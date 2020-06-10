Daily Horoscope: 10 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are not getting rid of your troubles then you can take help of people whom you trust a lot. However, you are advised not to worry too much. There are fluctuating situations in life, just work with courage and patience. Soon all your problems will be solved. Talking about work, today will be very important for you. You can meet someone important related to your area. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be a strong side and you will get good benefits soon. Talking about health, you will feel a bit stressed today. In such a situation you must take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Forgetting all the troubles, at this time you need to pay attention to yourself, especially do not stress too much about money. You must continue your financial efforts and enjoy life too. On the work front, the day is good. Today all the work thought out will be completed. If you work, today you may have to work very hard. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from parents. You will get an opportunity to spend some time with friends today in the evening. You can also get some important advice from a close friend of yours. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel positive and you will find yourself full of enthusiasm. If there is any problem on the work front, today you will try your best to solve it in a new way. The day will be better for employed people. Due to good coordination with colleagues, today you will get their full support in completing any important task. Not only this, your seniors/bosses will also be greatly impressed by your hard work. On the other hand, the business people need to take any decision only keeping in mind the current situation. Your personal life will be happy. Today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your family. Your health will be good Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Many unnecessary thoughts may come to mind. Today there will be anger and resentment in your nature. In such a situation, you may have a dispute with the people around. It is better that you keep your behavior right. Working people need to do their work carefully. If you make a mistake, accept it with an open heart. Avoid arguing with your superiors or colleagues. Today will be a good day for businessmen, especially if you trade gold and silver then you can get good success today. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. Try to keep good rapport with your family. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are working in the government department, then the workload will be more on you today. In such a situation, your stress can increase significantly. It will be better if you plan your tasks in advance so that you can avoid haste and panic. On the other hand, businessmen may have to bear some loss. Take more care when doing financial transactions. If you are making any effort regarding money then today you will feel disappointed, but this does not mean that you stop trying. You have to understand that not every day is the same. Due to the deterioration in the health of your spouse, you may face many problems today. Your dear ones need proper care at this time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you can have a conversation with someone about money. You are advised that in such cases, you must act in peace rather than anger. Try to avoid debate, otherwise the loss will be yours. Today will be a challenging day for employed people. The office may face an abusive situation. Maybe some of your colleagues make fun of you for embarrassing you. In such a situation, you must answer them wisely. If you do business in partnership, then with the help of your partner, any stuck business matter can be solved. It will be better that both of you try to keep your coordination good and keep getting such benefits in future. Today is a moderate day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your emotional health will be good today. By sharing your mind with someone close, your stress will be reduced. You try to stay positive and make all your decisions carefully so that you can get rid of your troubles as soon as possible. If you are making any effort regarding money then today you can get success. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Today will be a fun day with your family. Today you can get rid of any anxiety related to children. After a long time today, you will spend a very memorable day with your spouse. Talking about health, there will be no issues today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your long-cherished desire can be fulfilled today, which will make you very happy. If you do the job, not only the senior but also the colleagues will be greatly influenced by your performance. Not only this, today you can also get to learn something good and new. If you do business then today is a good day to make small investments. Apart from this, you can make an important decision regarding a new business plan. When it comes to personal life, the differences with your spouse today can be deep. It is better that you use your words thoughtfully, otherwise you can hurt the feelings of your beloved. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be under some stress regarding children. If they are not meeting your expectations then you must guide them. Do not behave strictly but behave with love. If you talk about your married life, today will be a mixed result. Your spouse's behavior will be normal but they will be very busy due to which they will not be able to spend much time with you. You will be under a lot of pressure due to new responsibilities in the office. Today will be a good day on the economic front. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Good day for doing something interesting. One can get good news in the evening. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Conditions will be favorable at your work. Today you can get a big benefit from your understanding. Your financial condition will improve as the day progresses. However, be a little careful about financial matters, otherwise you will end up spending money easily. Today, suddenly the mind will be happy to get some good news. You will feel energetic and refreshed today despite a busy day. Today your hard work will pay off and you can get any great success. Avoiding debate, otherwise something small can invite a big problem. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is auspicious in terms of money. You can get a new source of income. Do not raise conflicting issues while talking to your spouse, this may cause debate between you. You will be worried about the health of any member of the household. The day is favorable on the work front. You will feel like working and you will do your work with full hard work. The day will be mixed for businessmen. Today you may have to travel due to which your fatigue may increase. If you want to maintain your mental peace, then meditate daily. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 3:00 pm