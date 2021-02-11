Daily Horoscope: 11 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April To keep your financial position strong, you are first advised to revisit your economic plans. At this time you are advised to pay more attention to savings. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling the responsibilities of the house. Talking about love, avoid needlessly doubting your partner. Walk in the office according to the advice of your superiors. Apart from this, take care of time also today. Any negligence in business matters can prove to be harmful. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be the beginning of the day. One can get good news in the morning. The atmosphere of the house will be very good. You will share your happiness with your loved ones and celebrate together. If your relationship with a member of your family is not going well then today is a good day to celebrate them. It is possible that all this bitterness between you will end. With your spouse, you will get a chance to go on a walk. There will be excitement and enthusiasm in the romantic life. Your finances will be in good condition. Even if you spend more then today will not be difficult. The office environment will be good. Today you will complete all your work fast. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business then today you will get good results. You will get relief from money related concern. If you want to do a new job then time is good for it. The days of employed people will be average. At the same time, businessmen will get a chance to make a big deal. In the second part of the day, you will have the opportunity to have fun. You will enjoy this day with family and friends. Respect your spouse. Avoid fuss over small things. Today, there may be some changes in the nature of your beloved. In the case of love, you will get good results. Talking about health, today will be a good day. If you do yoga and meditation regularly, you will definitely benefit. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may face adversity in the office. It can be an argument with your colleagues. You better try to handle the matter wisely. Businessmen are expected to have a good economic benefit. If you work apart from fashion, then you may have a big job. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You can maintain the peace of your home by ignoring the small things. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. Your angry nature can increase tension between you. There will be stability in romantic life. Your trust in each other will increase. When it comes to health, you are advised to avoid stress or anger. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you will get good results today. All your work will be completed according to your plan. Whether it is a job or business, you will definitely get success today. If you are trying for a government job then your hard work can bring colour. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Due to lack of money, you can complete your stalled work. There may be sudden problems in your personal life. The health of a family member is likely to decline. This will keep you under a lot of stress. Your relationship with a love partner will be stronger. Talking about health, you may have problems with hands or feet. You must do a light-hearted exercise every day. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. Workload may increase. If you want to progress, you also have to be ready to take on additional responsibilities. Businessmen are advised to be careful especially if you are interested in food and drink then you are advised to take full care of hygiene. There will be peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your family members will be stronger. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. You will see your beloved so happy after a long time. Talking about love, love is a good day to give a nice surprise to your partner. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will focus on savings. As far as your health is concerned, you will be very energetic and refreshed today, despite the excessive rush. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In terms of money, today you are advised to be careful. Avoid making hasty financial decisions in the face of huge profits, otherwise, there may be a loss in place of profit. Today will be a day of good results on the work front. If you do target based work then today your work will be completed easily. At the same time, small businessmen today are expected to get results as expected. Some stress is possible in personal life today. You may have ideological differences with the elders of the house. They may not behave well towards you. In such a situation you are advised to keep your mind calm. You will get the love and support of your spouse. Conditions will be favourable in romantic life. Days are expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will not be good for you on the work front. You are advised to work more hard work or business. Your seniors in the office will look dissatisfied with your performance. You better not give them a chance to complain and try to give your best. Businessmen need to stay away from debate especially you are advised to be more conscious about money. Conditions seem normal in your personal life. Be good at dealing with younger members of your family. You need to be gentle with them. Your spouse's mood will not be right. Talking about romance, think carefully before making any promise to your partner. Your financial condition will be fine. Restrain yourself from any unnecessary expenses. As far as your health is concerned, you must avoid eating fried food too often. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your tough attitude can distance you from your loved ones. Also, it is having a bad effect on your image. Whether at home or outside, you need to control your anger. Talking about work, the working people need to keep a good rapport with colleagues besides high officials. Today, do even the smallest tasks with full hard work and dedication. Today is not a good day for businessmen. Economic losses may occur. Talk about love love, if you are thinking of putting a love proposal in front of someone, then avoid hurrying. Your health is not well today. If you are already running sick then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You can try your best to remove the bitterness in the relationship with your loved ones. You can get success in this endeavour. Do not be negligent in the matter of money. If you spend freely, you may face a big financial crisis. Full cooperation of colleagues will be available in the office. You will focus on your work and will also succeed in impressing your boss. At the same time, any important work of the business people can be hindered. No matter what work you do, it will be better if you do it within the frame of rules and law. Talking about your health, avoid waking up late in the night otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You have to bring some changes in your nature. Avoid stressing on small things otherwise your mental peace will be disturbed. Also, your physical health can also be affected by this. If you do a job, try to complete your pending tasks in the office on time today. Suddenly your boss can check your actions. On the other hand, you will also have to try to improve coordination with senior officials. If your work is connected with transport, then today any of your major problems may end. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones. Love will increase with your spouse. Talking about love, today you need to be more romantic. Talking about your finances, today's day will be more expensive. You can pay any long broad bill. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm