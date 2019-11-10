Daily Horoscope: 10 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you have to take extra care of your health. Pregnant women are advised to avoid any kind of negligence. Talking about love, if you like someone, today is a good day to convey your feelings to them. There is a strong possibility that you will get the green signal. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Today you will spend some fun time with your children which will make you relaxed. The day may bring a great opportunity for businessmen. Some differences with your spouse are possible. Do not let outsiders interfere in your matters and try to strengthen your trust in each other. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Financial situation will be good today. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth and you may get benefits related to real estate. Today, your parents will be very happy with you and they may gift you something special. If you are employed, the workload will be more in the office, but with the help of seniors, you will be able to complete all the work on time. There will be love and happiness in married life. Today, your spouse will appreciate you and you will feel quite good to be with them. Friends will prove to be the best way to avoid emptiness and boredom. Today you can get a chance to spend time with your old friends. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day is good from both personal and business aspects. There's a possibility of getting huge benefits in financial matters. If any paperwork related to the sale of your old property was stuck, then today the problem will be solved and you will get its full benefits soon. You are advised to keep a check on your ambitions, only then you will be able to enjoy life to the fullest. Love will increase with your spouse. Also, the mutual understanding between both of you will be better. Today people will appreciate your perseverance and ability. Health matters will be excellent. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 1:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You need to keep a balance between your work and family life so that you can pay equal attention to both. For some time, you are unable to pay attention to your family due to work pressure. This may weaken your relationship. So, it's better to take some time out for your loved ones from your busy schedule. You will not get success by worrying and thinking unnecessarily. Put your energy into meaningful work. Talking about financial, expenses will increase but there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. On the work front, the day is good. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. In romantic life, some of your words may hurt your partner's feelings. So, it's better to speak thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The financial situation will not be good. Due to economic problems, pessimistic thoughts many fill up your mind today. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in life. If today is bad then tomorrow will obviously be good. All you need to do is, be brave and put all those thoughts aside. Businessmen can do any big transaction today. There may be some difficulties in marital life. If you take any step in anger, then your relationship may get deteriorated. The separation between you two is also possible, so it's better to try and understand each other. The situation will be normal in romantic life. Timely meals and a little exercise are important for you to improve your health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 5:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today your mind will be restless and you will feel quite annoyed. The trouble in married life may affect your work today. To improve your relationship, you need to understand each other's feelings. Spend more and more time with your partner today. Today, if you work wisely, you can earn extra money. Also, if you are thinking of starting a new business, then your plan can move forward. Today, your love will be more towards your partner. Health matters will not be good today. You may get some kind of infection. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you need to be very careful. The enemy side will remain active and may try to harm you. Today is going to be a mixed day on the economic front. You will get money but some big expenses are also possible. Avoid lending money. Students of this zodiac sign may face some problems today. There may be an obstacle in your studies, especially if you wish to go abroad to pursue higher education. At the workplace, your positive efforts will definitely make you successful. The seniors will be very supportive. Today, a big problem may suddenly arise in your married life. You need to make your decisions by the mind and not by the heart. Talking about health, try to do something in which you are interested. keeping all your work aside. This will make you feel better. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Happiness and peace will remain in married life. You can expect a lot of love and support from your spouse. If your loved ones are in any job or business, today they are likely to get good success. Today, both of you can also go to any spiritual place. In the romantic life, you will get full support from your partner and a precious gift from them is also expected. It's better to resolve any disputes in the family peacefully and wisely. Today, you may be worried about the health of a family member. Financial conditions will be good. You can get a new source of income. Today you will be able to earn more money with less effort. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The compatibility will remain in married life. The day is great for spending time with your spouse. To make your day more special, you can plan a surprise for your beloved. Today you will be surrounded by positive vibes will also experience mental peace. On the economic front, you need to be cautious. Avoid investing in clever financial schemes. It would be better if you don't talk more about your financial matters to others. Family life will remain happy. Today you can participate in any social event with the whole family. At the workplace, one of your colleagues may test your endurance. It's better to ignore such people. You will get good results in love matters. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will not be good for you. Today you will find yourself surrounded by many strangers. Some trouble is possible related to your child's education. All you need to do is explain them with love. The atmosphere of the house will be disturbed today. Pay attention to the needs of your family members. Love and support of parents will help you to face the biggest difficulties. Some financial tensions may also arise today and expenses are likely to increase. Spend thoughtfully and do not go far beyond the budget. Behave in front of your superiors in the office and keep a check on your words as a single mistake today can cause you big problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today may get some good results on the economic front. If you have recently started a new business, then there are possibilities of getting a lot of benefits. Your happiness will be doubled by receiving an important message in the second half of the day. Some of your important tasks can be completed today. Family life will be good and you will get full support from your parents. However, concern about children's education may increase a bit. Today you will get full support from your brothers and sisters and your relationship with them will be strengthened. You will feel much love and warmth in your married life today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm