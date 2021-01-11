Daily Horoscope: 11 January 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. The day is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly there may be a big expenditure which will make your budget unbalanced. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. You will have a very memorable time with your spouse. Talking about the work, people working in the office may have to suffer the anger of your seniors in the office. It would be better not to be negligent at all. On the other hand, businessmen are expected to get financial benefits after a tough struggle. Talking about your health, there may be a problem of headache today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a better day than usual for you. Any of your long-running efforts can be successful. According to the expected results, the mind will be very happy. The job of employed people will be completed without any hindrance and today you will be satisfied with your work too. Businessmen need to make some changes in their business plans for bigger profits. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get the blessings of parents. If there is a problem related to property for some time, then there is a strong possibility of solving this problem. Today you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be the beginning of the day. You may have a big fight with your spouse over something. You should try to avoid such things, otherwise you will not be able to pay attention to your important tasks. Today you will try your best to complete your pending tasks in the office. People related to government jobs can get some good news. There is a strong possibility of big relief to businessmen. If some of your important work is stuck in the middle for some reason, then your problem can be solved today. Your financial condition will be good.You can also spend big. Talking about your health, you are advised to eat on time. Do not stay hungry for long. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be full of ups and downs for you on the work front. If you work, it is possible to confront colleagues in the office. You may not like his interference in your work. In such a situation, you need to act wisely, not with anger. Businessmen may face financial constraints. All this is the result of wrong decisions taken in your past. It would be better to take a lesson from your mistakes and try to take every decision carefully. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a great time with the children today. You can also discuss future plans with your spouse today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9 am to 10 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to take precautions in cases of court. If you do business then you can get a big deal today. If you work hard in this way, you can get some great success soon. Employed people will have their boss' office in office. Talking about money, you need to rein in unnecessary expenses. If you continue to spend freely like this, then in the coming time you may face a big financial crisis. Relationship with spouse is likely to improve. You also need to extend your hand towards your beloved with love. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business then you need to avoid lending goods today, otherwise it can cause big trouble for you. On the other hand, if you are thinking about new stock then time is favorable for it. Employees will have a normal day. The environment of the office will be good and today you will do all your work diligently. Your financial condition will be good. Today there can be small expenses. Talking about your personal life, you will have a very good time with your family today. You will get emotional support from parents. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Your health will be good. Today you will feel quite energetic. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you start your day with the worship of Mother Goddess. All your tasks will be completed without any hindrance and you will also feel mental peace. Talking about the work, there can be an important meeting in the office today and you may have to lead this meeting. You will be better prepared for this in advance. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today. Talking about your personal life, there will be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. Your sweetheart's tough attitude can hurt your feelings. Days are likely to be mixed in terms of money. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the students. If you have recently taken any exam then you are very likely to get good results from your hard work. Employed people may have to travel suddenly. Your trip will be very beneficial. The people associated with the banking sector are expected to get great success. If you do work related to the property then you can get results as expected. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a great time with your parents today. Your health will be good and you will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In order to maintain your mental peace you are advised to avoid having more anger. Your habit of tempering small things can disturb your mental peace. There can also be bitterness in relationships with loved ones. Your financial condition will be good.Today you can also help a friend financially. Talking about the work, the people associated with electronic media are likely to get good success. On the other hand, if businessmen are thinking of taking a loan from the bank for any new and important work, then your plan can go ahead. Talking about health, you will feel tired and weak. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business and you are in a dilemma about a business matter, then in such a situation you should consult an experienced person. In this way, nothing will be achieved by being under stress. You better keep your mind calm. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. Your income will be good but suddenly there can be a big expense. Apart from this, not getting the financial profit you are expecting will also disappoint you. There will be fierceness in the life-partner's nature. It would be better to avoid unnecessary debate. Talking about your health, diabetes patients should not be negligent today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The office environment will be very good. Today you will feel great pleasure in working. An important topic may also be discussed with the boss. Your Boss will also give a great importance to your ideas. Today, people related to the furniture business can benefit financially. Talking about your personal life, you can get a chance to go on a walk with your family members. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. You will be in good health. Today you will feel quite energetic. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm