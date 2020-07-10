Daily Horoscope: 10 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get a big relief today due to the completion of a work that has been stuck for a long time. The obstacle that was coming in your way can be overcome today. You will enjoy married life to the fullest. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse today. You will feel how deeply your beloved loves you. You will get full support of the elders of your house. Money is likely to cost more than income. It is better that you be careful in financial matters. In this way, spending your money without thinking can increase your problems in the coming days. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about health, you are advised to control your increasing weight otherwise you may be suffering from some serious illness in the coming days. Today will be fine in terms of money. Wealth is being acquired. Apart from this, your budget will be balanced. If you do the job, then with the help of the officers, some of your important work will be completed today. Apart from this, you will also maintain good rapport with colleagues. Businessmen will have to refrain from doing any new work today. your personal life will be happy. Today you will spend a good time with your family members. Health of parents will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good start to the day. The mind will be happy to receive any good news in the morning. If you work then today you may have to face any adverse situation. It is possible that you will get engaged with a senior officer. In such a situation, it will be good for you if you put your side wisely. If you are married then today will be very romantic for you. Your spouse will make you feel special. You will get to see a different form of your beloved today. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today you can spend a lot more on things of domestic comfort. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On this day you are advised to be careful. Your opponents will try their best to create obstacles in your way. However, keep working hard on your behalf and keep an eye on the activities happening around you. If you do business then today you will be very upset due to financial problems. You need to be financially strong before making any important business decisions. At this time, haste can prove to be harmful for you. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. However, you may not get a chance to spend more time with your family members. Your spouse will be very happy with this. Talking about health, if you have breathing problems, then today you can get relief from it, but you must keep consulting the doctor from time to time. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you can plan to give a gift to someone close to you. Although you may have some concern about money, you are advised to spend according to your budget. You choose the gift that is in your budget. Talking about the work, if you have any problem in the office, then this is the right time to talk to your seniors. It will be better for you that you must find a solution to your problem as soon as possible so that you can work diligently. Businessmen may have to take a short journey today. Your journey will be very auspicious. However, you are advised to take full care while traveling. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are going to make an important decision today, due to the negative effects of the planets, you may face a lot of difficulties in making appropriate decisions. If you do not reach any conclusion, then you must take the advice of your close ones or postpone your decision for some time. People who are employed need to take their boss's words seriously. If today they find loopholes in your work, then you must accept your mistakes with an open heart. Today may bring some relief for people who do business related to foreign countries. Your spouse may face a health related problem. Today you try to spend more time with them and take care of their health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your interest in social work can increase. If you get a chance to help a needy today, do not let him go by hand. There will be tension in your personal life. There can be a debate in your house. You may have some say with brothers today about money. If you do not act wisely, then the matter can go much further. It will be better to try to resolve this issue by remaining calm. If you do a job, then you will complete all your work with the mind. On seeing your dedication towards work, high officials will be very happy with you. Businessmen can get financial benefit. If any of your work was stuck due to lock down, then it is very likely to be completed today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Work pressure will be some work today and your performance will also be good. Happiness and love will remain in your personal life. You will get mental peace and happiness by getting more support from your loved ones. Today, the changed mood of your spouse will surprise you. For some time, both of you were not able to spend much time with each other, but today will be something special for you. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can spend a lot more money on your family. You may get good results in terms of health. You will see improvement in your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Everyone will be impressed by your positivity. Today your enemies will also praise you behind your back. If you do a job, do not disappoint your boss, complete whatever work you are assigned with honesty. A partnership in business will prove beneficial. You can have a big financial benefit because of your partner. There may be some problems in your married life. Your mysterious behavior can disturb your spouse. It will be better to talk to them openly. Avoid imposing your opinion on others. You must listen to them too. Today, ignoring health can be overwhelming for you. Avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm