Daily Horoscope: 11 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get good results in your romantic life. If there is any kind of tension in the house regarding your relationship, then it is possible that your parents will understand your side and give their consent. Your marital life will be blissful. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. There may be some problems in the field. You just keep your confidence up so that you can face every challenge easily. Talking about money, today is a good day to invest. If you want to invest in something then it is better to check the guidelines first. This is the best time for students as they will get good results because of their hard work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation will be unfavourable in your family life. You may have arguments with your family members due to which there will be tension in the house. Your bitter words can make situations worse so you have to choose your words very carefully and thoughtfully. Today, your spouse's mood will not be right, it will be better you stay calm. These types of things will increase your stress and your health may also decline. If you have any stomach problem, then you have to avoid stale food today, otherwise, you may have to go to the hospital. Today will be lucky for you on the economic front. If you want to buy a precious item, today your wish can be fulfilled. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in your marital life. Today you will love to spend more time with your spouse. You can go out for a walk. This will also reduce your stress and make you feel refreshed. Today will be a great day for people in love. Today you will spend a lot of quality time with your partner, which will be full of romance. It will be a mixed day at the work front. You can be given a difficult task in the office, but you will handle everything with your dedication nd confidence. Talking about money, today you can spend a lot more on buying items of comfort. If you take any decision related to your work, it will be better because you need to become self-sufficient. Do not take any decisions depending on the suggestions of others. Health-related matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Family life will be happy. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. You will grow in love with your spouse and you will feel happy with each other. Talking about your romantic life, today a third person can cause misunderstandings between you, due to which there is a possibility of arguments between you two. Today will be auspicious in terms of money. The result of any plan you have made recently will come as expected. Your confidence will increase and any positive change is possible in your life today. People around you will be greatly influenced by your liveliness and happiness. This is the right time to bring out the hidden talent inside you, so do not waste your precious time in vain, but understand yourself and your abilities. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about work, if you are not satisfied with your job and are thinking of changing it then you should not hurry. You have to make a decision carefully otherwise you may regret it later. Today, parents will get full support. With their help, you can get a big benefit. On the economic front, the day will be normal. It will be better to keep an eye on your budget too. Do not make the mistake of spending too much by being overjoyed. The situation will be favourable in your romantic life. The love between you two will remain. Today will be a good day for married people. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The situation will be favourable in this field. The employed people will get the full support of their seniors. It is possible that today they choose you to work on a new and very important project. In the second part of the day, you can get a chance to have some fun with your friends. Talking about love, if you like someone and want to take this relationship forward but have a dilemma in mind, then with the help of your friends, this problem will be solved. If you are married then the day is good to spend time with your spouse. Today you will get good results in terms of money and therefore, you can spend some of it on shopping. This will be a very important day for you because today your project will be completed for which you have been working hard for a long time. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about finances, today will be a beneficial day for you. Your business will grow rapidly and you are likely to get big financial benefits in the future. Your seniors will be very happy to see the hard work you are doing with honesty. If you continue to work in this way, promotion may come your way soon. Today is a good day for married couples. If you are having a bit of an argument with your spouse, then the distance between you two will end today. It will be normal in the case of love. Talking about your health, you need to focus on your diet to stay fit. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a very busy day for you. You may have to travel in connection with your work, due to which you will feel very tired. Your health may also decline due to running around and because of stress and therefore, it will be better to take care of your health properly. There may be some government-related important work stuck for a long time, which will be done today. So, you will feel relieved today and you will also get benefit from it. Today will be mixed results at the economic front. To strengthen your financial position you need to work in the right direction. It is important that you treat your spouse with love and respect. Your stubborn nature can cause controversy between you too. This day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be confusion in your mind today and you will feel a lot of difficulty in making an important decision. In such a situation, you may need the right guidance and advice to overcome your dilemma. If you talk to your elders or a close friend, you will benefit from it. The situation will be favourable in this field. Your dream of success will be fulfilled soon. Your finances will remain strong and therefore you can spend money without any worry. Your personal relationships will be good. There is a possibility of having a get-together in your house today where relatives and friends are also expected to come. Talking about your health, you will feel better both mentally and physically once your stress decreases. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your mind will be calm. Your interest in some religious work and maybe you pray today as well. Talking about money, today you can have a dispute with someone, it will be better that you try to settle the matter with your understanding. There will be happiness in your family and you will get full support from family members. Today, you can enjoy a trip to a beautiful place with your spouse today. Talking about work, with the help of your colleagues, some of your important work will be completed on time. In such a situation, you should definitely pay attention to them. People who are businessmen, they will get good results today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are about to do a transaction or business with someone, then make sure that you check everything properly before signing any documents today. Do not take any decision in a hurry otherwise, you may be cheated. There will be some turbulence in your family life. There may be arguments with your siblings too, therefore, it is your responsibility to solve the issues with them. Also, you need to understand their side too. If you have some problem with your spouse, then it will be better if you solve this problem with them and not involve a third person. On the economic front, you can take some important decisions today. If you pay attention to what your financial advisor says, then it will be beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm