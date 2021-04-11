Daily Horoscope: 11 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is giving good signs in terms of money. Getting back the held money will remove your big worry. Maybe due to financial constraints, some of your stuck work can be completed today. Talking about your work, there can be a big change in the life of employed people. There may also be a sudden transfer. Businessmen may benefit today. Your business will increase. Talking about personal life, today you can have a feud with a relative or neighbor. You try to resolve the matter by remaining calm. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with the life partner. Your trust in each other will be stronger. As far as your health is concerned, if there is any problem today, do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It is better for you to stay away from debate in the office. Avoid interrupting the leg in others' affairs and focus on your work. Your boss can also review your actions today. Negligence can prove to be harmful. Business people are advised to avoid making wrong decisions in the process of making quick profits. Talking about personal life, try to keep your relationship with younger members of the house sweet. If possible, take some time today and go for a walk with your family members. Your financial condition will be fine. You should avoid spending unnecessarily. As far as your health is concerned, you may see some improvement in health today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Due to the negative effects of planets, there can be bitterness in your relationships today. It would be better to keep your behavior polite with everyone and use your words very carefully while talking. If the father's health is not well, then today is a good day to consult a doctor. Business people are advised to be careful with their opponents, otherwise they can hinder some of your important work. Employees will have a normal day. Today any of your pending work can be completed. Today is going to be an average day on the economic front. You are advised to pay more attention to savings. Talking about health, avoid starving for long. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. You will spend a very good time with your family today. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then today a good marriage proposal may come for them. There is a strong possibility of organizing Manglik program in your house soon. Today will be beneficial for businessmen in gold and silver industry. You can get good financial benefit. The mood of the boss will be somewhat warm in the office. If they give you some work, then try to complete it on time. Your financial condition will be in good. You may get new clothes and jewelry. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will bring a big relief for the employed people. If there is any problem in the office for a few days, then today your problem can be ended. Today you will be able to work diligently. People working in transport may suffer financial loss. Apart from this, any legal matter can also bother you. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If you spend thoughtfully, then there will be no problem. Talking about personal life, the stubborn nature of children can disturb you. You have to explain them with love. Your parents will be in good health and you will get their support. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is a very auspicious day for you. Your financial situation may be strengthened. Talking about personal life, you will get full support of the members of your family. If you take an important decision today, your parents will support you. There can be a big change in the life of married people. The pleasures of your married life will increase. Talking about your work, you can get a job offer from a good foreign company. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen can take risky decisions today. It is possible that you will get the expected results soon. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a better day for you on your work front. The office environment will be good and today you will be able to focus fully on your work. You will also have good rapport with colleagues. If you are a big businessman then you can get good benefits from your old contacts. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial situation. Conditions appear to be normal in your personal life. If your home environment is not going well for some time, then there is a possibility of some change. You better keep your behavior fine with everyone. Try to clear the misunderstandings between you by talking with your spouse. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Health related problems may occur. Presumably, due to declining health, there may be some obstacles in your day-long plans. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Your money may be spent on negative things. Talking about your work, if you are trying for a job in a foreign company, then you have to increase your efforts. Today is going to be a very beneficial day for businessmen. You can get big financial benefit. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get support from the members of your house. Your spouse will like to spend more time with you. You better not disappoint your sweetheart. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very important day for the students of this sign, especially students preparing for engineering and medical can get some good news today. Your hard work seems to be succeeding. Money will be in good condition. Financially you will feel safe. Maybe today you also take a big financial decision. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain somewhat relaxed. You are advised to control your anger. Your habit of anger over small things can hurt your feelings. Talking about work, if you are more careless about work in the office, then your image in front of the boss can be spoiled. You better pay more attention to your work. Today will be mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 3:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to make a career in the field of education, then today is going to be very auspicious for you. You can get a great chance. Today is going to be a very busy day for the private jobs, especially if you work for target based work, then today you may have to work very hard to meet your target. The people working in the property are likely to benefit financially. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. You will be very worried about the deterioration in the health of the mother or father. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are going to spend big, you are advised to avoid it. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The days of employed people will be very good. All your work will be completed on time in the office. Along with this, you will get full support of colleagues and seniors. If you do a government job, your income is likely to increase. Businessmen can benefit more from their products. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Your financial situation can improve. Today you can also do some important work related to money. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationships with all members of your family will increase love and attachment. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm