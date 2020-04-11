Daily Horoscope: 11 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a normal day for you. Talking about your financial situation, if you are thinking of doing something related to money like investing, then you must explore many options so that you can get good benefits. On the other hand, you have to refrain from borrowing or taking loans at this time, otherwise it can put a lot of pressure on you in the coming days. In the office, you keep doing your work diligently and at the same time you are advised to keep good relations with your seniors. At this time, some people can try to spoil your work. It will be better if you stay alert. There will be peace in your personal life. Relationships with your parents will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some challenges on the work front today. However, you will not lose courage under any circumstances and will face every trouble firmly. If you work then today you may have some feelings with seniors. Although the situation will improve in the second part of the day, you are advised to avoid such things. businessmen today may have to work very hard but your hard work can give you good results. The day will be beneficial in terms of money. There may be an increase in income which will handle your increasing expenses. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will have a lot of fun with your family members today, especially with brother or sister, today will be a very fun day. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel very emotional. Even small things can make you sad today. Apart from this, many negative thoughts can also come to mind regarding some old things. It will be good if you give more on your present and future, forgetting the bitter memories of the past. If you talk about money then today will be fine for you. Money related problems will not come. However, you need to make more efforts to earn big financial gain. Married life will be happy. Love and care will remain in the relationship with your spouse. The day is going to be fine for loving couples. Your harsh words can cause differences between the two of you. Avoid travelling otherwise you will be unhealthy both physically and mentally. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a great day in terms of money. If you have recently suffered a financial loss, you may get a chance to make up for it. Today will be very stressful for you on the work front. Today, you will work hard to complete a masterful task and the pressure of seniors will also remain on you. It will be good if you do your work with a calm mind. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid taking risky decisions. Stress is possible in your personal life. Today you can have a debate with your family members. It will be better if you use your words very carefully, especially when you are older than you, then you must take care of this. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very good for you on the work front. Today, you are expected to get good success only with less work. First of all, let's talk about the jobless people, so today, any work that has been stuck for a long time will be completed and your pressure will be reduced considerably. On the other hand, the businessmen is also expected to benefit today. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can spend a lot more on doing household chores. Today, some tension is possible with your spouse. It is possible that today they will be very angry with something about you. In such a situation, instead of arguing, you must try to convince them with love. This will ensure peace between the two of you. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about work, today will be a very busy day, especially for the working people who may have to work extra. If you are feeling more pressure then you can take help of your colleagues. After a long time today you will get a chance to spend a good time with your love partner. Today, you will try hard to make your day more special. If you are married, you may have differences with your spouse today. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. The day is not good in terms of money. Today, some of your important work will not be completed due to lack of money. Do not spoil your health by worrying too much. The situation will become normal at the appropriate time. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:50 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Stress is possible in your personal life today. You may be told by family members on a small matter due to which a big dispute may arise in the house today. In such a situation, you will be mentally disturbed. You better control yourself. Your marital life will be normal. Today your spouse will be very busy. Maybe today both of you may not get enough time for each other. On the work front, your efforts were failing for a few days, but today you can get good results. If you do business then you will get good benefits today. On the other hand, the jobbers may have to complete some difficult tasks. Talking about love, today will be a very special day. Today you will know that you are becoming someone's center of attraction, that is, someone's mind loves you. The day will be fine in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be auspicious for you on the work front, especially the time is favorable for the job-seekers. If you are not satisfied with your current job and are looking for a good opportunity then you can get some good news today. On the other hand, if you want to start a business, then the thing seems to be something. Financially, the day will be great. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. However, in case of money, close your eyes and do not trust anyone, it will be good. Your marital life will be happy. You will feel a new passion in your relationship. Maybe today you like to spend more time with your sweetheart. The day is favourable in terms of health. Today you will be healthy. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about romantic life, today will be full of fun and happiness for you. Today you will get an opportunity to meet your partner, which you will take full advantage of. If you are married, today will be a memorable day with your spouse. If you work then today you may meet some new and important people in connection with work. It is possible that you will get to learn something new today. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. If you do not do any big financial transaction today, it will be good as well keep an eye on your expenses. Your personal life will be normal. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with family. The day is not good in terms of health. Today you may feel physcially weak. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you need to pay more attention to your personal life. Try to resolve long-standing domestic disputes today. On the other hand, by working continuously you will feel very tired today. To keep yourself fresh, do something today that makes you happy. Relations with parents will be good, today you will get their affection. Marital life will be happy. Love will grow with your spouse. Today you can give a special gift to your beloved. Talking about romantic life, if you have recently received a love proposal, then today you can consider it. It may become a lifetime companion. The day will be mixed in terms of money. You will have money but expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business then you may face some problems today. It is possible that suddenly some of your work gets stuck in the middle which can also cause your loss. At this time you will have to work patiently, you have to understand that such fluctuating conditions keep coming in the business. On the other hand, employed people are advised to avoid taking any negative decisions at this time. In order to reduce mental stress, you must concentrate more in the pooja lesson, you will definitely feel better. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today there will be no problem with money. It is possible that today you also make any financial transaction. Along with work, health is also important, so to keep yourself fresh, you must also pay attention to your interests so that you do not feel too much pressure. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm