify your efforts. You move forward with full positivity, soon you will get the proper results of your hard work. Nothing will be achieved by sitting on luck. Employed people may receive some benefits. You may get a chance to work on a big project. There is a strong possibility of a boom in the economic status of the businessmen. Talking about personal life, if you do not agree with any decision of the elders of your house, then try to present your side in peace. Love will remain in a relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, then you are strictly advised to prepare for your exam. If there is any obstacle in your education then you can take the help of your elders, friends or gurus. The money situation will be fine. Suddenly a big expense may have to be incurred today. On the work front, the day will be mixed. If you work then it will be better to coordinate with your seniors. Maybe with their help, some of your important work will be completed on time. However, today is a day of hard work. Businessmen can get rid of any old legal matter. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will spend a very good time with your family today. To be healthy, you have to organize your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very important on the work front. Business people can get a great opportunity to pursue their business. Make your decisions wisely. On the other hand, the employed people will get the support of the boss in the office. You will work hard on your behalf and give your best. The situation will remain stressful in marital life. Today, your life partner can make a big demand from you. You may be unable to meet this demand of your beloved and it may be very difficult for you to explain to your beloved. In this type of situation, you have to act very wisely. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You can earn good money today with less effort. In terms of health, the days are expected to be fine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Use your words very carefully. Due to your slipped tongue, you may have a feud with a close friend today. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today a relative may come suddenly. Your financial situation will be strong. Financially today you can get a chance to help the needy. You must help according to your ability. Talking about the work, try to complete the pending work in the office as soon as possible, otherwise, the pressure on you may increase significantly. Today will be beneficial for the people who trade gold and silver. You can benefit well. Talking about health, you may have problems such as gas, indigestion, acidity, etc. due to eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be auspicious for you. There is a strong possibility of you becoming a spoiled work which can benefit you financially. Employed people are advised to focus fully on their work. Apart from this, you should also be careful with the politics going on in the office. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. You can shop fiercely today for your loved ones. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. If there is anything in mind, openly share it with your beloved. Your rude behaviour can make your loved one unhappy. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very agile and fresh. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you have to avoid taking any important decision. Your hasty decision can cause a lot of trouble for you in the coming days. If you are a businessman and want to start a new work, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion. In such a situation, you need to consult an experienced person. Employed people will have to behave properly in front of your seniors. If they are dissatisfied with your work and make mistakes in the work you do, then you have to understand them calmly. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid wasteful expenses. Talking about your health, today there can be any problem related to muscles. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm