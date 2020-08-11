Daily Horoscope: 11 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Just go with the flow. You're no fan of following a routine, and do not abide by rules. You can finish all your work slowly and steadily. You can make big progress by slowly yet surely plodding ahead. Even if you are too bored, don't lose hope. A breakthrough is just around the corner. If you feel overwhelmed by a big project, break it down into doable steps. Patience is a virtue as well as a learned skill. Your financial condition will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Put your needs at the top of your priority list. As a hard-working person, you never ignore the demands of your career, nor is it easy for you to put yourself first and let others wait. But if you really think about it, this people-pleasing behaviour won't bring you any benefits. All you need to do is feel better about yourself. You need to take care about yourself and understand that self-care is not selfish. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Even if you can't forget, sometimes it is wise to forgive and move on. Today you will be in a healing zone, you're in a perfect position to extend a hand of peace and love to people you had problems with in the past. You may have a lot of reasons to be mad as hell at someone in your friend circle, but don't suffer yourself. We all make mistakes, but it's a mark of a true human to deal with the situation and move on. Also, choose your friends wisely because it said that a man is known by the company he keeps. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Teamwork will also yield good results which can be difficult if you try to do something alone and without anyone's help. Your dreams will come true today. If you are unsure or uncertain about how this day will be then focus on meditation. Your financial condition will be good because your friends and co-workers will help you achieve it. A joint effort will help you to move in the right direction. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to slow down instead of running mindlessly, pause for a second and rethink. If you are making a decision in a hurry, then stop because there will be only losses and trouble. Today you need to be stable and be calm while making choices. Talking about your career you will achieve success if you work hard. Situations around you will change and therefore, it is important to create a success strategy for yourself. You will see that the quality of your life has changed. Greed is not a good thing, you need to stay happy today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will stay grounded and also you won't be able to hide your honest feelings today. Speaking your mind without self-editing represents that you have grown as a person. You have to understand that there is a thin line between right and wrong, so always follow your heart. Not everyone can handle unfiltered feedback, so deliver your comments with compassion. Value everyone's perspectives and try to see every situation from different angles. If you ask questions instead of hurling accusations, you can build bridges, not burn them. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Problems can make an unexpected appearance today and you will feel some intense emotions. Trust, jealousy, competitiveness and even rage may rise to the surface and catch you by surprise. Try to keep your true and cool nature in the front and weigh your feelings against all available facts. You may have a legit reason to be distraught, but don't fall into a trap by believing the gossip. If you don't take a step now, it can damage your friendship with someone close. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your relationship will be blissful and it will bring a much-needed balance to your closest connections. When you feel safe, you can be an (almost) open book. Don't be afraid, else you may get hurt. You need to shut your unpleasant feelings. Don't make decisions in a spur of the moment. Be stable else you may not be able to understand someone's intense feelings for you. Only by doing this, you will find a long lasting relationship. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be emotionally and physically well today. If you try to offset your indulgences with extreme deprivation, you'll never get satisfaction. Good health doesn't always mean looking good physically, it means making healthy choices. It's about forming diet and exercise habits that you can stick with and also enjoy. You need to chalk out a good health plan that is practical and easy to follow. Keep your targets high and eat nutritious food to stay healthy. Avoid too much gruelling workouts, as it will do more harm than good.Work in short intervals. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today there will be drama and fame in your life because of the planetary positions. This is a perfect day for a little shameless self-promotion. You may simply go ahead and post some gorgeous selfies and humblebrags on your social media platforms. At work, you need to make sure that your seniors/bosses know where you have worked hard and which brilliant ideas were yours. Someone will be appreciated today and there is a high chance that it will be you. No matter what happens, you need to keep your integrity intact and as they say, all is fair in love and war. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your creative ideas will flow in and therefore, you may have the urge to redecorate your house and make it more beautiful. Grasp on the idea of minimalism. You need to clear out the clutter so you can keep what you really need or like. Get rid of old clothes that are out of style and you will never use them. You can actually have room for a meditation and yoga area. Increase the space in your room and you will feel light. This can be a good way to start your day. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number:9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm