Daily Horoscope: 10 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your financial condition will be good today. You will get a great chance to earn extra money and you will also take full advantage of this opportunity. If you take any important decision today, it is better to consult your father or any other experienced person. Today you will feel better and energetic. Also, your positive approach towards life will make you more successful in all your endeavours. To get relief from the troubles in your personal life, today you will pay more attention to things you like to do. Maybe today you can go for a walk with your friends or watch a movie. People who are employed will get the full support of their seniors today and they will also be satisfied with the work of their employees. If you do not control your anger while talking to an important person, then your reputation can be tarnished. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not make decisions in haste in terms of money today, else you may get involved in some bad economic transactions. Do something in your spare time that makes you feel happy. Unnecessary thoughts can bother you today so do not overthink and stay calm. Talking about work, you can meet an important person today. Your meeting will prove to be very beneficial. Today, the businessmen are advised to do any work thoughtfully. Today will be a good day in terms of love. Maybe your partner may misunderstand you and then spend most of their time trying to convince you. So forgive them to maintain peace in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a great day for you and you can buy a new house or vehicle. Talking about your work, there can be a big change in your business and you can have to travel because of this today. Things seem to be in your favour. If you work hard, you will find success. Your marital life will be happy. For the last few days, your spouse was feeling somewhat irritated but today their behaviour towards you will change for the better. If you are a student, then you need to pay more attention to your studies. Stay away from your negative thoughts and make good use of your free time. Today, you have to be conscious of your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:20 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you need to be very balanced. Avoid arguments and don't lose your mental peace today. This day is not good for married people. The interference of a third person can increase misunderstandings with your spouse. To keep the foundation of your relationship strong, you need to build your trust in your partner. There will be obstacles in some important tasks which will keep you under a lot of stress. Today is not a very beneficial day on the economic front. Avoid spending a lot, else you may face difficulties in money related matters. Today you will do certain things that will definitely improve your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Problems can arise in your married life. Today your spouse will feel neglected. You may not be able to give them enough time. To maintain stability in your marital life, you have to understand the perspective of your beloved. Talking about the economic front, this day is profitable. You will get money as expected today. You can also shop for precious items for your home. Talking about your work, today can be full of challenges. Your careless attitude towards work can spoil the mood of your boss. By pointing out the mistakes of your colleagues in your office, you will damage your reputation, so it's better to oil your own machine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:50 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be love, bonding and mutual respect between the family members. Not only your seniors but also colleagues will be surprised to see your great performance in your office today. The day is good in terms of finances and you may take some important decisions today. Avoid any kind of debate today, else things may get blown out of proportion. Creative hobbies will make you feel relaxed today. Talking about your married life, today you will feel special if you get a gift from your spouse. You can take part in any social or religious event. Remember, bad influence can harm you, so it is better that you stay away from such people. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you want to taste success, then do not depend on your luck, instead, work hard and move forward. Today you will get full support of your parents in solving problems of your personal life. With their help, you can get rid of any big problem. Today will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can get a new source of income. You can also make a small investment. Talking about your romantic life, forget past and look forward to new connecting with new people. Talking about your work, this will be a normal day. Employed people will complete their work without any hindrance. Today is a normal day for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about romance, today can be a bit controversial. Your diminishing trust in your partner is increasing bitterness in your relationship. You may also get an idea to break your relationship. If you are in a state of confusion then try to find a solution to your problems before it gets out of your hand. Today will be a boring day for married couples. Both of you will be very busy with your own work, so you will not get a chance to spend time with each other. If you keep aside minor troubles then today will be a good day for you. Suddenly you can get some good news today and probably it will be related to your work. The auspicious position of planets is pointing that you will receive financial benefits today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 8:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Do not ignore the words of your elders. If today they give you any advice, then you should pay attention to it because they tell you out of their experience. You can get a big benefit by implementing their ideas, in the future. Your performance at the workplace will be appreciated. You are likely to get the fruits of your hard work as expected. If you are a businessman, then today will be auspicious for you. If you want to do business in the foreign markets then today you can get some good results. There was a money problem for some of your important work, today it can be overcome. If you are married then today will be a relief for you. The ongoing dispute with your spouse will end today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to control your anger and you won't benefit from needlessly venting your anger on others. You need to understand that this will become the cause of sourness in your relationships. Therefore, you are advised not to do this. Talking about money, you may receive some good news from a distant source. It is possible that you will get money soon. Do not do any work in the office today that become the reason for your trouble. It would be better to concentrate on your work. Today will be a boring day in terms of romance and your partner's mood will not be right. They may be angry with you about something, so today you have to be very careful, avoid any kind of negligence. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will bring some challenges for you and there will be numerous obstacles. Talking about romance, there will be an argument between you and your partner. It can be quite difficult for you to make your partner understand certain issues. On the other hand, married women will also have to avoid some unnecessary debate today, else the environment of your home will deteriorate. You have to be careful about money-related matters. Today there can be some big problems in your transaction. Today will be a normal day for you at the work front. People who are employed, they may have to work a lot more in the office. Work pressure can have an impact on personal relationships and it will also affect your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 12:55 pm